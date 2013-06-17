from the wheels-on-the-bus dept.
According to a recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), 2016 was a record year for electric vehicle (EV) sales. More than 750,000 EVs were sold worldwide last year, compared to 547,220 sold in 2015.
Transportation makes up a significant portion of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions—14 percent globally according to a 2014 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. In the US, cars and trucks account for nearly one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions.
The transportation sector is a stubborn one to clean up, too. An example can be found in California, where even as carbon-reducing policies have brought GHG emissions from the energy sector down to 20 percent, transportation still currently makes up 40 percent of the state's emissions, according to a recent statement from the state's Public Utilities commissioner.
Alternative-fuel vehicles are important to hitting emissions goals, but the IEA report says that currently, there is not enough momentum behind plug-in cars without strong policies incentivizing adoption, like tax credits and zero-emissions vehicles lanes.
[...] 2016 showed that if certain incentives are taken away, sales falter. Such a scenario played out in the Netherlands where tax incentives were gradually phased out for Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), which dropped PHEV sales by 50 percent. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs), however, weren't affected by the tax, and sales grew by 47 percent.
In Denmark, too, the country started reinstating registration taxes after years of exemptions for EVs and ended some government procurement programs. As a result, the country saw a 68 percent drop in electric car sales in 2016. New Danish incentives will be added this year, however—the country will begin offering a purchase tax rebate on EVs based on battery capacity—which ought to produce an interesting data point to next year's report.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 13, @03:33PM
Until there are a significant number of vehicles, I think zero-emissiions vehicle lanes would mostly be used by BMW drivers in non-zero emissions vehicles. Don't BMW drivers already account for a significant amount of use of carpool lanes -- even when the BMW is empty? BMW drivers have important things to do and shouldn't be delayed by mere traffic.
Special lanes for zero-emissions vehicles are less of an incentive, IMO, than tax credits. Once you've overcome the initial cost of the vehicle, isn't the cost of charging less than the ongoing cost of fuel (and oil!) in fossil fuel vehicles?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 13, @03:57PM
Considering there are more then a billion (the exact number seems to be all over the place from about a billion up towards 1.2) motor vehicles on the roads in the world those 2 million electric vehicles don't seem that many. Still better then nothing but in the grand scheme of things they are still a very minor player in the vehicle market -- that somehow manages to get a lot of press.
