Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Secret Service Relaxes Reefer Rules

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday June 15, @08:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the special-agent-thomas-blunt dept.
News

Lagg writes:

The Secret Service will be relaxing the rules for marijuana users to an extent in the hopes that it will increase their pool of candidates. It's becoming impossible for the agency to track down people who have not used due to the wide acceptance and acknowledged medical benefits for things like addiction, stress and depression.

Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions is looking to crack down on medical providers. Citing things such as: psychosis, respiratory issues, IQ loss and that it has no accepted medical use in the united states.

[Credit for the secret service article and scribd source to takyon]

Original Submission


«  Nokia Shows Worlds Fastest Routers
Secret Service Relaxes Reefer Rules | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @08:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @08:58AM (#525919)

    his hits from.

    *puff puff* "Pass. I'll have medically prescribed opiates as God intended!"

(1)