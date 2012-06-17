from the Zoom!-Zoom!-Boom! dept.
The US Air Force's 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona today cancelled "local flying operations" for F-35A fighters after five incidents in which pilots "experienced hypoxia-like symptoms," an Air Force spokesperson said in a statement. Hypoxia is a deficiency in oxygen reaching the body through the circulatory system.
"In order to synchronize operations and maintenance efforts toward safe flying operations we have cancelled local F-35A flying," said 56th Fighter Wing commander Brigadier General Brook Leonard. "The Air Force takes these physiological incidents seriously, and our focus is on the safety and well-being of our pilots. We are taking the necessary steps to find the root cause of these incidents."
The cancellation of F-35A operations is currently restricted to Luke Air Force Base, the primary pilot training base for the F-35A. The Air Force also trains F-35A pilots at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The 56th Fighter Wing's squadrons at Luke train pilots from the US Air Force as well as from other nations buying the F-35A, including Norway, Italy, and Australia. All the pilots training at Luke will be briefed on the incidents and on the procedures the pilots affected used to successfully restore oxygen and land the aircraft safely, a 56th Fighter Wing spokesperson said. The 56th's Air Operations Group will also hold a forum with pilots to discuss their concerns.
The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is a family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole fighters. The fifth-generation combat aircraft is designed to perform ground attack and air defense missions. It has three main models: the F-35A conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) variant, the F-35B short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) variant, and the F-35C carrier-based Catapult Assisted Take-Off Barrier Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) variant. On 31 July 2015, the United States Marines declared ready for deployment the first squadron of F-35B fighters after intensive testing. On 2 August 2016, the U.S. Air Force declared its first squadron of F-35A fighters combat-ready.
The F-35 development program has been plagued with cost overruns and delays. Current estimated costs per unit vary from $95m for the F35-A to $120m for the F35-B and F35-C.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @08:49PM
Let them Suffocate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @09:00PM (4 children)
I mean, if they can't make systems work properly for $100 million per unit, you know these things are lemons.
(Score: 2) by julian on Monday June 12, @09:24PM (2 children)
Cost is also a strategic flaw of the F-35. It's so costly to operate that pilots will necessarily receive less in-air training hours than other aircraft, and other country's pilots. They'll be less experienced, and less competitive. And simulator time is not a substitute for the real thing.
We probably would have been better off doing another round of upgrades to the F-15/16/18 and A-10.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday June 12, @09:56PM
Yeah, but on the upside, the ridiculous cost ensures that the US government will continue to transfer ungodly sums of money from the public treasury to Lockheed Martin and its subsidiaries. And that was the whole point of the exercise.
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday June 12, @10:15PM
That's weird; one of the big arguments I've seen when people defend the F-35 is that the maintenance costs are a fraction of those for older jets (just like modern cars need a fraction of the maintenance of 70s cars). Of course, the up-front cost is higher, but maintenance costs and downtime are big factors for the military, and supposedly the F-35 excels here.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @09:40PM
One of the arguments about why the '35 is so tricky is because in theory the Air Force has to gamble a bit to stay ahead of the competition (enemies). If you use "safe" choices, you won't be ahead of the competition. New fighter planes have often had kinks that took time to iron out. Too little gambling and you are behind the curve, too much and you have a risky or useless plane. Even if you target a middle ground, you sometimes get it wrong: nobody has a perfect crystal ball.
Vietnam-era jets were designed with the assumption that straight-on speed, guided missiles, and powerful radar would reduce the need for dog-fights and so were not well-suited for dog-fights. Unfortunately, the Ruskies eventually found tactics to force them into dog-fights, putting the US in a bind for a while. (In part because guided missiles were not very reliable yet.)
The WW2 p-38 was potentially so fast for its time that they were hesitant to test scale-models at full speed in wind-tunnels because the voltage needed to emulate full speed broke the wind-tunnels, which were in short supply during the war. Thus, it took a while to tune them to take full advantage of their speed.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @09:06PM (1 child)
turning the air off and on again?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday June 12, @09:31PM
No air? The procedure recommends opening the window. Big red handle in the middle of the seat.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 12, @09:07PM (1 child)
[speculation mode activated] So I wonder which it could be, there seems to be so many issues or possibilities to pick from. To high altitude, flying to high or higher then they should; problem with the aircraft, same reason then probably as in can't it fly as high as the specs promised with out the life support system or some other system failing. Perhaps there is some kind of leak or is there a problem with the flight suits cutting off circulation a little to much? Perhaps humans have finally become the weakest link.
Auch! At first that seems like a bit of an issue. At the same time what kind of lightweight pilot weighs 62 kg - that is some serious girly weight right there. Which I guess was the issue -- they just didn't want to point that out. Sorry ladies, you gotta be this large to get on this ride! Yiiii-ha!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @09:42PM
> So I wonder which it could be, there seems to be so many issues or possibilities to pick from
most probable: the aircraft is secretly built in china to cheat the taxpayer out of some millions, but the chinese figured out there was no hollywood movie about some funny transformer aircraft and shipped faulty items, soon the sky is filled with chinese f40-5 which give the correct amount of oxygen, and perform a shiatsu massage on demand.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 12, @09:11PM (1 child)
Have you tried not flying it?
Some pilots refuse to fly F-22 Raptor amid jet's oxygen problems [latimes.com]
F-22 Raptor stealth jets to get automatic backup oxygen systems to prevent new hypoxia-like symptoms [theaviationist.com]
Navy Instructor Pilots Refusing to Fly (T-45) Over Safety Concerns [military.com]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 12, @09:15PM
That is what they are trying right now.
They might want to try a pilot support system that doesn't systematically create hypoxic pilots during flight operations.
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Monday June 12, @09:23PM
I think we're waiting to jump in once revision "F" hits the skies
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday June 12, @09:25PM
but it ended up sucking all the air out of the room.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday June 12, @09:50PM
from the website: [f35.com]
"The supersonic, multi-role F-35 represents a quantum leap in air dominance capability with enhanced lethality..."
they warned you...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:06PM
They seem to have O2 problems in multiple planes.
Is O2 in a fighter a hard problem, or has the pentagon just lost the recipe?
