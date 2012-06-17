from the steak-and-kidney-pie dept.
Use of diabetic donor kidneys has been a necessary response to the donor organ shortage. Recipients of diabetic donor kidneys have higher mortality risk compared with recipients of nondiabetic donor kidneys.
[...] Diabetic donor kidneys appear associated with higher mortality risk compared with nondiabetic donor kidneys, but offer greater survival benefit compared with remaining on the waitlist for many candidates. Patients with high risk of mortality on the waitlist at centers with long wait times appear to benefit most from transplantation with diabetic donor kidneys.
[...] In a 2001 OPTN registry study, Ojo et al. demonstrated that transplantation with a marginal donor kidney increased patients’ life expectancy by up to 10 years compared with patients who remained on the waitlist
Is there anyone that you would be willing to donate a kidney for?
Is there anyone who would do the same for you?
http://cjasn.asnjournals.org/content/12/6/974
http://www.lkdn.org/paired_kidney_exchange.html
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/02/19/health/lives-forever-linked-through-kidney-transplant-chain-124.html
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday June 13, @04:59AM
I know a little girl who has a kidney transplant. Her name is Ailes Brolly. "Ailes" is French for "Wings" as in Angel Wings. She was not expected to live longer than a month. She'd be about nine by now.
Her mother and father are both carriers of Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease. Neither of them knew that until the eighth month of her mother's pregnancy. Her tummy was hard - it should be bouncy like a water balloon. Most of the amniotic fluid is the fetus' own urine, so they knew right away that her kidneys had failed.
She faced the terrible choice to have an eighth month abortion, or giving birth to a dead baby. Fortunately she went into labor a month early. At the time the closest maternity ward was at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford, next to the Stanford medical center.
Both her kidneys were surgically removed when she was less than a week old.
For reasons I am unaware of, they don't transplant kidneys from child donors. Ailes had to wait until she was three years old and physically large enough to accept an adult kidney. She was on the waiting list for six months when a kidney became available, but the chemical markers were all wrong - that is, she was expected to reject it. However when her blood was mixed with the donor's blood, it didn't clot so they tried the transplant anyway.
That she was still alive to receive it is a testament to the devotion and great brilliance of her mother, a molecular biologist.
While this was all going on, California passed a law to permit the donation of one of the kidneys of a living person. A while back the new york times reported about sixty people getting kidneys due to such a law.
Washington State also permits it, so I checked into it. After watching Ailes and her mother struggling so hard for so long convinced me to give a kidney to some stranger.
But by the time I looked into it, I was over fifty years old. In Washington at least, the donor must be under fifty. They didn't say why but I expect old kidneys are more prone to disease.
Don't tell her mother but I'm getting ready to send her a $100 Starbucks card. She really likes Starbucks; there is one close to her home.
Her mother is as poor as a churchmouse but has the good fortune to have a wealthy sister who was happy to have them both move in.
If you're under fifty, please do find out if live donation is legal in your jurisdiction.
You can also donate one lobe of your liver. That's all one really needs; what's left of your liver after removing one lobe can handle the extra work.
Apple CEO Tim Cook had himself tested, and found that his liver was a match for Steve Jobs. Tim offered to donate a lobe to Steve, but he turned the offer down. I don't know why.
At the very least, donate your blood or your plasma.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @05:20AM
