The Associated Press reports that despite the rapid adoption of body cameras in major cities, policies do not typically require mandatory use of body cameras during uniformed "off-duty" side jobs:
When police officers in America's cities put on their uniforms and grab their weapons before moonlighting in security jobs at nightclubs, hospitals, and ballparks, there's one piece of equipment they often leave behind - their body camera. That's because most police agencies that make the cameras mandatory for patrol shifts don't require or won't allow body cameras for off-duty officers even if they're working in uniform, leaving a hole in policies designed to increase oversight and restore confidence in law enforcement.
Police departments contend that they have only a limited number of body cameras or that there are too many logistical hurdles and costs involved. But that argument doesn't sit well with those who say it shouldn't matter whether an officer is on patrol or moonlighting at a shopping mall. "As long as they have real bullets, they need to have the body cameras," said John Barnett, a civil rights leader in Charlotte, North Carolina, where shootings involving police have put use of the cameras under scrutiny.
An Associated Press survey of the 20 biggest U.S. cities found that nearly all have officers wearing or testing body cameras, but that only five - Houston; San Antonio; San Francisco; Fort Worth, Texas; and San Jose, California - have rules requiring them for uniformed officers working outside their regular hours.
Of course, even mandatory body camera policies are not perfect:
Houston's new Chief of Police Art Acevedo pledged to make some changes to the department's body-camera program after a KHOU investigation revealed it has fallen short of its promises. [...] "I want to make it very clear to our men and women that if they have a critical incident and they don't have that thing on, and without excuse or justification, they're going to have some significant consequences," Acevedo said.
That warning comes after KHOU 11 Investigates discovered several problems in the early months of HPD's body-camera program. The Harris County District Attorney's office identified more than 700 cases with missing or unaccounted body-camera video.
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Tuesday June 13, @09:54PM (1 child)
Excuse and justification is something testifying cops have perfected as an art. Seems strange to have the goal to be to regulate cops and show people that there are good ones, then go and add that in there. I mean if the justification is something like that they were shot through it or hit in the chest with a baseball bat. Then it'll be a situation obvious enough to not need that and I assume one that already has an established forensic procedure. Or do they mean justifications for things pretty hard to justify like the provided anecdote:
Worth noting however: The police chief mentioned in the article is new and seems perfectly cooperative and understands the value. Did not provide a timeframe but acknowledged it's a priority. Additionally, the local union leader said they are not opposed to an electronic eye dealy. I don't generally expect this. So that's nice.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 13, @10:17PM
Cop unions are not opposed to body cams because:
1. Footage can exonerate officers in some cases.
2. States are beginning to pass laws restricting public records access to body cam footage, reducing transparency.
3. Even video footage that looks egregious to the public often depicts what will ultimately be determined to be "justified" use of force by officers. Comply or die.
But if a citizen tries to film a police station or traffic stop from a public sidewalk or right-of-way using their own cameras, they are likely to be harassed.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Tuesday June 13, @09:57PM
The real issue is not that police are not wearing their body cams, it's that they are being paid to wear their uniforms and use the rights they have as police officers by a private party. The opportunities for corruption are blindingly obvious.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday June 13, @10:10PM
Not seeing a spate of stories about security guards shooting black folks for no good reason. I suspect it's because A) it's a much less risky job; and B) the guards know that if they ain't a cop at the moment shooting someone could have serious consequences.
