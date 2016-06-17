from the he-said-penetrated dept.
Russia's cyberattack on the U.S. electoral system before Donald Trump's election was far more widespread than has been publicly revealed, including incursions into voter databases and software systems in almost twice as many states as previously reported.
In Illinois, investigators found evidence that cyber intruders tried to delete or alter voter data. The hackers accessed software designed to be used by poll workers on Election Day, and in at least one state accessed a campaign finance database. Details of the wave of attacks, in the summer and fall of 2016, were provided by three people with direct knowledge of the U.S. investigation into the matter. In all, the Russian hackers hit systems in a total of 39 states, one of them said.
[...] The new details, buttressed by a classified National Security Agency document recently disclosed by The Intercept, show the scope of alleged hacking that federal investigators are scrutinizing as they look into whether Trump campaign officials may have colluded in the efforts. But they also paint a worrisome picture for future elections: The newest portrayal of potentially deep vulnerabilities in the U.S.'s patchwork of voting technologies comes less than a week after former FBI Director James Comey warned Congress that Moscow isn't done meddling.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-06-13/russian-breach-of-39-states-threatens-future-u-s-elections
(Score: 2) by julian on Friday June 16, @05:35AM
You have a group of people doubting this because the foreign thumb happened to be pressing down on their side's scale. The investigation is closing in on these reprobates. I hope you cretins have at least gotten a first draft of your apology written.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
(Score: 2, Informative) by bradley13 on Friday June 16, @05:56AM (1 child)
This Russian stuff is just silly:
- If this were orchestrated by the Russian government, they wouldn't have gotten caught, or at least not left tracks. Proxies exist. Assuming the attacks actually did originate in Russia, most likely it was just some challenge in the local hacker community.
- There still seems to be no evidence that any of the hacks actually achieved anything.
- There seems to be no evidence as to what effect the hackers would have liked to achieve. The fact that they accessed DNC servers only shows where security sucked the most, or else where they left the biggest footprints. For all we know, they were funded by the Clinton Foundation, and were working to get Hillary! elected.
- The presumption that the Trump team was in any way involved in this? That's just a D fantasy, because they are still looking for some way to understand why Hillary! was rejected.
Last but not least:
- Cybersecurity on American voting systems sucks. We knew that already.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 16, @06:02AM
Yeah and why should we believe the NSA?
They even think Wannacry is linked to North Korea...
