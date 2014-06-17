from the questionable-structure-updating-plus-bad-instructions-to-residents dept.
Wikipedia has aggregated reports on an apartment building fire in London.
The Grenfell Tower fire started shortly before 1 a.m. local time on 14 June 2017, at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, a block of flats on the Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington, western London, England.
At least 200 firefighters and 45 fire engines were involved in efforts to control the fire. Firefighters were trying to control pockets of fire on the higher floors after most of the rest of the building had been gutted.
[...] At 17:04 BST on 14 June twelve had been confirmed dead, with more fatalities expected to be reported; police spoke of "around 200 residents and a lot unaccounted for". Sixty-five were rescued by firefighters. Seventy-four people were confirmed to be in five hospitals across London, 20 of whom were in a critical condition. Ongoing fires on the upper floors and fears of structural collapse hindered the search and recovery effort.
[...] [The building] contained 120 one- and two-bedroom flats and was renovated in 2015-16.
[...] As part of the project, in 2015-2016, the concrete structure received new windows and new aluminium composite cladding (Arconic Reynobond and Reynolux material) with thermal insulation.
[...] Experts said the cladding essentially worked like a chimney in spreading the fire. The cladding could be seen burning and melting, causing additional speculation that it was not made of fire resistant material. One resident said, "The whole one side of the building was on fire. The cladding went up like a matchstick."
[...] Multiple major tower building fires have involved the same external cladding, including the 2009 Lakanal House fire in Camberwell, London, the 2009 Beijing Television Cultural Center fire and the 2015 fire at The Marina Torch, Dubai. Sam Webb, the architect who investigated the Lakanal fire and who sits on the All Party Parliamentary Fire Safety & Rescue Group, said "This tragedy was entirely predictable, sadly."
[...] In 2013, [residents' organisation Grenfell Action Group] published a 2012 fire risk assessment done by a TMO Health and Safety Officer that revealed significant safety violations. Firefighting equipment at the tower had not been checked for up to four years; fire extinguishers on site were expired, and some had "condemned" written on them in large black letters because they were so old.
[...] In a July 2014 Grenfell Tower regeneration newsletter, the KCTMO [Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation] instructed residents to stay in the flat in case of a fire:
Emergency fire arrangements
Our longstanding 'stay put' policy stays in force until you are told otherwise. This means that (unless there is a fire in your flat or in the hallway outside your flat) you should stay inside your flat. This is because Grenfell was designed according to rigorous fire safety standards. Also, the new front doors for each flat can withstand a fire for up to 30 minutes, which gives plenty of time for the fire brigade to arrive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @10:47PM (1 child)
So sad. How will SN survive in a world with so many preventable deaths?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday June 14, @11:20PM
Sometimes it would be helpful to have a +WTF moderation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 14, @11:04PM
So a fridge likely being in desperate need of repair or replacement filled with dust and neighbor with burnable materials ignites one apartment. That is usually the end of story, but then thanks to systematic neglect, external cladding is combustible as proven with similar fires and the material itself. To top it of fire installations are in a disarray.
It seems the house is in a run down area with non-natives. Maybe this is related to the fact that the landlord essentially don't give a shit?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 14, @11:17PM (8 children)
That is a real thing? If the building I am in has a fire, I should stay put? Sorry, ain't no way I'm going to obey that policy. I am either fighting the fire, or I'm evacuating. The door is fireproof, but I know it isn't air tight. I know an air tight door when I see one, and I've never seen an air tight door in a residential setting. When the apartment fills with smoke, you're screwed, whether the fire can get in or not.
I don't even have an opinion on that cladding yet. But I'll tell you that the hi-rise management cost some people their lives with an idiot policy of stay put.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday June 14, @11:24PM
That's the weirdest fucking policy I've ever heard. I'm with you. Evacuation, fire fighting, or assisting others. What I'm sure as fuck not doing is going back sitting on the couch and hoping everything is okay.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by n1 on Wednesday June 14, @11:27PM (1 child)
There have been pictures posted on social media, showing the signs with that policy for that specific building.
The residents have been consistently campaigning about the safety of the building.
There is a lot to read here: https://grenfellactiongroup.wordpress.com [wordpress.com]
The residents were apparently also threatened with defamation lawsuits for their campaigning.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 14, @11:44PM
"I love the smell of a lawsuit in the morning" ? now that the management has been proven wrong by reality and are likely guilty of manslaughter by neglect.
Here is [wordpress.com] the sign [wordpress.com] that tells people to stay (and die). Almost like some people were told in the WTC towers.
KCTMO Playing with fire! [wordpress.com] (2016-11-20)
Bet your asses on a big big circus in the courts!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 14, @11:27PM (2 children)
Staying put may work if the fire brigade is quick and the property is maintained competently and the fire services are also maintained competently, and well funded. If there's any doubt in these matters that policy is a death trap.
Seems it may pay to get climbing equipment and a gas mask (plain carbon filter?) with eye protection. As an insurance policy. The fire alarm were also out of order so maybe some remote guerrilla installed smoke alarms with a radio transmitter would be beneficial to get a early warning?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, @11:45PM (1 child)
Also a heat proof, smoke proof room with 6 hours worth of oxygen tanks. And guns to protect yourself from neighbors. Might as well keep gold coins in case the currency crashes. Fuck it, put it underground with 20k cans of tuna and salted beef and camo gear.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 14, @11:52PM
Being able to climb out on the non-smoked outdoors through the balcony does improve the odds to survive for a very small cost. The same goes for a face mask with breathing filter to enable running through smoke filled areas like the exit stairs etc.
Taking responsibility for ones own safety when the management is proven to be faulty usually pays off.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by n1 on Wednesday June 14, @11:38PM (1 child)
It's also worth noting that according to reports, the fire alarms didn't work. So it's very likely that people on the upper floors didn't realize what was happening until it was too late and the only exit route, a staircase in the middle of the building, was burning.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 14, @11:47PM
Were it not fire proofed? I think the blockage is likely being smoke not fire. But who knows with these incertitude managers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday June 14, @11:54PM
Remember folk, we don't need those intrusive regulations. Who cares about fire safety when it only affects poor people [standard.co.uk], or poor artists [wikipedia.org]?
Reply to This