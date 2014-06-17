Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Two Tiny New Moons Found Around Jupiter

posted by n1 on Thursday June 15, @01:54AM   Printer-friendly
Science

takyon writes:

A survey searching for objects in the Kuiper Belt has found two undiscovered moons of Jupiter. Jupiter now has 69 known moons:

Until recently the cataloged satellites totaled 67 in number. But only the innermost 15 of these orbit Jupiter in a prograde sense (in the direction of the planet's spin). The rest are retrograde, and are likely captured objects - other pieces of the solar system's solid inventory that strayed into Jupiter's gravitational grasp.

That population of outer moons is mostly small stuff, only a few are 20-60 kilometers in diameter, most are barely 1-2 kilometers in size, and increasingly difficult to spot. Now astronomers Scott Sheppard, David Tholen, and Chadwick Trujillo have added two more; bringing Jupiter's moon count to 69.

These additions are also about 1-2 km in size, and were spotted in images that were part of a survey for much more distant objects out in the Kuiper Belt. Jupiter just happened to be conveniently close in the sky at the time. The moons are S/2016 J1 and S/2017 J1, and are about 21 million km and 24 million km from Jupiter.

The moons are also known as Jupiter LIV and Jupiter LIX, and are members of the Pasiphae group. They are estimated to be about 3 and 2 km in diameter respectively.

Also at Popular Mechanics.

Original Submission


«  Senate Approves Sanctions Bill to Punish Russia for Meddling
Two Tiny New Moons Found Around Jupiter | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @02:43AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @02:43AM (#525834)

    Since it has not cleared its orbit. It has more trash than Pluto.

    • (Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday June 15, @03:00AM

      by butthurt (6141) on Thursday June 15, @03:00AM (#525838) Journal

      My understanding of the idea of "clearing the neighbourhood" (which has been quantified in several different ways) is weak. On Wikipedia I read that satellites are excluded from the criteria. Whether Charon is counted as a satellite of Pluto for that purpose, I don't know. The barycentre of the Pluto–Charon system is not within Pluto. Neptune is counted as something that wasn't cleared from Pluto's neighbourhood, because of the way their orbits cross. Someone else asked why Neptune is deemed a proper planet in spite of the crossing orbits.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clearing_the_neighbourhood [wikipedia.org]
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barycenter [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Thursday June 15, @03:01AM

      by AthanasiusKircher (5291) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 15, @03:01AM (#525839) Journal

      Dude, let it go. I can understand why some people feel the new definitions are unnecessary, but I'll never understand this irrational affection for Pluto.

(1)