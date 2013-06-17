Scientists say islands and mainland coastal regions are global "hotspots" for alien species. They are calling for more effective measures to stop further introductions of plants and animals into vulnerable ecosystems.

[...] Alien species are plants or animals that are non-native (or alien) to an ecosystem and whose introduction is likely to cause harm. International researchers studied data on eight groups of plants and animals across 186 island and 423 mainland regions.

[...] The top three global "hotspots" for alien species are the Hawaiian Islands, the North Island of New Zealand and Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands. [...] Among coastal mainland regions, Florida in the US is the top hotspot, with invasive ants and reptiles such as the Burmese python. Islands and mainland coastal regions are thought to have higher numbers of established alien plants and animals because they contain major points of entry such as ports.