The board of directors at Uber Technologies is meeting today to discuss CEO Travis Kalanick stepping aside for a period, according to reports published this morning by Reuters, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Kalanick taking a leave of absence is one of several recommendations coming out of an internal report on Uber headed up by Eric Holder, who served as Attorney General during the Obama Administration. The Holder inquiry also recommends that Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president of business, be asked to leave the company, according to the Times.

Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.

It will be hard to implement the changes unless Kalanick himself goes along with them. Along with two close allies, Reuters reports, Kalanick has voting control of the company.