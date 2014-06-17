Stories
Court Wipes Out Inmate Intrastate Calling Price Caps

posted by n1 on Wednesday June 14, @04:05PM
from the captive-audience dept.
A federal appeals court today struck down price caps on intrastate phone calls made by prisoners. Inmates will thus have to continue paying high prices to make phone calls to family members, friends, and lawyers.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with prison phone company Global Tel*Link in its lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission. But that's exactly what the FCC's current leadership wanted. The FCC imposed the prison phone rate caps during the Obama administration, but current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai instructed commission lawyers to drop their court defense of the intrastate caps.

  by takyon on Wednesday June 14, @04:23PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday June 14, @04:23PM (#525492) Journal

    Intrastate calls are those in which both parties are in the same state; judges noted that the FCC is generally forbidden from regulating intrastate communication services, which is left to individual states.

    Simple fix: send the signals out of the state and back!

    Pai issued a statement on today's court decision, noting that "the DC Circuit agreed with my position that the FCC exceeded its authority when it attempted to impose rate caps on intrastate calls made by inmates."

    Going forward, Pai said he intends to "address the problem of high inmate calling rates in a lawful manner," but offered no specific plans.

    I'm sure appearing weak on crime will be a top priority for Congress, especially after one of their own was shot today.

    What do we call the opposite of criminal justice reform again? Bizarro justice reform?

