from the come-to-the-dark-side dept.
Researchers from the University of Zurich have simulated the formation of our entire Universe with a large supercomputer. A gigantic catalogue of about 25 billion virtual galaxies has been generated from 2 trillion digital particles. This catalogue is being used to calibrate the experiments on board the Euclid satellite, that will be launched in 2020 with the objective of investigating the nature of dark matter and dark energy.
Over a period of three years, a group of astrophysicists from the University of Zurich has developed and optimised a revolutionary code to describe with unprecedented accuracy the dynamics of dark matter and the formation of large-scale structures in the Universe. As Joachim Stadel, Douglas Potter and Romain Teyssier report in their recently published paper, the code (called PKDGRAV3) has been designed to use optimally the available memory and processing power of modern supercomputing architectures, such as the "Piz Daint" supercomputer of the Swiss National Computing Center (CSCS). The code was executed on this world-leading machine for only 80 hours, and generated a virtual universe of two trillion (i.e., two thousand billion or 2 x 1012) macro-particles representing the dark matter fluid, from which a catalogue of 25 billion virtual galaxies was extracted
Thanks to the high precision of their calculation, featuring a dark matter fluid evolving under its own gravity, the researchers have simulated the formation of small concentration of matter, called dark matter halos, in which we believe galaxies like the Milky Way form. The challenge of this simulation was to model galaxies as small as one tenth of the Milky Way, in a volume as large as our entire observable Universe. This was the requirement set by the European Euclid mission, whose main objective is to explore the dark side of the Universe.
Source: University of Zurich
Journal Reference:
Douglas Potter, Joachim Stadel, Romain Teyssier. PKDGRAV3: beyond trillion particle cosmological simulations for the next era of galaxy surveys. Computational Astrophysics and Cosmology, 2017; 4 (1) DOI: 10.1186/s40668-017-0021-1
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @06:15AM (3 children)
Nice to have a hobby, but since dark matter doesn't really exist in the real universe, this is just as fictional as Kerbal Space Program.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @06:34AM (1 child)
That's inaccurate.
Neptune's existance [wikipedia.org] was predicted long before it was ever knowingly seen. The reason is that expected orbit of Uranus was not was actually observed given what was known of orbital physics at the time. And obviously it could have been just a problem with the orbital physics. Or it could have been an invisible perturbing force that had not yet been discovered. Most people concluded it was the latter, and indeed it was. Dark matter has not been able to directly observed yet, but there is substantial indirect evidence for its existence beyond just 'hey we can fix orbital velocities if we add this much mass.'
On the other hand there's also the luminiferous aether. [wikipedia.org] Again the problem there was that observation didn't match science. How could what was though to be waves propagate through space without any medium? And so we get the luminiferous aether. And invisible mass throughout space enabling wave propagation. It could be that, or it could have been a failing of the physics of the time. In that case it happened to be the latter as relativity and quantum physics came to be able to explain observations in a more complex fashion, but one that did not require an invisible goo be everywhere.
So which is it in this case? It's of course going to come down to opinion, even at the highest level. I tend to think dark matter likely does exist simply because of the huge amount of indirect evidence for it. It's much more than a bandaid for observation of a mismatch in the observed vs predicted rotational velocities of galactic systems.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @07:20AM
Oh please. Everyone knows the universe is a skein in hyperspace and all we have to do is punch a warphole to uncover the energy grid and find an infinite supply of white chocolate cookies and basic income for all lifeforms in our post-scarcity ecomony of snack cakes and koolaid.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @07:18AM
Having said that, why didn't they simulate this, then put jump gates in it and fund future research by using it as an Eve expansion cluster? :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @06:36AM
Would a 1 exaflops supercomputer be able to simulate 200 trillion "macro-particles"?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 13, @06:39AM
The dark side of gravitation spawned dark chocolate cookies.
A mean size of just 1000 dark midi-chlorians/galaxy but, boy, are those particles mean or what?
Reply to This