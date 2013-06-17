17/06/13/2145234 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday June 14, @03:58AM
from the bring-out-your-dead-parrot-jokes dept.
Yahoo Inc, long-standing "other search engine", will be acquired by Verizon for $4.5 billion.
Reports can be found on CNN, CNBC, and Fortune among many other sources.
Yahoo CEO Marissa Meyer will be walking away with $23 million.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 14, @04:02AM (3 children)
Yes she made some bad acquisitions but then who hasn't?
Her farewell post listed her accomplishments, such as more than doubling Yahoo's stock price.
The article I read made a good case for her bad reputation being due to her being a woman. A man who was an aggressive executive would be admired for his strength.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @04:08AM
Besides, she could have sold a painting like the NY City art lady...for $160M (iirc).
(Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Wednesday June 14, @04:23AM
Yahoo! NEVER made ONE "good" acquisition! They destroyed financial or intrinsic value of everything they ever touched!
CoolIris, Anyone? Geocities, Music Match? Broadcast.com? Hotjobs? FoxyTunes?
Meedio was a great project. They totally removed from distribution and screwed to pooch-city. There were a dozen like this.
You're betting on the pantomime horse...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @04:24AM
She also rose fast in her fame due to her gender. Goes around, comes around.
