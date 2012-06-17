from the slap-on-the-wrist? dept.
The board of directors at Uber Technologies is meeting today to discuss CEO Travis Kalanick stepping aside for a period, according to reports published this morning by Reuters, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
Kalanick taking a leave of absence is one of several recommendations coming out of an internal report on Uber headed up by Eric Holder, who served as Attorney General during the Obama Administration. The Holder inquiry also recommends that Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president of business, be asked to leave the company, according to the Times.
Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.
It will be hard to implement the changes unless Kalanick himself goes along with them. Along with two close allies, Reuters reports, Kalanick has voting control of the company.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 12, @05:42PM
Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.
I'm not really poking at our editor - I just thought it funny that sentence had to be repeated. I kinda assume that's how the article was written . . . Well, if Ars Technica made the mistake, it's been corrected on their site.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
