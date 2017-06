Nokia is introducing the Model 7950, a petabit-class router aimed at the core routing market to help it win new customers such as Facebook and Google. A petabit is capable of transmitting 5,000 two-hour-long high-definition videos every second.

For edge network customers, Nokia is introducing its 7750 router, offering the highest traffic capacity on the market.

The Nokia 7750 can deliver speeds of up to 4.8 terabits per slot, compared with Juniper's 3 terabit edge router speeds, which had been the industry's fastest. A terabit can transfer a high-definition Netflix TV episode in one second.