A survey searching for objects in the Kuiper Belt has found two undiscovered moons of Jupiter. Jupiter now has 69 known moons:
Until recently the cataloged satellites totaled 67 in number. But only the innermost 15 of these orbit Jupiter in a prograde sense (in the direction of the planet's spin). The rest are retrograde, and are likely captured objects - other pieces of the solar system's solid inventory that strayed into Jupiter's gravitational grasp.
That population of outer moons is mostly small stuff, only a few are 20-60 kilometers in diameter, most are barely 1-2 kilometers in size, and increasingly difficult to spot. Now astronomers Scott Sheppard, David Tholen, and Chadwick Trujillo have added two more; bringing Jupiter's moon count to 69.
These additions are also about 1-2 km in size, and were spotted in images that were part of a survey for much more distant objects out in the Kuiper Belt. Jupiter just happened to be conveniently close in the sky at the time. The moons are S/2016 J1 and S/2017 J1, and are about 21 million km and 24 million km from Jupiter.
The moons are also known as Jupiter LIV and Jupiter LIX, and are members of the Pasiphae group. They are estimated to be about 3 and 2 km in diameter respectively.
Also at Popular Mechanics.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @02:43AM (2 children)
Since it has not cleared its orbit. It has more trash than Pluto.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday June 15, @03:00AM
My understanding of the idea of "clearing the neighbourhood" (which has been quantified in several different ways) is weak. On Wikipedia I read that satellites are excluded from the criteria. Whether Charon is counted as a satellite of Pluto for that purpose, I don't know. The barycentre of the Pluto–Charon system is not within Pluto. Neptune is counted as something that wasn't cleared from Pluto's neighbourhood, because of the way their orbits cross. Someone else asked why Neptune is deemed a proper planet in spite of the crossing orbits.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clearing_the_neighbourhood [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barycenter [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Thursday June 15, @03:01AM
Dude, let it go. I can understand why some people feel the new definitions are unnecessary, but I'll never understand this irrational affection for Pluto.
Reply to This
Parent