Yahoo, Inc is No More

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 14, @03:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the bring-out-your-dead-parrot-jokes dept.
Business

Thexalon writes:

Yahoo Inc, long-standing "other search engine", will be acquired by Verizon for $4.5 billion.

Reports can be found on CNN, CNBC, and Fortune among many other sources.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Meyer will be walking away with $23 million.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 14, @04:02AM (3 children)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Wednesday June 14, @04:02AM (#525254) Homepage Journal

    Yes she made some bad acquisitions but then who hasn't?

    Her farewell post listed her accomplishments, such as more than doubling Yahoo's stock price.

    The article I read made a good case for her bad reputation being due to her being a woman. A man who was an aggressive executive would be admired for his strength.

    --
    we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @04:08AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @04:08AM (#525256)

      Besides, she could have sold a painting like the NY City art lady...for $160M (iirc).

    • (Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Wednesday June 14, @04:23AM

      by Jeremiah Cornelius (2785) on Wednesday June 14, @04:23AM (#525259) Journal

      Yahoo! NEVER made ONE "good" acquisition! They destroyed financial or intrinsic value of everything they ever touched!

      CoolIris, Anyone? Geocities, Music Match? Broadcast.com? Hotjobs? FoxyTunes?

      Meedio was a great project. They totally removed from distribution and screwed to pooch-city. There were a dozen like this.

      --
      You're betting on the pantomime horse...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @04:24AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @04:24AM (#525260)

      She also rose fast in her fame due to her gender. Goes around, comes around.

