American Military Backs an Entirely New Kind of Processor

Fnord666 writes:

Virtually every processor you see is based on the same basic (Von Neumann) computing model: they're designed to access large chunks of sequential data and fill their caches as often as possible. This isn't the quickest way to accomplish every task, however, and the American military wants to explore an entirely different kind of chip. DARPA is spending $80 million to fund the development of the world's first graph analytic processor. The HIVE (Hierarchical Identify Verify Exploit) accesses random, 8-byte data points from the system's global memory, crunching each of those points individually. That's a much faster approach for handling large data, which frequently involves many relationships between info sets. It's also extremely scalable, so you can use as many HIVE chips as you need to accomplish your goals.

The agency isn't alone in its work: Intel, Qualcomm and Northrop Grumman are involved, as are researchers at Georgia Tech and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 13, @01:53AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 13, @01:53AM (#524758) Journal

    The idea of a bunch of new backdoors makes me want one of these CPU's - NOT!!

