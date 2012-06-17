from the liberal-arts dept.
A noted art collector and philanthropist has sold a major painting for an eye-popping $165 million to raise money for criminal justice reform.
Agnes Gund sold Roy Lichtenstein's 1962 work Masterpiece, reportedly to billionaire hedge fund manager and art collector Steve Cohen. The sale apparently took place months ago; an art industry newsletter reported on the transaction in January, but Gund would not confirm it.
On Monday, The New York Times confirmed that the sale was real, noting that the painting becomes one of the 15 most expensive pieces of art known to have been sold. And the newspaper revealed that Gund sold the piece "for a specific purpose: to create a fund that supports criminal justice reform and seeks to reduce mass incarceration in the United States."
Source: NPR
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @03:00AM
Basically, that money will be wasted, because the prison system is governmental and will therefore just swallow up private resources without being transformed appreciably (NO. There is is NO SUCH THING as a "private" prison; they all suck dependently at government's tax-dollar teat!).
Why is art so expensive you ask? Well, because it's just a way that very wealthy people can transfer resources around in a way that keeps the government from leeching too much of it away—it's a tax dodge, based on the various loopholes placed in western taxation schemes exactly for this purpose, and such shenanigans means there's overhead to pay. Nevertheless, the government will still get some of the action, and that truly makes it a waste.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @03:04AM
I'll take that $165 million and you can't jail me because it would be incarceration.
Hey listen up! Free tunes on me! I put $1000 in the jukebox for everybody except since I'm paying I get to choose the first ten songs.
What do you mean you don't like my choice of music and I'm banned for life? Where are you throwing me?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @03:17AM (1 child)
It seems like Agnes Gund is a heavy hitter in the NY City art scene. Here is the original version of her Wiki page, from 22 January 2011 -- and as expected for a new page, it was tagged by Wiki editors as needing work,
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Agnes_Gund&oldid=409425333 [wikipedia.org]
Intro paragraph:
Seems like there is a good chance that she has the connections and skill to get some traction for her reform project.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @03:28AM
The reform project would put angry young black men back on the streets, so no, it will not be allowed to happen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @04:08AM
This looks like a money laundering operation.
Improper influence with donations/bribery is a crime.
