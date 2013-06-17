from the make-backups...-and-test-them dept.
Earth has been hit by objects in the past, with devastating effects. Scientists largely agree that it was an asteroid or comet impact that started the chain of events that wiped out the dinosaurs around 60 million years ago.
[...] impacts from objects in space are just one of several ways that humanity and most of life on Earth could suddenly disappear.
We are already observing that extinctions are happening now at an unprecedented rate. In 2014 it was estimated that the extinction rate is now 1,000 times greater than before humans were on the Earth. The estimated number of extinctions ranges from 200 to 2,000 species per year.
From all of this very worrying data, it would not be a stretch to say that we are currently within a doomsday scenario. Of course, the “day” is longer than 24 hours but may be instead in the order of a century or two.
So what can we do about this potential prospect of impending doom?
[...] But the threats we face are so unpredictable that we need to have a backup plan. We need to plan for the time after our doomsday and think about how a post-apocalyptic Earth may recover and humanity will flourish again.
As computer experts, you are familiar with backup plans. What should we do to backup human survival ?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 14, @02:33AM
Make sure the backup is working and up to date? Good luck being in charge of that one. Depending then on how paranoid we are about our backups we should keep a few different backup sites, here is where we might run into some issues at the moment since all of the places will be one Earth. Guess we have to go colonize the moon after all just so we can place a backup there, time to reinvent the galactic-internet or take it out of the mothball or something. If we can place another one at the bottom of some ocean that might be "safe" to, if we can just get there.
The question might be if there is DOOOOOOM, who is going to restore the backup? It can't be rocket science then -- or are we expecting the alien overlords to feel sorry for us and hit restore when they come back for their next cow-abduction?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @02:35AM
The Earth will be just fine. As for humanity - who cares?
(Score: 1) by tftp on Wednesday June 14, @02:35AM
Nothing will work, outside of having independent colonies off-world. But we are centuries away from that, simply lacking the necessary technologies. (I'm not even offering the possibility of escape to an adjacent parallel world.)
I would recommend to do nothing and meanwhile work on the science. Once we know how to create self-sustaining colonies on other planets (a task that today we cannot guarantee everywhere on Earth, for example), we can think about how to send them there. I'm sure the political situation on Earth will be so toxic by then, there will be plenty of colonists anxious to get away from this planet and start a new life. Historically, that works pretty well for a while.
In any case, if the doomsday happens, most of the population on the affected planet will die. Not sure how happy they, those who die, will be about the fact that someone else, somewhere far, far away, will continue living happily. This might create the most serious opposition to the doomsday planning - you have to select a very small group of people who will survive. That alone might prompt a doomsday of humanity's own making.
(Score: 2) by Scrutinizer on Wednesday June 14, @02:50AM (1 child)
Get your ass to Mars [youtube.com].
Interchangeable with getting one's arse to the asteroid belt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @02:56AM
http://pdfernhout.net/princeton-graduate-school-plans.html [pdfernhout.net]
"Why do I want to build these habitats? Most people would agree there is at least a one percent chance the human race will wipe itself out within the next century through a nuclear or biological war. The issue isn't even necessarily about our politicians making mistakes. The fallibility of the Soviet missile command computer technicians is what worries me most. Like anyone else familiar with computers, I know how easy it is to make a mistake with one. Beyond accidental warfare, expanding populations and industrial pollution threaten our lives just as much. I feel that even if there is only a one percent chance of ecological disaster over the next century, I want to do my best to ensure human survival in that case.
Most people do not think about these issues, or if they do, rapidly dismiss the problems as too large and impossible to do anything significant about. I feel I have an alternative to apathy or despair. Some habitats in space or underwater would probably survive a nuclear war. Unlike bomb shelters, they would provide an intact technological and cultural base from which to regrow our civilization. If there is not a war, they would still serve the useful function of providing more living space for expanding populations. Being a closed environmental system, they would also make people focus on recycling industrial pollution back into raw materials, leading to safer industries and a cleaner environment."
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday June 14, @02:56AM
Well, there is a reason why we will need to go the backups. Before trying to back up the Earth, perhaps we need to cleanse of it the infection it currently has. Avaricious humans need to be killed off first, or at the very least, excluded from the backups.
