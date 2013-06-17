from the with-great-power-comes-great-responsibility dept.
Dr. Lowe, from In the Pipeline, writes about the company responsible for EpiPen, with quotes taken from The New York Times:
To understand Mylan’s culture, consider a series of conversations that began inside the company in 2014.
In (2014) meetings, the executives began warning Mylan’s top leaders that the price increases seemed like unethical profiteering at the expense of sick children and adults, according to people who participated in the conversations. Over the next 16 months, those internal warnings were repeatedly aired. At one gathering, executives shared their concerns with Mylan’s chairman, Robert Coury.
Mr. Coury replied that he was untroubled. He raised both his middle fingers and explained, using colorful language, that anyone criticizing Mylan, including its employees, ought to go copulate with themselves. Critics in Congress and on Wall Street, he said, should do the same. And regulators at the Food and Drug Administration? They, too, deserved a round of anatomically challenging self-fulfillment.
[...] As the article says, the company has decided that all the criticism is just the cost of doing business, and that their business is selling EpiPens at the highest cost they can. Bad press, upset parents, calls for them to change – none of that means much.
[...] Another thing that happens when you operate this way is that other government agencies get motivated to take a closer look at you. Last fall, Mylan paid $465 million to settle a misclassification problem that led to them getting higher rebates than they should have on EpiPens distributed through Medicare. But now it appears that there’s another $1.27 billion involved, according the the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.
[...] As it happens, some of the company’s investors are trying to replace the board members, and just this morning, ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) came down on their side. They’re recommending that shareholders vote against ten directors and against ratifying the compensation plans for the top executives. That’s a pretty big deal, since ISS handles the proxy voting for a lot of big investors and funds, and if given the go-ahead can vote things en masse. This, you can be sure, is a cause for concern in the upper suites, and it should be.
http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2017/06/12/mylan-begins-harvesting-the-crop-its-sown
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/04/business/angry-about-epipen-prices-executive-dont-care-much.html?_r=1
http://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/mylan-investors-rally-votes-against-chairman-coury-and-his-97m-pay-package
Previous Coverage of Mylan and their Practices:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/10/06/021244
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/08/23/0136202
Related Stories
EpiPen's price has ballooned about 400% since 2008, rising from about a $100 list price to $500 today. The EpiPen is one of the most important life-saving medical innovations for people with severe food allergies—which affect as many as 15 million Americans and 1 in 13 children in the United States. But its price has exploded over the last decade despite few upgrades to the product itself. The product's lack of competitors is likely a significant driver of the costs. [...] [The] EpiPen enjoys a near-monopoly on the market with annual sales of more than $1.3 billion and nearly 90% U.S. market share.
If you're going to overcharge the U.S. government, you don't want to get caught:
Mylan NV for years overcharged the U.S. Medicaid health program to buy its EpiPen shot, the government said Wednesday, despite being told that it needed to give bigger discounts under the law. From 2011 to 2015, the joint state-federal program for the poor spent about $797 million on EpiPens, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, said in a letter Wednesday. That included rebates of about 13 percent, but the U.S. should have been getting a larger discount of at least 23.1 percent.
While the agency didn't say exactly how much Mylan had overcharged, the amount could be substantial. Under law, companies are required to give [Medicaid] back any price increases they take on brand drugs above the rate of inflation, in addition to the 23.1 percent discount. Mylan, after acquiring the drug in 2007, has raised the price of EpiPen by about sixfold, to over $600 for a package of two. The government has in the past "expressly told Mylan that the product is incorrectly classified," CMS said in the letter, which came in response to an inquiry by Congress. "This incorrect classification has financial consequences for the amount that federal and state governments spend because it reduces the amount of quarterly rebates Mylan owes for EpiPen."
Previously:
EpiPen's Price Increased 400% since 2008
AllergyStop: $50 EpiPen is Production-Ready but...