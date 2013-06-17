Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Windy Weather at America's Cup in Bermuda

posted by n1 on Tuesday June 13, @04:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the soylent-news-needs-your-story-submissions dept.
News Soylent

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Too many times we have heard the phrase "rain stops play" at the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament from London, England, and given the climate in the UK and the fact that the championships began back in 1877, it must have been uttered many times.

However, there aren't many sporting events that need specific and precise weather conditions in order to be able to proceed.

Sailing, and in particular the America's Cup, is one such event where the direction and strength of the wind is a key factor in determining the success of this regatta.

[...] Since the beginning, the weather, and in particular the winds, have taken their toll on the teams participating, with strong, gusting winds capsizing the New Zealand team on Tuesday, June 6. The following day's racing planned for June 7 was postponed due to the high winds.

[...] And now sailing experts are saying the light air pattern currently in place across Bermuda could be a game changer, and if the winds stay below 12 knots, the teams have to change equipment and tactics once again.

-- submitted from IRC

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop.

Original Submission


«  There Are More Than 2 Million Electric Vehicles on the Road Around the World
Windy Weather at America's Cup in Bermuda | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 13, @05:26PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday June 13, @05:26PM (#525025)

    The poor poor billionaires can't play with their toys, because the wind is too strong for the human toys to control the mechanical toys in the proper elegant patterns!

    Keep delaying the end of the races, gods of the winds, for the engineers are learning, the peons are being paid, the suppliers are selling, and the Great Minds are distracted from much more harmful activities.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @05:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, @05:30PM (#525029)

    WTF SN? There are 16 submissions and 5 pending stories. Somebody's a little attention whore?

    ACTION NEWS SN NEWS ACTION TONIGHT ON SN ACTION NEWS

    Fuck you, n1-gger.

(1)