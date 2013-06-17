from the getting-YOUR-game-on dept.
Bethesda will partner with modders to release new premium content for Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim:
Bethesda Games Studio is launching Creation Club, a service for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One, this summer.
Bethesda's new Creation Club will contain a series of mods developed for Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition both by Bethesda and "outside developers," including those from the games' communities. These will include weapons, abilities and gameplay, according to Bethesda. A trailer above, from the publisher's E3 2017 press conference, shows a few of these in action.
[...] Yet the publisher also stated that Creation Club is not equivalent to "paid mods," similar to what it used to sell through Steam Workshop.
Bethesda will pay approved mod developers:
Creators are required to submit documentation pitches which go through an approval process. All content must be new and original. Once a concept is approved, a development schedule with Alpha, Beta and Release milestones is created. Creations go through our full development pipeline, which Creators participate in. Bethesda Game Studios developers work with Creators to iterate and polish their work along with full QA cycles. The content is fully localized, as well. This ensures compatibility with the original game, official add-ons and achievements. [...] Just like our own game developers, Creators are paid for their work and start receiving payment as soon as their proposal is accepted and through development milestones.
Also at PC Gamer, Kotaku, Gamespot, Gamasutra, and GamesRadar+.