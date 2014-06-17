17/06/14/0147239 story
A federal appeals court today struck down price caps on intrastate phone calls made by prisoners. Inmates will thus have to continue paying high prices to make phone calls to family members, friends, and lawyers.
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with prison phone company Global Tel*Link in its lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission. But that's exactly what the FCC's current leadership wanted. The FCC imposed the prison phone rate caps during the Obama administration, but current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai instructed commission lawyers to drop their court defense of the intrastate caps.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 14, @04:23PM
Simple fix: send the signals out of the state and back!
I'm sure appearing weak on crime will be a top priority for Congress, especially after one of their own was shot today.
What do we call the opposite of criminal justice reform again? Bizarro justice reform?
