The Lubuntu 17.04 Desktop/Live CD(ISO) is missing the package: net-tools[1]

It's troubling to find a LiveCD today that does not have something as simple as netstat and other important tools available.

It's also quite pathetic to discover the recent Debian LiveCDs are missing UFW[2].

[1] "This package includes the important tools for controlling the network subsystem of the Linux kernel. This includes arp, ifconfig, netstat, rarp, nameif and route."

[2] "The Uncomplicated FireWall is a front-end for iptables, to make managing a Netfilter firewall easier. It provides a command line interface with syntax similar to OpenBSD's Packet Filter. It is particularly well-suited as a host-based firewall."

[Ed note: Assuming one has an internet connection, can't one just do something along the lines of apt-get $package_name to fill in what is missing? Is this just whining on the part of the submitter or an actual shortcoming? What are your thoughts on this?]