17/06/13/0017234 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday June 13, @12:16PM
from the New!-And-Improved! dept.
A remastered version of Age of Empires is being released for the game's 20th anniversary:
Microsoft is updating the game for 2017 with a modernized interface and gameplay refinements. In addition, said Isgreen, "We've re-orchestrated and re-recorded the entire soundtrack to the game" with a symphony. Multiplayer will be available via Xbox Live. Microsoft previously remastered 1999's Age of Empires 2 — that upgrade, Age of Empires 2 HD, was released in 2013 on Steam. Forgotten Empires, the studio that developed Age of Empires 2 HD, is also making the Definitive Edition of Age of Empires.
Also at VentureBeat and PC Gamer.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday June 13, @12:24PM (2 children)
"We haven't been able to make anything even remotely good since, so let's revamp the oldest things we have that were popular in the hope people will buy them again."
I have AoE2 HD on Steam because it works multiplayer on modern Internets without hassle.
But I'll be damned if I'm paying a lot for it, or for DLC campaigns or anything else.
And notice how we're now revisiting the 2D isometric games in an era of 3D and VR gaming. Because sometimes the gameplay just doesn't lend itself to that method of control / visual, and it's taken us decades to admit that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @12:34PM (1 child)
See WarZone 2100 for a similiar era game that proves fully rotatable 3d could work, even in the same envelope as Age of Empires, with plenty of units on-screen and a good balance of scalable and rotatable views in the heat of combat.
Added bonus: They actually had veteran units that could carry over between games, and a 'veteran unit stack' so that when you decommissioned units their experience would remain available for the next unit built. Basically any unit you could keep alive in-game, even if it was a shitty older unit, could later become pivotal to your war strategy because it lent you a more experienced crew causing your next vehicle to better hit the enemy and sustain more damage before being lost.
Alas many of the good indie studies died out and the newer generations don't have nearly as many teams pushing the boundaries like they used to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @12:53PM
Ha, thanks for the reminder! Warzone 2100 was one of my favorite games back then. Interestingly, seems it was open sourced, and is still being developed: http://wz2100.net/ [wz2100.net]
So I think I will download and see how good it is now :)
