People who oppose wind farms often claim wind turbine blades kill large numbers of birds, often referring to them as "bird choppers". And claims of dangers to iconic or rare birds, especially raptors, have attracted a lot of attention.
Wind turbine blades do indeed kill birds and bats, but their contribution to total bird deaths is extremely low, as these three studies show.
A 2009 study using US and European data on bird deaths estimated the number of birds killed per unit of power generated by wind, fossil fuel and nuclear power systems.
It concluded, "Wind farms and nuclear power stations are responsible each for between 0.3 and 0.4 fatalities per gigawatt-hour (GWh) of electricity while fossil-fuelled power stations are responsible for about 5.2 fatalities per GWh."
That's nearly 15 times more. From this, the author estimated that wind farms killed approximately seven thousand birds in the United States in 2006 but nuclear plants killed about 327,000 and fossil-fuelled power plants 14.5 million.
In other words, for every one bird killed by a wind turbine, nuclear and fossil fuel powered plants killed 2,118 birds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 16, @09:59PM
Power generation has nothing on the common house cat.
http://www.npr.org/2013/01/29/170588511/killer-kitties-cats-kill-billions-every-year [npr.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 16, @10:07PM
Hell I almost stepped on one today. Did not expect it to be hanging out on the sidewalk...
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday June 16, @10:20PM
They're suckers for propaganda by big oil. They believed the same thing in about my sparrow-fired power plant.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 16, @10:24PM
Can you convert it for me? I have my Tesla Coils ready, but I really prefer my Lightning Made of Owls.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday June 16, @10:25PM
We're scientists here, electrocuting birds is net negative energy we have a much more efficient "giant glass wall for them to ram into and fall" solution.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday June 16, @10:27PM
Other major contributors to bird death include:
- cats
- pesticides
- skyscrapers with reflective windows
- starvation
- cold
It was always a nonsense argument used by fossil fuel corporate spokesweasels to try to peel away the "Oh the poor animals!" environmentalists from the anti-fossil fuel efforts. But even the Audubon Society supports wind power [audubon.org] if placed properly.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday June 16, @10:35PM
So, what we need is cat-powered generators! Not sure how much energy you get, burning moggies, but think of the birds!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday June 16, @10:39PM
It won't work: The cats will just sit there.
