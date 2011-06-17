17/06/11/1519201 story
In the June 1969 issue of Civil War History — Volume 5, Number 2, pages 116-132 — a renowned Southern historian attacked the legacy of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
"No single war figure stands in greater need of reevaluation than Lee," wrote Thomas L. Connelly, the late University of South Carolina professor. "One ponders whether the South may not have fared better had it possessed no Robert E. Lee."
Connelly's essay was among the first academic musket shots fired on Lee's standing as an outmatched but not outwitted military genius presiding over a Lost Cause — a reputation celebrated in fawning biographies and monuments like the one removed Friday in New Orleans.
Was General Lee overrated? Get your armchair historian on...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:42AM (1 child)
The cultural revolution is in full swing, all glory to the glorious leader President Zedong!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday June 12, @12:56AM
Well, like anything else, unfortunately it takes hard work and knowledge of the subject to detect blatantly partisan crap. Even when you think you're getting stuff straight from the horse's mouth, you get things like my Ralph Manheim translation of Mein Kampf which dedicates his entire foreword to dismissing Hitler as a raving paranoiac who gave lots of women (and some men) herpes and kicked kittens in his spare time. And that fucker translated the book.
That being said, I don't know much about combat history, but removing statues is bullshit. Even if you have to resort to Ralph Manheim tactics like justifying their existance with apologetic bullshit, it's better than removing the whole thing outright.
Famous figures have such a large surface area of attack that it's easy for partisan hacks to say that they sucked. That war was a fucking meat-grinder, of course people on both sides are going to suck.
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by BK on Monday June 12, @12:51AM (1 child)
One way to look at this:
This is a thing that bored historians do. Every once in a while they publish a piece that says 'everything you thought you knew was wrong' about something. I've seen similar analysis of of Washington, Napoleon, Montgomery, Patton, Caesar, Ike, and even of Wellington.
Another way to look at this:
The vast consensus of expert observers and military historians, from his contemporaries to today, seems to be that the guy was an incredible general. And then there is this guy. He disagrees with vast weight of consensus. So just a denier.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday June 12, @01:04AM
Yea, I think I'll take the opinion of pretty much every US General who fought Lee over some pink Cultural Marxist trying to rewrite history. The winners generally write the history books and usually make the losers out as well, losers, and themselves as the geniuses. So when the winners all universally respect the losing general it says something very good about the dude.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday June 12, @12:56AM (2 children)
Jr high history, supposed to get to modern day. Never hit the Civil War. High School history, supposed to get to modern day. Never hit the Civil war. College history, supposed to get to modern day, never got to the Civil War.
3 shots, never got the Civil War, WW1, WW2, cold war, Vietnam. But I sure as shit know in 1492 Columbus sailed the Ocean Blue.
/ for me, history class was a huge waste of time
// Drake crossed the southern tip of South America around 1580 or so
/// Tell me again how knowing this is useful.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday June 12, @01:02AM (1 child)
The history books wouldn't tell you shit anyway, unless you get good ones at the college level. The folks who know history at the battle-by-battle level with at least a basic understanding of statistics are professionals or hobbyist autists.
Unfortunately, for the past 10 or so years colleges here have been teaching that all the bad things that happened in history were caused by straight White men and if it weren't for White influence Africa would have fusion reactors and flying cars.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday June 12, @01:11AM
Actually I'd argue that general histories focus far too much on wars, battles and generals. Military historians should study those things. Everyone else should be taught the issues that brought on the war, who won and what changes came about as a result. And most history should be like that, less focused on Great Men and the implication that we are all playing some Cosmic game of Civilization where the States and the Great Leaders guide everything and focus more on the social, political, religious and geographic and technological stories and how they influenced each other.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday June 12, @12:59AM (1 child)
Lee probably wasn't the best general in the war, and probably not the best general in the South. But that's completely different from saying "he wasn't very good at his job." He was a competent general and particularly had success in the first years of the war. I think we need only reflect on one simple fact: at the beginning, the North thought the war would be over in a matter of months. Instead, it lasted 4 years. It really wasn't until at least mid-1864 that Lee's defense finally started to falter irrevocably.
So, Lee held his own in the most prominent theatre of war against the North for roughly 3 years. Granted, there was a lot of incompetence from Union generals too, but I think we have to hold Lee to the same standards as the rest of the generals in the war, and he was at least above average -- so it's hard to say "he wasn't very good at his job."
It's not Lee's fault that he got appropriated as savior by the Lost Cause lunatics decades after his death. But that posthumous reputation is no reason to tip the scales in the other direction and try to claim he was incompetent. Also, as I noted in a previous post [soylentnews.org], he was admired even by his Union colleagues after the war, some of whom even argued he deserved a statue in his honor. Not for his strategic ability, though -- I think that was always a relatively small element of the "Lost Cause" mythology about Lee.
P.S. I'm not a Southerner, and I definitely don't subscribe to the Lost Cause apologetics. Lee is, however, an interesting and somewhat unique case historically for various reasons.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday June 12, @01:05AM
One last note -- what IF the headline is true? Doesn't that actually ADD to "Lost Cause" propaganda? ("Despite being overmatched and having an incompetent commander, we fought on despite the odds...") Saying Lee had flaws as a tactician is fine. Claiming he was incompetent just makes him into a sort of martyr. Should we now be grateful that Lee betrayed the Union and brought his incompetence to the leadership of the South, so they didn't end up with a better general who would have prolonged the war even more??
It's just a very odd argument all around.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @01:06AM (1 child)
It seems to be the season to beat up on the South.
What makes this new historian right where others were wrong?
I suspect not much. But he want to make a name for himself.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday June 12, @01:18AM
From the summary:
This isn't a new argument at all. The "new historian" is actually dead, and the article from the summary was published nearly 50 years ago. What's "new" is: (1) for some reason a reporter (not a historian) at the Washington Post wants to take a bunch of academic literature that has (justifiably in many cases) noted some flaws Lee had and instead reinterpret them as meaning that Lee was incompetent ("not very good at his job"), and (2) we're trying to get people to take down Confederate monuments at the moment, and Robert E. Lee has a LOT of them.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by oakgrove on Monday June 12, @01:18AM
Fuck this. I'm going back to Slashdot. No, fuck that too [slashdot.org]. Maybe I should just hand out on Hacker News. Dammit, nope [ycombinator.com]! Well, looks like it's time to apply for a login on lobsters.
Look, I get politics-lite human interest is important. But so is food. I don't see multiple articles everyday about cooking the perfect soufflé. But it's you guys' site. Do whatever makes you happy. Peace
