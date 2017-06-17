from the two-sides-to-every-job dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
When states suffer a widespread loss of jobs, the damage extends to the next generation, where college attendance drops among the poorest students, says new research from Duke University. As a result, states marked by shuttered factories or dormant mines also show a widening gap in college attendance between rich and poor, the authors write.
In states that suffered a 7 percent job loss, college attendance by the poorest youth subsequently dropped by 20 percent, even when financial aid increased. The pattern also persisted across a wide range of states, despite variations in public college tuition rates.
Source: Duke University
Excellent. Maybe now we can get over this idea that our precious little progeny are too good for blue collar work and fill some of the six million jobs that nobody can be found to do.
[Editor's note: On my checking of the '6 million jobs' statement, I came across this article from September last year.]
[J]ob openings at 5.9 million in July set a new all-time record. Yet despite all the anxiety we hear about disappearing factory jobs, the number of unfilled manufacturing jobs in July was at the highest level in recent years. So why are they still open?
Factory work has evolved over the past 15 years or so as companies have invested in advanced machinery requiring new skill sets. Many workers who were laid off in recent decades – as technology, globalization and recession wiped out lower-skilled jobs – don't have the skills to do today's jobs.
[...] Gary Miller [...] started at Ohio-based Kyocera Precision Tools Inc. in 1989, it employed 550 production workers. Since then it has shed half of its workers; yet it now produces twice as much [...] Mr. Miller, who is now the company's director of training, struggles to find technicians with the electrical and mechanical skills needed to operate and maintain the complex machines. One electrical maintenance job went unfilled for over a year as he searched for someone with an associate's or bachelor's diploma in manufacturing engineering.
[...] The study found it takes an average of 94 days to recruit for highly-skilled roles such as scientist or engineer, and 70 days for skilled production workers.
Source: Value Walk
Additionally, there are apparently plenty of jobs in food service. Starting in March of 2010 and continuing through April of 2017, there have been 86 consecutive month of payroll gains for America's waiters and bartenders. Since 2014, 800,000 "food service and drinking places" jobs have been created, over the same period the number of manufacturing jobs created has been just 105,000.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @12:03PM (23 children)
I have friends working factory jobs today (mostly 'food service' for big companies like Tyson.)
There is a reason people are trying to get out of that work, and additionally, at that particular factory alone they ended up cutting 100+ jobs, and forcing the rest of the employees to work overtime, overtime which often has to be fought over as their managers attempt to underreport overtime on anyone who doesn't independently document their own working hours and the hours documented at the end of the day.
What America needs isn't more 'blue collar workers', it is more companies honestly and fairly dealing with their employees, so that when financial hardships DO arise within the company employees, from the *TOP* on down, will be willing to take as much of a pay cut as is needed to turn the ship around, instead of relying on bankruptcy, mergers, divestitures, etc to 'return profitability' to the corporation.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 17, @12:22PM (22 children)
The two have nothing to do with each other. You could have Bernie Sanders clones running every company and there would still be unfillable jobs.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday June 17, @12:46PM (21 children)
Really? Why?
(what exactly stopped people getting the necessary skills/knowledge?)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:08PM
The fact that colleges and universities are the only places to get an education in the 21st century and the vast majority of them are abysmal.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Saturday June 17, @02:26PM (9 children)
More to the point, if there's a skills mismatch, why is it that it's always on the worker to make the investment of time and money to get the skills the company needs? Back in the heyday of the US economy, it was not uncommon at all for larger companies in particular to start people off in a completely unskilled position and actively invest some of their time in training for more skilled work, or even have training programs in which people right off the street would focus on learning the skills the company needed.
That's what employers will do if the shortage of particular skills is as real as they're claiming it is. Well, that and give everybody who has those skills generous raises, regularly.
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday June 17, @03:14PM (1 child)
AKA the trade union experience.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:51AM
...or that of the worker-owned cooperative.
FTFS: Kyocera [...] has shed half of its workers; yet it now produces twice as much
With per-worker productivity up 400 percent, a (Socialist) worker-owned co-op might have cut the work week to 10 hours for all of its workers while keeping paychecks the same (adjusted for inflation or whatever).
This would serve to maximize social stability in the community where the plant is located.
What actually happened was that The Ownership Class (which, in the case of Capitalism, isn't the same as The Working Class), wanting to maximize profits for themselves (who likely live in another town), chose to cut jobs and not increase wages dramatically.
