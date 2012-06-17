17/06/12/0337210 story
posted by martyb on Monday June 12, @06:03AM
From Reuters:
A Pakistani counter-terrorism court has sentenced to death a man who allegedly committed blasphemy on Facebook, a government prosecutor said on Sunday, the first time someone has been handed the death penalty for blaspheming on social media.
[...] Shafiq Qureshi, public prosecutor in Bahawalpur, about 500km (300 miles) south of provincial capital Lahore, said Raza was convicted for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, his wives and companions.
"An anti terrorism court of Bahawalpur has awarded him the death sentence," Qureshi told Reuters." It is the first ever death sentence in a case that involves social media."
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday June 12, @06:43AM
Yep, that's what they are.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 12, @06:46AM (2 children)
One more time. Islam is incompatible with democracy, with freedom of speech, with human rights, and with human dignity. Islam is incompatible with everything that the West cherishes.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @06:58AM
And, to a lesser extent, western governments are incompatible with everything the West cherishes, since they use terrorist attacks as excuses to take away our rights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @06:59AM
Hell, you've shown that you are incompatible with democracy and would prefer variations of authoritarianism. Plus it depends on your definition of "west". Cause right now the west cherishes profits above all those ideals you listed. We still supposedly have freedom of speech, though it is undermined by subterfuge and covert retribution. Human rights? The US has those, except in airports, except for any suspects of anything, except for ex convicts, etc. Human dignity? In the US we let people die of simple things like starvation, exposure, and lack of medical care. The US doesn't give two shits about human dignity. If it gets enough attention then the people who care show up, but a vast majority of cases just end in tragedy.
Pakistan and islam in general have problems, and I'd say more serious ones than the US, however people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @06:52AM (3 children)
For sure the region has quite a lot of backward horrible fucked up shit, but not that long ago the US had a big problem with lynching innocent black people and not too far before that crushing and drowning innocent people accused of witchery. Plus a ton of Christian motivated violence, sterilization and genocide of native americans, persecution of non-christians, the list can go ON and ON.
So, what does this have to do with Pakistan? Lets use our superior experience and try and improve the region. You can't force people to instantly become better, they have to get there. However we can push them along. Enact various global punishments (trade sanctions and the like) and whatever else we can diplomatically get away with.
Acting like xenophobic little children will NOT help the problem, but thanks for the input from the alcoholic and geriatric circles. Apologies to any drinkers or old people, just getting a zing in at the trolls.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 12, @07:00AM (1 child)
" Lets use our superior experience and try and improve the region. "
That's exactly what Pakistan needs. Some fucking elitest, fascists to come in and rebuild the nation in their own image.
And, you completely fail to undertand that ISLAM IS THE PROBLEM!!
So, if you get your way, it becomes a contest between fascism, and totalitarianism. And, the people will lose, no matter who wins.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @07:06AM
You can lead a horse to water, but a fool will drown himself while declaring he isn't thirsty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @07:15AM
>Lets use our superior experience and try and improve the region
Right after condemning the west for genocide. Okay then.
>Enact various global punishments (trade sanctions and the like)
You're new to this aren't you, the Norks haven't stopped being little shits.
>Acting like xenophobic little children will NOT help the problem
So does acting like World Police and assuming the world has the same values as you.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday June 12, @07:00AM (1 child)
Maybe someone should have explained them the meaning of those words?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @07:06AM
I think they use it just like western assholes, terrorism is anything that the powers that be happen to dislike.
