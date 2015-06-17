17/06/15/0018254 story
posted by cmn32480 on Thursday June 15, @03:32AM
Google has hired key chip designer Manu Gulati from Apple to work on future Pixel models. Manu Gulati has been working at Apple since 2009 helping develop the custom CPUs used in iPads and iPhones and has now moved on to Google as lead chip architect. Pixel and Pixel XL have so far relied on Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm which lag considerably behind Apple's SOCs. Googles appears to be reconsidering this strategy in an effort to better integrate it's software and hardware improving performance and battery life. Android makers have long foregone the lead to Apple in mobile performance but this may signal a turning point in this strategy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @03:45AM
Bake the backdoors directly into hardware. Fuck those open sourcers up their penniless asses!! Fucking poor people. Google is God.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 15, @04:06AM
Why are Apple's custom ARM chips so much faster than the competition? Is it just because they focus on single-threaded while Samsung Exynos, Qualcomm Snapdragon, Mediatek Helio, etc. try to cram in 6-10 cores?
What is this specific designer going to reveal to Google or anybody else that couldn't be figured out using other personnel? And will Apple sue Google over what this hire knows?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