The results you get depend on what your goal is.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 17, @04:14PM (6 children)
Because you can't train a dipshit to be a machinist at all. Even intelligent people (who went to college and see blue collar work as beneath them) can't be trained in a fiscal quarter (it takes years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to produce a competent one from a current employee) and management usually can't see farther than that.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @05:37PM (5 children)
Nah, I think you're full of shit. For a while I was applying to any and all jobs available, including the types you're referring to. Machinist? Would have loved to learn they trade, but they always wanted years of experience.
Nope, there is a massive problem where employers are too lucky and unwilling to train. Gotta have peak efficiency at all times, and they never want to provide real training. Also, many of those jobs are located elsewhere and they don't pay well enough to relocate for.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @06:25PM (1 child)
You don't walk into an airplane plant and ask for a machinist trainee job.
They hire machinists, not create them.
You go to small manufacturing plants, or auto repair shops and learn your way around tools. Maybe you start out in a complete different field. Maybe you carry rags, sweep shavings, and wipe down machines that these guys use for a year before or two they let you touch a wrench or turn a knob.
But you won't be learning that work near airplanes or any high tech industry.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @06:31PM
I see that you've never heard of Navy's A-school.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 17, @07:09PM (2 children)
You know, they make schools for this now if you're not of a mind to take a lower paying job that will train you. I know, they're not prestigious. They don't take a hundred grand and four years to complete and they all but guarantee you a good paying job upon completion, but they're not fancy.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @11:55PM (1 child)
For a lot of people they need the money to go yo school. Such programs cost a decent chunk of cash and don't always mean you'll find a job after. Free or highly subsidized education really helps here, it allows people to retrain with a lot less risk. More flexible economy is good for everyone!
Invest in our future, support free education and healthcare! A healthier and more skilled population makes for a strong foundation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 18, @01:35AM
TANSTAAFL
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 17, @04:08PM (9 children)
Because the people to fill the jobs do not exist. A fry cook cannot fill an industrial electrician opening.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @06:18PM (1 child)
So you whine about people not taking the jobs, then immediately explain why those jobs remain unfilled.
BRILLIANT!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 17, @07:04PM
Get your shit straight. I bitch about people telling their snowflake children they are too good for blue collar work and need to go to college. This in no way precludes the possibility that employers share some of the blame for unfilled positions.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @06:43PM
But fry cook can apply as a truck-driver or step-and-fetchit for a local electrical company, learn on the job, take a few night courses, accept steadily increased responsibility and be working on high voltage transmission line jobs within 5-8 years.
First you have to stop being a fry cook. Take a shitty job so the guy currently doing that shit job can move up to the less shitty job, and the guy above him can move up to lineman, etc.
People these days want to walk off the fry cook job directly into management jobs.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday June 17, @08:57PM (5 children)
You claimed even if a Sanders clone would run every company, the situation will be the same.
I'll grant you it would be the same if a Sanders clone would start now to run every company, the situation will be the same.
However, I'm unconvinced by your answer the situation will stay the same or it would have been happening at all if a Sander clone would have start running the companies.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 17, @10:31PM (4 children)
Even Sanders wouldn't train machinists on the job. When you need a machinist it's because you need something made exactly right. I doubt he would train electricians or welders either. He might train general repair guys but then industry already does that today.
When you're hiring someone you want them to produce useful work relatively quickly. You do not want to spend years paying them to receive training and having them leave you for a better paying job the instant they're trained. That would be Stupid As Fuck.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday June 17, @11:25PM (1 child)
And yet that's precisely how machinists used to be trained. Keep in mind the distinction between a "machinist" (generally implies a production-level worker) vs. a "toolmaker" (a specialist who generally can work from less specs to do one-off precision jobs). Back in the day, large manufacturing plants had huge staffs of machinists just to produce necessary parts to keep machines running, to generate new custom production machines, etc. In such an environment, there was a lot of opportunity for apprenticeship, just as in being a mechanic or electrician or whatever. It's not the type of job that makes the possibility for apprenticeships reasonable: it's generally the amount of work available in that area and whether a large number of such tasks can be divided into bits that can be done by a beginner.
Toolmakers are a bit of a different animal, and a lot of machine shops these days have moved toward specialization, since production machining can often be automated. So a lot of positions looking for a "machinist" are actually now looking for someone with more specific abstract skills today that would perhaps not have been as common among production machinists in previous generations.
And this is pretty much the attitude that broke the employer/employee relationship that existed a few generations ago. You know how you prevent "having them leave for a better paying job the instant they're trained"? YOU PAY THEM BETTER YOURSELF. You're right that training coupled with low wages is stupid. Training coupled with wages that are high enough to generate commitment to the company and a relationship that shows employers CARE (at least a little) about employees more than just interchangeable minions -- then you get a sense of "loyalty" both among employers and employees.
