The Cyberwarfare campaign against ISIS is apparently somewhat of a failure. It has not had the desired outcome on their recruitment and pr-campaign machines. Apparently the enemy just keeps on setting up new accounts. So it's almost like a real world guerrilla warfare but in cyberspace (apparently it's not cool enough to just call it the Internet anymore).

... the results have been a consistent disappointment

... it has become clear that recruitment efforts and communications hubs reappear almost as quickly as they are torn down.

In the endeavor, called Operation Glowing Symphony, the National Security Agency and its military cousin, United States Cyber Command, obtained the passwords of several Islamic State administrator accounts and used them to block out fighters and delete content. It was initially deemed a success because battlefield videos disappeared. ... But the results were only temporary. American officials later discovered that the material had been either restored or moved to other servers.

Some of the effects are employed repeatedly over days. Locking Islamic State propaganda specialists out of their accounts — or using the coordinates of their phones and computers to target them for a drone attack — is now standard operating procedure.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/12/world/middleeast/isis-cyber.html?_r=0