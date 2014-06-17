from the someone-call-him-a-cab dept.
Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick has told staff that he is taking a break. Uber's board is also reallocating some of Kalanick's responsibilities:
There is no doubt that Travis Kalanick, the billionaire founder of the Uber lift-sharing platform, built a company that is one of the giants of Silicon Valley. However, recent months have seen him make a series of apologies for both his own behaviour and that of members of his leadership team. He has now told staff he is going to take some time away from the firm. He is set to have fewer responsibilities upon his return.
Meanwhile, a board meeting addressing sexual harassment at the company had its own sexist moment just minutes in, captured on audio and leaked to Yahoo! Finance:
While speaking, Huffington pointed out that Uber was adding a woman to its board, Wan Ling Martello.
"There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board," she said around six minutes into the recording.
"Actually what it shows is it's much likely to be more talking," Uber board member David Bonderman said.
"Oh. Come on, David," Huffington responded.
Also at NYT, TechCrunch, and The Verge.
Previously: Uber's Board is Meeting to Discuss CEO Kalanick Temporarily Stepping Down
The board of directors at Uber Technologies is meeting today to discuss CEO Travis Kalanick stepping aside for a period, according to reports published this morning by Reuters, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
Kalanick taking a leave of absence is one of several recommendations coming out of an internal report on Uber headed up by Eric Holder, who served as Attorney General during the Obama Administration. The Holder inquiry also recommends that Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president of business, be asked to leave the company, according to the Times.
Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.
It will be hard to implement the changes unless Kalanick himself goes along with them. Along with two close allies, Reuters reports, Kalanick has voting control of the company. Uber hasn't publicized today's meeting and didn't respond to requests for comment.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 3, Interesting) by kaszz on Wednesday June 14, @02:44PM
Be quick to fetch the popcorn! In time to watch the Ûber ship to go down in intense flames and screams ;-)
Don't forget to blank their stock.
Btw, anyone have their location coordinates? I have this cone shaped thing with a cylinder thing below and it has this configuration terminal that prompts for location data before "commencing"..
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Wednesday June 14, @02:47PM (2 children)
Which leg?
You're betting on the pantomime horse...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 14, @02:52PM (1 child)
The third leg? :p
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 14, @02:59PM
It's hard to break something that's limp like a noodle. Easier to just snip it off, and flush it.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent