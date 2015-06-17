from the terrorists-win dept.
Germany is planning a new law giving authorities the right to look at private messages and fingerprint children as young as 6, the interior minister said on Wednesday after the last government gathering before a national election in September.
Ministers from central government and federal states said encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Signal, allow militants and criminals to evade traditional surveillance.
"We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law," interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters in the eastern town of Dresden.
It's not even certain that messages will be obvious to be... anything like they don't want to. A quick look how this can be done is the movie "The Saint" from 1997 where the contractor gets jobs that way. The hard quote is "where authorities install software on phones to relay messages before they are encrypted". Suppose the phone contains nothing of value. Not even the destination for the message because another unit transmits this via a analog transmission junk voice modulated with the actual real bits.
This panopticon idea is incredibly stupid technology-wise and a dangerous setup of society. The last time themes like this were current, neighbors told people in Armani uniforms that so-and-so did bad things so they could snatch their belongings or houses for themselves. And the whole society went down the drain. Oh wait, actually it was repeated after the mustache times with the sickle times. Both failed. This also shows why bootloader locking computer phones is detrimental to real security for real users. Because without it, enforced and silent installation will be hard.
And as for the motivation behind these moves. For some mysterious reason Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech, Slovakia, and Hungary seem to have been spared the latest string of violent attacks. How can that be? Nobel prize awaits! ;)
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Thursday June 15, @06:14PM (1 child)
This does NOT mean that I'm insinuating that this is acceptable, I just figure I should make this clear.
This fingerprinting, if the various articles are to be believed, is only applicable to those seeking asylum. For better or worse, this doesn't seem to apply to citizens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @06:50PM
What for? Anybody would think there has been a massive rise in crime or something.
Not the fingerprinting but the encryption controls will. It'll take some time for the stasi to have enough staff to fingerprint the entire population.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anarchy on Thursday June 15, @06:36PM (1 child)
"And as for the motivation behind these moves. For some mysterious reason Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech, Slovakia, and Hungary seem to have been spared the latest string of violent attacks. How can that be? Nobel prize awaits! ;)"
I don't get it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @06:45PM
those are the countries who are not letting hoardes of muslim invaders flood in.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Nerdfest on Thursday June 15, @06:55PM (3 children)
Fascism is the new black. The US, UK, Germany, once considered bastions of freedom, are tossing their freedoms because of media and government spread fear. I would have thought these countries in particular would have a better memory about why this is so bad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @07:02PM
I mean... FINGERPRINTS!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @07:03PM
The reality is a little more complex than that. The native populations didn't support the wars that created the refugees that allowed Merkel to instigate mass migration of fighting age African males, many of whom are illiterate in their own languages. It really wouldn't matter what race the these migrants were or what culture they came from, you stick that many single adult males into a country and any reputable sociologist will tell you to expect violence.
We do, the EU and the UN do not. They are deliberately creating the conditions that will necessitate a totalitarian state. The people never voted for this shit and many of them are in denial about the reality of what is happening.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday June 15, @07:08PM
Not seeing your argument. Having your borders under control, deciding who is allowed to cross those borders - that's a pretty fundamental feature of a sovereign country. It doesn't matter whether it's the US, allowing millions of illegal immigrants from Central and South America, or Europe, allowing millions of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa. Both are examples of governments failing one of their fundamental responsibilities.
Look, I'm not even against offering asylum. But the country offering asylum has to be in control of the process. Abdicating control, and letting random people decide that they are moving in, just because they want to? That's just nuts.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday June 15, @07:02PM (4 children)
Finally found a source article in German [spiegel.de], rather than a (sometimes questionable) translation.
"The security services must legally and technically be able to access messages in messaging services, as they can do with phone calls and SMS."
However, unlike the UK, they are just calling for the right to install spy software on individual devices, rather than backdoors in the encryption protocols. Presumably, such an installation would be subject to the same legal protections as eavesdropping on your phone calls. Frankly, I'd be surprised if they didn't already have the ability to install key-loggers, but the article implies they cannot.
I didn't find an article from a non-sensationalist source about fingerprinting kids. That said, if they are talking about immigrants, I'm not seeing the problem. Especially since it is well known that lots of "kids" who arrive without papers are factually much older than they admit.
Of course, they could also close the borders against illegal migrants. Apply for asylum correctly, instead of sneaking into the country, or else you get sent home immediately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @07:14PM (2 children)
Or Germany could do some historical penance and welcome these migrants. Fingerprinting them is not so different from making them wear a star that says "Migrant". And Germans should relax about everyone having the right paperwork. "Ausweispflicht" is not a thing to be proud of.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @07:29PM (1 child)
Ezekiel 18:20 - long established concept my friend. See also [wikipedia.org]
Or they could, you know, not import individuals whose behaviour is an affront to Western Liberalism and encourage the existing population to get married and have children.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday June 15, @07:35PM
Your comment is an affront to Western Liberalism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @07:38PM
And you wonder why conservative types get regularly labeled as authoritarian boot lickers. Too many of you are frightened little children. I'm all for immigrants to apply legally, that is a fine thing to support. However fingerprinting the population is a fear based tactic that history shows only results in less freedom, and often enough serious human rights violations. All it does is spread a culture of fear, and as all the various attacks in the last few years have shown these tactics do not stop the attackers. How many of times have agencies received intelligence warnings about potential attacks that happened? Too many! How many times have these measures actually stopped an attack? No data.
Oh, they're hiding that data so we have no idea how many were actually stopped? At least that is a common response. Sky fairy hand waving is not sufficient rationale for restricting freedoms and employing historically BAD programs such as this one. Fingerprinting 6 year olds? That is only one step higher than diddling them. Treat people like criminals and you often get an increase in criminal behavior.
The US is one big glaring example of how the systems we put in place to punish the trouble makers only results in more trouble makers. Gotta fix the core of the problems and save punishment for a last resort. Before you go off on violent criminals, the "fix" for them is imprisonment but it should be paired with constructive programs instead of the more common "get raped in the ass jerkoff".
