17/06/15/0156240 story
posted by cmn32480 on Thursday June 15, @08:29AM
from the special-agent-thomas-blunt dept.
from the special-agent-thomas-blunt dept.
The Secret Service will be relaxing the rules for marijuana users to an extent in the hopes that it will increase their pool of candidates. It's becoming impossible for the agency to track down people who have not used due to the wide acceptance and acknowledged medical benefits for things like addiction, stress and depression.
Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions is looking to crack down on medical providers. Citing things such as: psychosis, respiratory issues, IQ loss and that it has no accepted medical use in the united states.
[Credit for the secret service article and scribd source to takyon]
Secret Service Relaxes Reefer Rules | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @08:58AM
his hits from.
*puff puff* "Pass. I'll have medically prescribed opiates as God intended!"
Reply to This