Oh, and also you don't generally train them 100% of the time and get NO productivity from them for "years." You hire them into position X, they express interest in training for position Y, you (as employer) perhaps subsidize any classes, find opportunities for them to apprentice, etc., WHILE working and being paid for position X. My father started out as a sort of line worker/packer, took night classes to become a draftsman, then found an opportunity at his job to apprentice as a machinist, then ultimately ended up earning his journeyman toolmaker's credentials. His employers and bosses facilitated each of these steps, and he frankly would have stayed with these companies for long periods except for the fact that he was laid off during downsizing and didn't have seniority. Contrast that with the corporate culture he encountered at the end of his career, where his employer decided that all skilled trades were "multi-skilled workers" who should be interchangeable. After he retired, they gutted their machine shop (which had previously had a couple dozen machinists) and retained only two in-house. Almost all custom work was just sent out to a 3rd-party. No mess, no fuss, no need for training or apprenticeships or journeymen -- just generic "multi-skilled workers" who don't know anything about any particular field.
Is investment in workers impossible today? No it isn't. There are companies where it's typical for employees to work 10, 20, 30+ years for that company. And not just union shops either where it's hard to fire people. Mostly what it takes it caring about employees and investing in them a bit. Mostly such companies tend to be smaller, often family-owned affairs. You open things up for public stock and let control be taken in the hands of a bunch of executives who don't have any more commitment to the company than the workers, and suddenly everything is about maximizing profit, particularly short-term profit.
Obviously I'm speaking in gross generalizations here. And I'm not claiming any of this is a simple problem or that any party is particularly "at fault." This stuff is wrapped up in a hundred social shifts, too. But there ARE alternative ways of running a business that don't treat workers as interchangeable cogs in a machine, and businesses can often be very successful with such models. They may not get record profits on Wall Street every year (until they self-destruct after a decade or two and "restructure" until they destruct again), but that's not a reasonable metric for everything.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 18, @12:04AM
Wasn't talking machine shops. They can do whatever they like and would have work for apprentices. Was talking generic industrial situations where you have maybe two machinists on site and zero need for an apprentice.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 18, @12:48AM (1 child)
And when you can't find it, you have at least two solutions if you really want them:
- advertise a better salary
- take the most promising that you already have and enrol them in targeted courses.
Both of them run contrary to MBA-economic(-non)-thinking, as they require a hint of "social" infusion in the thinking.
(early 2000, a common slogan in corporate speak was "Our employees are our best/stronger asset" - breakfast at company, 15 mins therapeutic massage sessions in the relaxation room once a week on round robin basis, discounted gym membership... I experienced those in 2004. Then about 2006 started to see a reduction in perks and an increase push towards stack ranking during performance evaluation).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 18, @01:32AM
Nah, they're both perfectly viable options to an MBA. But only when the alternative has proven it will not work sufficiently.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Saturday June 17, @12:19PM (9 children)
"Searching for a diploma" is not the same thing as "searching for skills." If you're too lazy and/or incompetent to interview people for skills, you deserve to fail. The second you demand a particular degree, you've shot yourself right in the foot.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday June 17, @12:51PM (7 children)
On the other side, what regulatory risks a company faces if it hires a person with excellent skills but no formal qualification (aka degree)?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by fyngyrz on Saturday June 17, @01:07PM
Yes, regulation and the legal system often create significant barriers to getting things done. On the other hand, not having the skills you need in house because you have erected, or accepted, an artificial barrier to actually getting the job done properly isn't going to endear you with the tort-waving crowd either.
And there's that whole "testing for skills" thing. If "sheet of paper" replaces "test for skills", you may be legally covered, but you aren't actually covered. That just means you're okay with random amounts of malperformance. "Sheet of paper" plus "test for skills" tends to be the same, in the end, as "test for skills", with of course the downside that the field is vastly reduced and tends to lead to statements like "I looked for a year for X and couldn't find X." Also hollow laughter among those who have the skills and not the paper.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 17, @03:06PM (5 children)
Actually, fewer risks than you might expect. Let's consider electrical work. A lot of electrical work REQUIRES that an electrician be "responsible" for it. So, you hire an electrician ("an", as in "one") who then "supervises" a cadre of people, each of whom has greater and lesser training, experience, intelligence, etc. That electrician need not be present, to claim that he is "supervising" the workers. That electrician may be responsible for multiple buildings, at multiple remote sites. I think those remote sites all have to be in the same state, but I'm not even certain of that.
