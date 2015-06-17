17/06/15/0137221 story
posted by cmn32480 on Thursday June 15, @06:51AM
from the not-for-your-home-office dept.
Nokia is introducing the Model 7950, a petabit-class router aimed at the core routing market to help it win new customers such as Facebook and Google. A petabit is capable of transmitting 5,000 two-hour-long high-definition videos every second.
For edge network customers, Nokia is introducing its 7750 router, offering the highest traffic capacity on the market.
The Nokia 7750 can deliver speeds of up to 4.8 terabits per slot, compared with Juniper's 3 terabit edge router speeds, which had been the industry's fastest. A terabit can transfer a high-definition Netflix TV episode in one second.
We are left to do our own math to determine how many Libraries of Congress fit in a petabit.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday June 15, @07:04AM (1 child)
I notice that many of the Fine Articles posted on SoylentNews were never in the queue. Are the editors ignoring community submissions in favor of their own conception of what SN is all about? Inquiring minds want to know. We could just quit submitting, if it doesn't really matter.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 15, @07:12AM
What makes you say that?
