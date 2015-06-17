Stories
PC, Ethernet, and Tablet Computer Pioneer Chuck Thacker Passes

Thursday June 15, @09:25PM
Computer Science has lost a titan: Charles P. "Chuck" Thacker died on Monday, June 12th, aged 74.

As the Association for Computing Machinery's In Memoriam records, Thacker's early career saw him join Xerox's famed Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), where he worked on the Xerox Alto, the first personal computer to offer a graphical interface. Source code for the Alto was released in 2014.

Thacker was responsible for the Alto's hardware and while developing it got to thinking about how the computer might communicate with the outside world. Those musings eventually turned into Ethernet, with Thacker acknowledged as a co-inventor beside Robert Metcalfe, David Boggs, and Butler Lampson.

Thacker also worked on early laser printers and, after time at DEC where he worked on a pen-based computer, he later headed for Microsoft Research where he was once rumoured to be working on a "wireless e-book", but probably the design for hardware to run Windows XP Tablet PC Edition (one of which we evaluated way back in the year 2002.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @09:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @09:28PM (#526217)

    It's rare that one gets to witness the deaths of all the Founding Fathers of some entire sector of society.

  • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Thursday June 15, @09:34PM

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 15, @09:34PM (#526219)

    So Long, and Thanks for All the Packet Collisions.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @09:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @09:38PM (#526224)

    No shit. Old dude died cuz 74 is too fucking old.

