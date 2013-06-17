Too many times we have heard the phrase "rain stops play" at the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament from London, England, and given the climate in the UK and the fact that the championships began back in 1877, it must have been uttered many times.

However, there aren't many sporting events that need specific and precise weather conditions in order to be able to proceed.

Sailing, and in particular the America's Cup, is one such event where the direction and strength of the wind is a key factor in determining the success of this regatta.

[...] Since the beginning, the weather, and in particular the winds, have taken their toll on the teams participating, with strong, gusting winds capsizing the New Zealand team on Tuesday, June 6. The following day's racing planned for June 7 was postponed due to the high winds.

[...] And now sailing experts are saying the light air pattern currently in place across Bermuda could be a game changer, and if the winds stay below 12 knots, the teams have to change equipment and tactics once again.