Here's a movie that made my day, might do similar for you. No story, just visuals. 3 minutes long. Worth every second. Stitched together from latest PeriJove (closest point to Jupiter) images of the Juno Jupiter orbiter. Music taken from the movie: 2001: A Space Odyssey and was composed by György Ligeti.. Hope you enjoy.

[Ed. addition] The "movie" was constructed by combining a series of photos taken by the JunoCam and stitching them together into this sequence. According to the JunoCam mission page:

The camera has 4 filters: red, green, blue and near-infrared. We get red, green and blue strips on one spacecraft rotation (the spacecraft rotation rate is 2 revolutions per minute, or 2 rpm), and the near-infrared strips on the second rotation. To get the final image product the strips must be stitched together and the colors lined up.

And then each of those images needs to be aligned, rotated, scaled, etc. and then sequenced so as to provide the "movie".

According to the above Wikipedia link:

JunoCam is not one of the probe's core scientific instruments; it was put on board primarily for public science and outreach, to increase public engagement, and all images will be available on NASA's website.[4][5] It is capable of being used for science, and does have some coordinated activities in regards to this, as well as to engage amateur and as well as professional infrared astronomers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kQbTBt418o