Inside Walt Mossberg's Gadget Museum

posted by charon on Thursday June 15, @11:06PM
canopic jug writes:

The Verge bids farewell to tech writer and editor Walt Mossberg by talking to him about his favorite bits of gadgetry.

Walt Mossberg is retiring this year — he's already written his last column, hosted his last Code Conference, and taped the final episode of Ctrl-Walt-Delete in front of a live audience in New York. But Walt's also assembled an impressive collection of notable gadgets over his two-decade run as a reviewer and columnist, and we asked him to talk us through some of the more notable items as he cleared out of his office.

This isn't everything — there's far too much for that. But there's nothing quite like Walt talking about gadgets and what they mean, and we tried to pick a few that defined their moments in a way few products now seem to do.

[There are 16 tech items in the linked story's photo — how many can you identify? --martyb]

