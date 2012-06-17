Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Uber's Board is Meeting to Discuss CEO Kalanick Temporarily Stepping Down

posted by martyb on Monday June 12, @05:36PM   Printer-friendly
from the slap-on-the-wrist? dept.
Business

Fnord666 writes:

The board of directors at Uber Technologies is meeting today to discuss CEO Travis Kalanick stepping aside for a period, according to reports published this morning by Reuters, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Kalanick taking a leave of absence is one of several recommendations coming out of an internal report on Uber headed up by Eric Holder, who served as Attorney General during the Obama Administration. The Holder inquiry also recommends that Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president of business, be asked to leave the company, according to the Times.

Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.

It will be hard to implement the changes unless Kalanick himself goes along with them. Along with two close allies, Reuters reports, Kalanick has voting control of the company. Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.

Source: ArsTechnica

Original Submission


«  Slow and Steady ... Does [not] Win the Race?
Uber's Board is Meeting to Discuss CEO Kalanick Temporarily Stepping Down | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 12, @05:42PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @05:42PM (#524526) Journal

    Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.

    I'm not really poking at our editor - I just thought it funny that sentence had to be repeated. I kinda assume that's how the article was written . . . Well, if Ars Technica made the mistake, it's been corrected on their site.

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(1)