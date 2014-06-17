While speaking, Huffington pointed out that Uber was adding a woman to its board, Wan Ling Martello.

"There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board," she said around six minutes into the recording.

"Actually what it shows is it's much likely to be more talking," Uber board member David Bonderman said.

"Oh. Come on, David," Huffington responded.