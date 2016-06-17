from the doesn't-it??? dept.
Seven percent of all American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows, according to a nationally representative online survey commissioned by the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy.
If you do the math, that works out to 16.4 million misinformed, milk-drinking people. The equivalent of the population of Pennsylvania (and then some!) does not know that chocolate milk is milk, cocoa and sugar.
[...] For decades, observers in agriculture, nutrition and education have griped that many Americans are basically agriculturally illiterate. They don't know where food is grown, how it gets to stores — or even, in the case of chocolate milk, what's in it.
[...] Upton and other educators are quick to caution that these conclusions don't apply across the board. Studies have shown that people who live in agricultural communities tend to know a bit more about where their food comes from, as do people with higher education levels and household incomes.
[...] In some ways, this ignorance is perfectly logical. The writer and historian Ann Vileisis has argued that it developed in lockstep with the industrial food system.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @02:01AM (3 children)
Nobody would troll and on-line survey would the? Say it ain't so.....
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Saturday June 17, @02:03AM (2 children)
This...
Sanitize your fucking inputs. Any survey which allows for self-selection sure as fuck isn't sound science.
I might be biased.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday June 17, @02:26AM (1 child)
Agreed. The number is nowhere near that low. I'd guess at least a quarter of American adults should believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows, based on other surveys of ignorance. Actually, reading some other arcles, I'm probably right, since 48% of people in this survey indicated they "don't know" where chocolate milk comes from.
TFA notes other examples of food ignorance -- large numbers of Americans who don't know that hamburgers come from beef, half of middle schoolers don't know that beef comes from cows or that pickles are cucumbers, etc. (A few years back I personally witnessed a member of my extended family come to the realization that pickles are cucumbers. She was 22 and had just completed college.)
I've been aware of this for years. An older friend of mine told me of a commercial on TV years ago that showed Italian peasants picking spaghetti off of a tree or something. Many of my friends' neighbors in the city thought this was a factual depiction of where pasta came from. At that point he resolved to move to a more rural area and grow a lot of his own food in his garden and get away from the morons (which is how I got to know him actually, since we both liked gardening).
And need I point to all the polls about how many Americans believe in angels, astrology, etc.? Again, the only surprise to me here is that the number isn't higher.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Saturday June 17, @03:06AM
It pains me to admit that I am, technically, a scientist. In my defense, I am retired.
What I want to ask, is what happened to reporting that whole, you know, confidence level thing? And, of course, the methods for establishing confidence.
I'd like to ask someone to reproduce this, but it's not gonna happen. No, no... Nobody ever listens to a David. We shall just slap this down into the record books as being certain. 7 out of 100 people you see, with some slight variance but I don't have to account for that as I bet they didn't, will believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows.
I am really, really fucking rural. As in, my milk comes from the neighbor's farm - and that milk is sold in the local stores. Well, for some definition of local. Not even a fucking five year old child, at least here, believes that.
Alas, this begins a rant on soft sciences and reproducibility. I'll spare you the specifics and assume you're smarter than I.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:09AM (3 children)
I say... bullshit! I don't place any level of confidence in the ability of surveyors to produce accurate results, as almost every survey I've seen is shown or evident to be totally false. Damn near every kid in America knows you can make chocolate milk with nesquik or chocolate syrup, and you're trying to tell me they grow up and think there's a special chocolate cow?! How did the survey even ask the question?
Where does chocolate milk come from:
A. Mixing chocolate and milk
B. Out of a brown cow
C. From black women
D. What's chocolate milk?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:14AM (1 child)
E. Ms Pac-Man ate the Easter Bunny
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Saturday June 17, @03:08AM
She was a pill munching slut, is what she was.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Saturday June 17, @03:02AM
I think properly surveying is hard, but a competent surveying company is quite able to produce accurate(ish) results, or they would be out of business by now. This is why companies hire them to do (unpublished) surveys (for internal use only).
Part of knowing how to produce accurate results is understanding how your results can be skewed, and how you need to compensate for those factors.
This means that
a) you can hire a competent (but unethical) company to produce whatever survey result you'd like to publish
and also that
b) lots of incompetent people are conducting surveys with no clue about the huge bias of their outcomes, and every so often one of their "results" is interesting enough to make the news
e.g.:
Where do you think chocolate milk comes from?
1) white cows
2) brown cows
3) Other/I don't know
(bonus points: even omit option 1)
I tried to track down the actual survey, but only got as far as it being "a nationally representative online survey commissioned by the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy", but could find any mention of it on their site [usdairy.com] :-(
Anecdote I'd like to spew: I actually knew someone who believed (after a bit of convincing) Milka chocolate was made from milk of special Swiss purple cows.
No one remembers the singer.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday June 17, @02:09AM (2 children)
Sanitize your inputs my ass. 7% is enough to put Trump over HRC, and I firmly believe 7% of US voters think chocolate milk comes out of brown cows.
/ I should not have to say this
// I did not vote for Trump
/// Nor HRC, went Johnson. Fucking dumass he turned out to be.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 17, @02:19AM (1 child)
You're reading it wrong. This is actually a surprising and relevant result. It tells us that only 7% of Americans are proper smartasses.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:29AM
--
( Y ) <---- Look, ass!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:35AM
That saying came from somewhere. Tomatoes are red, ketchup is red. Cows are brown, milk is brown. 7% of Americans are WOKE!
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:55AM (2 children)
7 % of cows are brown. 7 % of the time you drink chocolate milk, it came from a brown cow.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Saturday June 17, @03:04AM
Most dairy cows are Holsteins though - which are black and white.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @03:06AM
I don't care for chocolate milk. What about strawberry milk?
Reply to This
Parent