17/06/11/1514247 story
[Ed Note: The vast majority of fit-PC's products also come in Windows flavors. They are NOT a Linux only company. - cmn32480]
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday June 11, @10:12PM
from the writing-instructions-for-dummies dept.
from the writing-instructions-for-dummies dept.
fit-PC sells a box (the Intense PC) that is rebranded as the MintBox 2, which has Linux Mint preinstalled, with the Linux Mint project getting a cut of the profits.
Clement Lefebvre, the honcho at Linux Mint, notes[1] that the firmware has a security vulnerability which needs to be patched. Hilariously, the manufacturer's instructions call out a MS Windows-only tool.
[1] In the comments there, Clem responds to Kim, saying that Linux Mint has the tools available to get the job done. In the comments attached to a clickbait article at BetaNews, it was mentioned that dd (sometimes referred to as Data Dump), an app that comes with pretty much every Linux distro, will also do the task.
[Ed Note: The vast majority of fit-PC's products also come in Windows flavors. They are NOT a Linux only company. - cmn32480]
PC Running Linux Mint: Use MS-Only Software to Fix It? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @10:19PM (1 child)
This has ALWAYS been a problem.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @11:43PM
I miss reading those Microsoft help websites where MS techs only give you notebook scripted answers instead of getting to a solution. Q: "My mouse won't work" A: :First run your antivirus, then check for updates, then restart your PC, and if that doesn't fix it reinstall Windows.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Sunday June 11, @11:19PM
https://www.freebsd.org/cgi/man.cgi?dd(1) [freebsd.org]
http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man1/dd.1.html [man7.org]
That said, it is not unheard of to boot in some other OS to run a manufacturer's configuration utility.
This was very common in the days DOS was still around, and pretty much the only way to configure 3COM NICs and Adaptec SCSI cards before booting the OS of your choice.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Sunday June 11, @11:21PM (2 children)
Sigh sigh sigh
🤦
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday June 11, @11:32PM (1 child)
Mint users are pretty much Windows users, never mind that Mint as a distro is bug-ridden gobshite and I have no idea how it got hyped to the point it did. Still, they need tools that are easy-to-understand if not one-click solutions.
Not fifty-million goddamn options that 99% of people don't even use. You'd think that a bootable USB image of Linux would Just Work nowadays, nope! Still gotta fuck with options when writing the image , then again fuck with boot options to get it to boot. Linux was on a roll for awhile, then started regressing back into the stone-age.
It's a goddamn shame, really.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday June 11, @11:48PM
Your Mint experience is nothing like mine. I have been using Mint for about 2 years and have never had a problem, with the notable exception of a Bluetooth mouse that stopped working.
I think I started with version 17.0 and have just upgraded every time a new release happened, so I must be on 18.1 now.
Linux Mint does everything I need and never causes me problems. Also Cinnamon is a nice desktop.
Reply to This
Parent