Lubuntu 17.04 & Current Debian LiveCD's Missing Critical Utilities

posted by martyb on Monday June 12, @11:45AM
OS

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Lubuntu 17.04 Desktop/Live CD(ISO) is missing the package: net-tools[1]

It's troubling to find a LiveCD today that does not have something as simple as netstat and other important tools available.

It's also quite pathetic to discover the recent Debian LiveCDs are missing UFW[2].

[1] "This package includes the important tools for controlling the network subsystem of the Linux kernel. This includes arp, ifconfig, netstat, rarp, nameif and route."

[2] "The Uncomplicated FireWall is a front-end for iptables, to make managing a Netfilter firewall easier. It provides a command line interface with syntax similar to OpenBSD's Packet Filter. It is particularly well-suited as a host-based firewall."

[Ed note: Assuming one has an internet connection, can't one just do something along the lines of apt-get $package_name to fill in what is missing? Is this just whining on the part of the submitter or an actual shortcoming? What are your thoughts on this?]

« Puerto Ricans Back Becoming 51st State
  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Monday June 12, @12:00PM (11 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday June 12, @12:00PM (#524298)

    then you better hope the network works out of the box so you can apt-get. Not including ifconfig is a pretty brain dead move.

    • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday June 12, @12:06PM (2 children)

      by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Monday June 12, @12:06PM (#524302) Journal

      Now I'm wondering how the system sets up the networking. What does it do that a user can't do? Is it some systemd thing? I really do not know, but find it quite interesting.

      I know I'd be a hurting unit if I didn't have ifconfig.

    • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday June 12, @12:12PM (5 children)

      by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Monday June 12, @12:12PM (#524305) Journal

      Just as an added note, I had to look this up. The net-tools package is a whopping 200Kb. Yeah. Pretty stupid.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 12, @12:27PM (4 children)

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @12:27PM (#524321)

        The net-tools package is a whopping 200Kb. Yeah. Pretty stupid.

        ...groan... now I need two sides of a new 5 1/4" flippy disk. Hard to get one these days.

        (old grin).

        • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 12, @12:35PM (1 child)

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @12:35PM (#524327) Journal

          LOL - let me google for "flippy disk". I know, no fair poking fun at a typo, but I couldn't resist. ;^)

          • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 12, @12:53PM

            by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @12:53PM (#524345)

            LOL - let me google for "flippy disk". I know, no fair poking fun at a typo, but I couldn't resist. ;^)

            Sorry, that's not a typo, it's a proper term.
            You take a 1-sides floppy, cut a notch on the other side of the envelope, flip it around and, finger crossed, hope it's a good enough quality to work as a double-sided floppy.
            There you have it [wikipedia.org]

        • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday June 12, @12:42PM (1 child)

          by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Monday June 12, @12:42PM (#524334) Journal

          ...groan... now I need two sides of a new 5 1/4" flippy disk. Hard to get one these days.

          Wow! That brings back some memories. Did you ever cut the little square out of a single sided floppy to make it a double sided? My friend had a special tool just to do that.

          • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 12, @12:48PM

            by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @12:48PM (#524340)

            Did you ever cut the little square out of a single sided floppy to make it a double sided?

            Yeap. With mixed success.

    • (Score: 2) by Bot on Monday June 12, @01:01PM (1 child)

      by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @01:01PM (#524353)

      maybe ifconfig is absent but ip is present? Personally I hate the new syntax and device naming conventions, it reeks of "we want things to look professional so the new generation of certified sysadmins will look competent"

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 12, @01:10PM

        by kaszz (4211) on Monday June 12, @01:10PM (#524360) Journal

        It's called Dead Rat strategy. Change everything with a new API and tools. Then offer certification courses to use it. Repeat. Hey wait!

        That sounds just like that evil ektoplasma infecting Seattle!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:07PM (#524303)

    Being able to run an OS without installing anything is very cool.
    You can use that to fix problems.
    You can use that on someone else's box without touching his hard drive.

    ...and you can demo Linux for someone, again, without installing anything.
    A gutted live-media distro doesn't make as good a demo.

    -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by linuxrocks123 on Monday June 12, @12:11PM (11 children)

    by linuxrocks123 (2557) on Monday June 12, @12:11PM (#524304) Journal

    The tools he's talking about have been deprecated since forever. You're not supposed to use "ifconfig" and "route" to manage your connection anymore; you're instead supposed to use something else that uses a newer kernel interface.

    I'm not sure exactly what the other thing is, because I personally have just kept using ifconfig out of habit. I do know this situation has nothing to do with SystemD.

    What someone needs to do is write an ifconfig that uses the newer kernel interface, then we can avoid riots and online shouting matches.

    • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 12, @12:16PM

      by kaszz (4211) on Monday June 12, @12:16PM (#524311) Journal

      Not having a ifconfig command however it's done is going to funnel a great deal of shitstorm towards whoever got that idea when the system installer/fixer finds this out at 03:00 in a server room somewhere without knowledgeable people around. It's usually "make the d-mn thing work now", oh it's missing essential tools => never again.

    • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday June 12, @12:22PM (6 children)

      by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Monday June 12, @12:22PM (#524315) Journal

      The tools he's talking about have been deprecated since forever. You're not supposed to use "ifconfig" and "route" to manage your connection anymore; you're instead supposed to use something else that uses a newer kernel interface. I'm not sure exactly what the other thing is

      It's nmcli network manager command line interface. Just skimmed through the page. Looks like a pain.

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by cockroach on Monday June 12, @12:34PM

      by cockroach (2266) on Monday June 12, @12:34PM (#524326)

      That would probably be iproute2 [wikipedia.org] with the ip command.

      I agree that removing tools like ifconfig is a rather unfortunate move but maybe an Ubuntu Desktop Live CD isn't what people should be using for system maintenance, there are better tools [system-rescue-cd.org] for that.

      Also, complaining about a missing iptables frontend seems a bit silly.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:37PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:37PM (#524329)

      What someone needs to do is write an ifconfig that uses the newer kernel interface, then we can avoid riots and online shouting matches.

      Exactly this. Why should one have to learn a completely new user interface just because some kernel calls under the hood have changed?

      Indeed, there could even be a script that takes ifconfig options, translates them into options for whatever tool replaces ifconfig, and calls that tool under the hood.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 12, @12:41PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @12:41PM (#524333) Journal

      Noted. But, if I boot up to a LiveCD, and the network isn't working as expected, I'm going to type "ifconfig" to find my own IP address to start with. Like yourself, I've just used it since about forever. And, if ifconfig can't even tell my my own IP address, much less anything else, I'm going to grab a different LiveCD to work from.

      I concur that someone should rewrite ifconfig - but then again, some of us enjoy our riots and online shouting matches.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 12, @12:12PM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Monday June 12, @12:12PM (#524306) Journal

    That tools are missing could be because space constraints, configuration conflicts, inability to have foresight or just plain cooperating with the three letter powers. And retrieving and installing packages (apt-get etc) may fail miserably because disc media (CD) are usually read only or writable only as a gigantic kludge. Network or any other device to load code from may simple not be available. If you sit in a server room where communications are in a disarray and need to get.. the router up. A catch-22 is not something on the wish list.

    It's not too uncommon to on a server to only have CDrom, RAID harddisc, network and serial as communication channels to load software. On top of that neither BIOS setup or I/O is handled in any normal way. So CDrom standalone is preferred. You may try to load from a RAID harddisc by preparing it as a part of a RAID but then you run a serious risk of screwing something else up with gigantic data losses as a consequence. There might be a hidden floppy interface, if you are willing to lift 20 kg of server from a cumbersome mechanical setup open up without loosing screws and find a 1.44MB drive lying around somewhere and succeed to have another computer that can format them and have said network connection = ouch! So why not try the network, well it may be restricted and if you enter the wrong parameters etc you may have to wait until the network administrator to wake up and reset the switch for you = wasted day. So serial, but then you need to have another computer there connected which can serve you the files over snail straw line using a cable no longer common. Unless it does the TX-TX thing and fries something or just doing it by ground loop sending your server to the scrap heap.
    So please, just make the f%&¤%king LiveCD to work by itself or it will end up on the list of products to avoid hard.

    The above scenario has of course many variations but the essence is the same. Any LiveCD that can stand on it's own is usually worthless outside a developer circumstances.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:47PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:47PM (#524339)

      Any LiveCD that can stand on it's own

      Any LiveCD that [can't] stand on [its] own

      -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by technoid_ on Monday June 12, @12:14PM (3 children)

    by technoid_ (6593) on Monday June 12, @12:14PM (#524309)

    In the case of UFW, it isn't functionality that is missing, it is a utility to help with configuration.

    Problem is, there are multiple utilities to help with this. You might like UFW but I like a different ones, so why is it wrong for the distro to let us decide?

    If you need the OS to do everything for you, perhaps a Debian LiveCD isn't what you really want.

    This is just whining.

    • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 12, @12:23PM

      by kaszz (4211) on Monday June 12, @12:23PM (#524317) Journal

      Whatever the distro chooses, add a README.TXT so people with a plain text console can get something rudimentary up quickly even if they haven't used the specific linux flavor of the month.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:59PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @12:59PM (#524351)

      I assume one or the other is included. Now maybe BB is included with the network utils deleted, or not included at all.

      However many distros have gotten rid of net-tools altogether in favor of iputils (which I personally dislike since the commands tend to be much longer and more complicated in order to do my standard bringup commands manually), however they DO work in a pinch.

      If that is why net-tools isn't included, then there is nothing to see here. If it is not, then this is a major lapse on Debian's part.

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 12, @01:12PM

        by kaszz (4211) on Monday June 12, @01:12PM (#524362) Journal

        So they made things more complicated for little gain. Guess that's a BSD right there.

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Monday June 12, @12:55PM (1 child)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @12:55PM (#524347)

    I liked debian live, especially the web image builder.
    But, after switching to systemd-less antix and systemd-limited mxlinux I found myself at ease with their live iso and frugal install scripts.
    Give them a try. They are deb based.

    For a pretty complete systemd less live cd, there is knoppix.

    I am looking forward to try devuan 1.0, the early beta worked for me, I dunno how live CD are, though.

