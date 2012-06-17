Use of diabetic donor kidneys has been a necessary response to the donor organ shortage. Recipients of diabetic donor kidneys have higher mortality risk compared with recipients of nondiabetic donor kidneys.

[...] Diabetic donor kidneys appear associated with higher mortality risk compared with nondiabetic donor kidneys, but offer greater survival benefit compared with remaining on the waitlist for many candidates. Patients with high risk of mortality on the waitlist at centers with long wait times appear to benefit most from transplantation with diabetic donor kidneys.

[...] In a 2001 OPTN registry study, Ojo et al. demonstrated that transplantation with a marginal donor kidney increased patients’ life expectancy by up to 10 years compared with patients who remained on the waitlist