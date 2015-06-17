from the obsolescence-was-never-so-fun dept.
The Verge bids farewell to tech writer and editor Walt Mossberg by talking to him about his favorite bits of gadgetry.
Walt Mossberg is retiring this year — he's already written his last column, hosted his last Code Conference, and taped the final episode of Ctrl-Walt-Delete in front of a live audience in New York. But Walt's also assembled an impressive collection of notable gadgets over his two-decade run as a reviewer and columnist, and we asked him to talk us through some of the more notable items as he cleared out of his office.
This isn't everything — there's far too much for that. But there's nothing quite like Walt talking about gadgets and what they mean, and we tried to pick a few that defined their moments in a way few products now seem to do.
[There are 16 tech items in the linked story's photo — how many can you identify? --martyb]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @11:16PM
Still stinking up the place like a loose stool that clogged the shitter.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 15, @11:31PM
From the title I thought this was going to be about shotguns, I never even heard of this Walt guy -- I guess I don't read enough WSJ. That said most of the items on the big image (- the once mentioned in the article) are fairly easy to identify since you can read the labels or they just are not that old. The only one I can think of that was a bit hard, if you hadn't owned one, is the ZX81 with the memory expansion -- even tho I don't recall there being blue text on mine, perhaps this was some American feature cause I have distinct memory of it being written in red on mine.
Reply to This