Bethesda Games Studio is launching Creation Club, a service for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One, this summer.

Bethesda's new Creation Club will contain a series of mods developed for Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition both by Bethesda and "outside developers," including those from the games' communities. These will include weapons, abilities and gameplay, according to Bethesda. A trailer above, from the publisher's E3 2017 press conference, shows a few of these in action.

[...] Yet the publisher also stated that Creation Club is not equivalent to "paid mods," similar to what it used to sell through Steam Workshop.