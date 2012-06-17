from the gravity-not-included dept.
The previously mentioned Turing Tumble educational game has achieved its funding goal. It will now be possible to produce molds and distribute the game to its thousands of crowdfunders and beyond. The game has similarities to Castle Turing in Neal Stephenson's book The Diamond Age and a manual which has a passing similarity to educational electronics kits but with the unnecessary storyline of a space escape with manga styling.
The Turing Tumble has this description on the project's Kickstarter page:
Turing Tumble is a new type of game where players (ages 8+) build mechanical computers powered by marbles to solve logic puzzles. It's fun, addicting, easy-to-learn, and while you're playing, you discover how computers work.
I'm all about teaching kids to code. When I was a professor at the University of Minnesota, I saw how valuable it is for all students to be coders. I have three young kids and I've tried all sorts of games to build their interest in coding. The problem is that they all treat computers like abstract, black boxes. They overlook the fundamental, most amazing concept: how simple switches, connected together in clever ways, can do incredibly smart things.
Kids learn best when they use their senses to explore concepts. Turing Tumble is the only game that lets kids see and feel how computers work. The logic isn’t hidden inside a computer chip – it’s all right there in front of them. It builds logic and critical thinking skills, fundamental coding concepts, and grounds their understanding of computers.
When the lights go out and the entire world is thrust into the technological nether, we'll need board games like Turing Tumble. Created programmer Paul Boswell – he's well known for programming complex games for Texas Instruments calculators – and maker Alyssa Boswell, the Turing Tumble lets you use small parts to create logic flows in order to solve puzzles.
Boswell created the game to teach everyone how to program. It rose out of frustration. In his work at the University of Minnesota he found himself stuck with scientists who couldn't manage programming or computational analysis.
[...] The game is simple. The set of marbles roll one at a time from the top of the board through a series of pins and "logic" pieces. When the marble hits a flipper at the bottom it releases another ball – creating a computing cycle.
"Players add logic to the game board by placing six different types of parts onto the board. The 'Bit' is a particularly important one. Each time a ball runs over it, it flips to point the opposite direction. Pointing to the left is like a '0', and pointing to the right is like a '1.' Gear bits are the most interesting part, though. Gear bits are just like bits, except that they can be connected to one another so that when one is flipped, it flips the connected gear bits, too. It's these parts that make the computer Turing-complete," said Boswell.
Seems reminiscent of the Digi-Comp II.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 12, @10:20PM (1 child)
Looks more like some kind of DIY Pachinko construction-kit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @11:00PM
Yeah. I can see how at an abstract level it's Turing-complete, but I don't think that will be readily apparent to the novice. However, I can say from personal experience from my ultimately vain attempts to prove that I'm not a misogynerd by mentoring cisfemales in programming concepts that a literally hands-on approach is definitely beneficial to the novice.
I had a set of brackets (these: []) I had drawn on to paper squares. We would practice basic array operations such as push, pop, shift, and unshift. Then we were able to look at basic algorithms that operate on arrays (sorting algorithms were outside of our limited scope, which was purely practical--as a practical matter all modern software libraries provide sorting algorithms that may as well be black boxes), physically moving around paper squares into and out of the brackets.
(For sorting algorithms, there's various ethnic dances on Youtube that demonstrate different algorithms such as Quick-sort with Hungarian (Küküllőmenti legényes) folk dance [youtube.com]. I recommended those as "extra credit." Definitely less dry than a purely theoretical approach.)
I think that was helpful... it seemed to be... but maybe that person simply had "the knack." I did not get accused of mansplaining. The last person I mentored turned out not to be cisgendered... and feminism has so far withheld personal retaliation for my ultimate failure in that instance.... I will never again take the risk of mentoring... I'm done with it... it's fruitless... a vain attempt to disprove an insubstantial accusation motivated purely by sexism and transphobia.
...I don't think I need to log in... it should be obvious who this is. I need to get over it already. The misogynerd narrative cannot be appeased. Feminists are all sexist, transphobic assholes (including being in the privileged position of power necessary to constitute bigotry... or whatever the current "fine when I do it but wrong when you do it" formulation of bigotry is), and I think it's more likely that any here who are not transphobic assholes are mistaken about being feminists. I may get a great number of things wrong in my comments, but I do not think that is one of them after a lifetime so far of bitter experiences of being on the receiving end of sexism and sexual harassment.
tl;dr Hands-on is definitely good, but this will not appease the misogynerd narrative, because it is motivated by things that cannot be appeased such as transphobia and sexism.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday June 12, @10:42PM (1 child)
this is a great idea.
CS10 at Caltech was a wonderful class, and one of the few whose lessons have stuck with me since graduating. Carver Meade, the instructor, started by explaining how charge carriers move around in doped silicon crystals. Then he explained transistors, then logic gates and so on.
By the end of the class each student had written quite a featureful color vector graphics editor in PASCAL on an HP 68000 workstation.
Some of the CS graduates I've mentioned this to ridiculed the course for starting with the basics like this. But I've found that the same people really don't understand how computers work.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday June 12, @11:49PM
Well, on the other hand,
Teach computer architecture with assembly and machine language lessons to young kids, go ahead, even the easy MIPS stuff. Watch them grow to quickly hate computing (and you along with it) forever and go on to study liberal arts and Black studies in college. If they're going to start crying trying to find their curly-brace problems, what makes one believe they'd be interested in visualizing even a simple processor at the transistor or block-diagram level?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:47PM (1 child)
This game actually looks pretty fun. There is a similar-looking (but much larger) contraption in the lobby of the the Stata center at MIT, which can perform various arithmetic calculations using balls and whatnot. So this is like the DIY home version of that with puzzles.
But, no way this guy is going to get the product delivered to backers by Nov. 2017.
(Score: 2) by jcross on Monday June 12, @11:49PM
Yeah especially since they're like 460% funded now, and need to deliver a lot more units than they planned on. They were apparently worried they wouldn't make $48k in the beginning.
I got one, but I'm not super concerned how long it takes to arrive, because it's not like I *need* it.
Reply to This
