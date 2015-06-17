The Secret Service will be relaxing the rules for marijuana users to an extent in the hopes that it will increase their pool of candidates. It's becoming impossible for the agency to track down people who have not used due to the wide acceptance and acknowledged medical benefits for things like addiction, stress and depression.

Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions is looking to crack down on medical providers. Citing things such as: psychosis, respiratory issues, IQ loss and that it has no accepted medical use in the united states.

[Credit for the secret service article and scribd source to takyon]