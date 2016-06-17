17/06/16/0028209 story
posted by martyb on Friday June 16, @03:49AM
from the where-do-planet-hunters-hang-their-trophy-catches? dept.
from the where-do-planet-hunters-hang-their-trophy-catches? dept.
NASA will live stream a media briefing about Kepler space observatory results on June 19th:
NASA will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m. EDT Monday, June 19, to announce the latest planet candidate results from the agency's exoplanet-hunting Kepler mission. The briefing, taking place during the Kepler Science Conference, will be held at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.
That will kick off the fourth Kepler Science Conference from June 19-23 at NASA's Ames Research Center in California.
Kepler Exoplanet Results Briefing on June 19th, Conference From 19th-23rd | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.