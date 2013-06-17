A remastered version of Age of Empires is being released for the game's 20th anniversary:

Microsoft is updating the game for 2017 with a modernized interface and gameplay refinements. In addition, said Isgreen, "We've re-orchestrated and re-recorded the entire soundtrack to the game" with a symphony. Multiplayer will be available via Xbox Live. Microsoft previously remastered 1999's Age of Empires 2 — that upgrade, Age of Empires 2 HD, was released in 2013 on Steam. Forgotten Empires, the studio that developed Age of Empires 2 HD, is also making the Definitive Edition of Age of Empires.

Also at VentureBeat and PC Gamer.

Official website. Trailer.