The company that I work for SHOULD HAVE at least four real electricians working in this town. (Main plant only works one shift, so one electrician covers that plant. Second plant works three shifts, we need three qualified electricians.) In reality, it has ONE real electrician. All the rest of us chumps are doing his work for him, at lower wages than he gets.
That is just one example of stepping around regulations.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday June 17, @03:33PM (4 children)
It varies immensely by state and muni building codes and regulation, which is frankly a problem for a nation wide workforce.
In the state I live in, maint work is unregulated by the state. Install work MUST be supervised by a master electrician and all work has to be done by apprentice/journeyman/master with the (typical?) millwright and homeowner exemptions. The millwright exemption is abused (perhaps) such than an electrician has to run power lines to a furnace but a HVAC guy under the millwright exemption can connect the furnace as along as a licensed electrician installed all the wiring and boxes and stuff.
Adding to the fun some insurance companies and some rental agreements require maint work to be done by a licensed electrician even if the law doesn't require it.
This is before muni games. In the city I live in some dumbass got electrocuted in a pool half a century ago so our complete muni building code is follow the NEC and the state laws with the exception that only master electricians can do hands on work on pools, hot tubs, saunas, and similar. Its literally two paragraphs on half a sheet of paper, but I "know" some cities have small book sized building codes full of BS.
Part of the problem is reciprocal licensing is really weird. You pass a state apprenticeship program in any of 50 states and you're licensed here but if you got in via the contractor's test (which is not easy or cheap) you have to retake the test to get our state license even if you took the same test in another state to get their license, weird huh? And we don't internationally reciprocate at all, thats what the contractors test is for. In all fairness if you learned how to wire stuff in the UK you probably need retraining in the USA, all this "ring-main" WTF.
This is part of the problem with blue collar work, if you're a licensed electrician in one state, it may be difficult to move without reviewing permission from Big Brother. Shades of feudalism, the serf can only leave the land with permission of the local lord.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 17, @03:59PM
Well, you should like this bit of trivia. Starting with the maintenance supervisor, on down, there is not a single licensed electrician in our plant. We have a guy who claims to be an engineer who does "automation", but he has never made any claim whatsoever as being an electrician. So, not me, not my bosses, none of my coworkers, none of my subordinates is licensed even at the apprentice level. But, we routinely install and service electrical gear and machinery. True, we only work with 480 volt. But, 480 volt is more than enough to start fires, electrocute people, and/or to disrupt service to local neighbors if/when we screw up badly.
The one semi-meaningful nod to regulations is, we are forbidden to touch the service entrance - that is padlocked so that no one gets into it. But, the least trained person we have is free to scatter his tools inside of service panels around the plant. Go figure, huh? I mention scattering tools, because we had a worker to drop an allen wrench inside of a disconnect box, which sent him to the hospital. Overdosing on iron plasma just isn't real good for a human being . . .
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 17, @04:06PM (2 children)
Oh, another incident. We had a disconnect box to burn out about 3 months after installation. Replace it, and about 5 or 6 months later, it burns out again. I tell MY boss, there's something wrong here, we shouldn't just replace the damned box again. "No, no, sometimes you just have bad luck. We got two bad boxes in a row. Stuff happens!" So, about 2 or 3 months later, that box burns up AGAIN!!
Says I, "Are we going to investigate why these boxes keep burning up? Or, are we just going to put another box in it's place?" Two days of nonsense meetings, they decide to pull the wire out of the conduit, and inspect that. Finally. What did they discover? Not one, but two of the conductors had been abraided when it was pulled. Wires shouldn't be moving around inside the conduit, but I guess vibrations conducted up the conduit can cause them to move some. Anyway, every now and then, those wires moved around enough to arc to the conduit, and burn out the disconnect.
That's the kind of electrical work you can expect where regulations aren't very stringent, and seldom enforced.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday June 17, @11:01PM
Thanks for those anecdotes. I'm many things- very hands-on tech, BSEE, done automation, do lots of wiring. I've seen brilliant work done by non-certified people. I've seen horrible work done by licensed, certified, "professionals", "experts", etc. (_all_ trades). As you know all too well, caring about your work, being a craftsman, etc., are very different from being good at taking courses, passing exams, getting certs, etc. I've done some machining work and learned about deburring, etc. People think I'm weird, odd, wasting time, etc., because I insist on deburring the ends of conduit (metal and PVC), remove casting flash / edges from fittings and boxes, etc. Turns out it's in the NEC. Those poor chaps expect people to care about doing a good job. Many times I've found chaffed and cut wires in conduit- and I'm not a full-time electrician!
