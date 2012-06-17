Rowing is a challenging sport, and not just for athletes. It mixes physiology, mechanics, and fluid dynamics, so from a physicist's perspective, the sport is much more complex than the elegant movement of a rowing shell might suggest.

Many scientists have tried to work out the details of rowing propulsion, often with a view to improving the performance of rowing crews. For example, in a 1971 Science paper (volume 173, page 349), Thomas McMahon showed that the speed of a racing boat scales as the number of rowers to the power 1/9. In our research, we have taken a closer look at the boat speed within one rowing cycle. In a single stroke, a propulsive phase is followed by a gliding phase. As the figure shows, for racing boats, the variation in speed during the stroke is typically around 20% of the mean speed of 5 m/s or so. Such a variation is a consequence of the synchronized rowing of the crew, a technique that seems to be essential for success in top-level rowing competitions. Consider, however, that for a boat moving through water, larger fluctuations about the boat's average speed imply increased friction on the hull. As a consequence, the mean power dissipated due to fluid friction for speed variations typical of a racing boat is about 5% higher than it would be if the boat could somehow be propelled steadily at the same mean speed.