And yes, wire can move quite a bit in conduit. As you know, the current creates a magnetic field, which results in forces and movement in the conductors. But it's OK if there are no sharp edges left behind...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday June 17, @11:02PM
As an aside, a quality megger would have detected the worn insulation very quickly. It is a very simple, quick, and reliable check to do, and the tools themselves are not astronomically expensive. You would do well to familiarize yourself with them. Or yeah, have your bosses get a damn electrician in there...
As for the "vibration of the conduit", wires themselves can actually "motorize" and vibrate within runs of conduit due to inrush current or a short circuit. I've never seen it, but an experienced electrical instructor I had saw it once with a commercial air conditioning unit that was tripping a pretty massive breaker out on overload. Said you could hear the wires rattling inside the pipes. Sure enough, it is a documented phenomena.
Look at about 2:15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dckmSgp1nw [youtube.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday June 17, @05:37PM
Yup, and additionally, the idiot could have hired somebody with the aptitude and trained them in the time that position's been left vacant. Hell, he could have trained an auto mechanic to do the job, auto guys work with large complex integrated systems on a daily basis and have to know it all inside and out.
Manufacturing Engineering as a degree is rare. Everywhere I've worked always had engineers of multiple disciplines working manufacturing engineering, from the mechanical guys who design fixtures to the computer guys who write the code, to the electrical guys who design the boards. Some engineers are multidisciplinary.
In fact the only engineer I've met that's even close to that, with a degree in Industrial Engineering, didn't do anything except run his own auto garage.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday June 17, @12:27PM (2 children)
Or maybe College Attendance Drops Because of Widespread Job Loss throughout the country, due to globalist policies.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday June 17, @12:34PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @06:39PM
This. Post hoc ergo propter hoc.
STEM enrollment is up [insidehighered.com].
Humanities enrollment is down [insidehighered.com].
The poor are likely not taking on debt and four years of opportunity costs in order to get a humanities degree that will qualify them for TFS's "plenty of jobs in food service."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday June 17, @03:12PM (1 child)
There's a typo in the story
Actually reads
Lets see how many lies we can find in the fake news story with a little googling
First of all KYOCERA Precision Tools hiring page is
http://www.kyoceraprecisiontools.com/careers/ [kyoceraprecisiontools.com]
Lets find those cool tech jobs that have been unfillable for a year. Oh wait, I see only one job open at this shitty company and its not even in Ohio its in Indiana and its not even a tech job its sales "Technical Sales Engineer - Medical Market" Requires a BS degree in sales or marketing, although they'll consider engineering.
The problem this shitty company has, is first of all they are obvious liars when their own web page disagrees with one of their stooges, secondly they have fired 250 people in the last couple years so only a desperate person would apply (50:50 odds you're getting downsized in the next couple years) and thirdly they trimmed 50% of the fat and STILL have useless positions like "director of training" now a directorship implies a couple manangers with a couple supes with a couple grunts no wonder they're being forced by the marketplace to downsize and the very few production workers left have to work really hard to pay the salaries of the deadweight.
If you want to do "electrical maintenance" get in the trade union and earn $30-$40/hr as an industrial maint electrician, not $7.25 at some deadweight company full of "directors of training" but no frontline employees anymore. Why would anyone intelligent enough to do that job go to college to get $100K of loans to attend BLM protest for four years when they could be getting paid fat stacks of cash as an electrician doing more or less the same work? The educational-industrial complex or bubble is ever so close to its tipping point. I would not be surprised if by 2020 half the schools out there today are closed. We're that close to the tipping point.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @05:00PM
if you're going to try to get juiced into a trade union you better pick a state that the unions haven't killed the economy of yet. :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @05:19PM (1 child)
the whole US education system is a crusty white turd. hopefully it will disintegrate and blow away so we don't have to look at it anymore.
despite more and more money thrown at k-12, the kids come out severely ignorant of anything that matters in the real world and which is future/present compatible. then their parents(usually single, working poor, wage slaves.) are supposed to come up with thousands upon thousands of dollars so these brainwashed little prisoners can learn all about micro-aggressions and shit. or maybe some bankster scum can feed on their youth with predatory loans.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Saturday June 17, @09:13PM
Because "no kid left behind" is so easy to slide into "no kid gets ahead" that it will happen in the overwhelming majority of cases.
Reply to This
Parent