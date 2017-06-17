from the stretch-goals dept.
Announcement: https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2017/05/msg00002.html
Yeah! https://bits.debian.org/2017/06/upcoming-stretch.html
Follow the progress @ Debian micronews: https://micronews.debian.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/debian
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/debian/
Jesse Smith reports via DistroWatch
Conclusions
On the whole, the Devuan project appears to have achieved its goals. The distribution offers users an operating system virtually identical to Debian 8, but with systemd replaced with SysV init. The project provides existing Debian users a clean and easy migration path to Devuan that has only a minimal amount of side effects. Taken on its own, Devuan is a lightweight operating system with a fairly minimal (and responsive) desktop environment.
While Devuan has reached its goals, I had two significant concerns about the distribution. The first concern was the system installer. While it worked, I'm curious as to why Devuan appears to have discarded the reliable Debian installer in favour of a less feature rich and less polished installation process. Other Debian-friendly installers, such as the one which ships with Linux Mint Debian Edition, are available if a more streamlined approach is wanted.
My other concern is that Devuan 1.0.0 is about two years behind Debian. A fork of Debian without systemd seemed promising and interesting in 2015 when Debian 8 was released. But now, two years later, with Debian 9 on the horizon, Devuan 1 feels outdated. The software, such as the office suite and kernel, are about three years old at this point and unlikely to appeal to any except the most conservative users. The distribution may hold more appeal on servers where change often happens more slowly, but even there some of the Devuan packages are starting to show their age.
At this point I suspect Devuan 1 will only appeal to the more enthusiastic members of the anti-systemd crowd. If Devuan 2 can be launched shortly after Debian 9 comes out later this year then I could see the project gaining a stronger user base, but at the moment Devuan feels like an interesting idea that took too long to get off the ground.
Previous: Devuan Stable Release -- at Last!
[Editors Note: Debian 9 has been released. We ran a story on it a few hours ago.]
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @01:26PM (5 children)
I'm SHOCKED!
B-b-but I wanted to hear more about Donald Trump's daughter and her GODDAMN CLOTHES!!11!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 17, @01:39PM (1 child)
We can make up for it with systemd politics.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @01:43PM
And that would be infinitely more interesting
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday June 17, @03:15PM (2 children)
Thank you for making Ivanka Trump shoes & clothing one of the world's most successful brands. Please read my journal entry about "Hua Haifeng, Li Zhao and Su Heng". Very important to preserving @IvankaTrump brand integrity!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by lentilla on Saturday June 17, @04:47PM (1 child)
Kindly refrain from hijacking the topic.
There is a time and a place for political commentary but this topic is not one of them - if you have nothing of value to add to the topic at hand: stay silent. Consider that others are trying to build a community that will endure long after you have lost interest and moved on.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @06:10PM
Going to continue this thread because it was started by an AC so direct you're irritation there. If you don't like seeing the thread then change your profile setting. If you only came to complain about the people complaining then kindly stop shitpostong on a shitpost. You are adding noise and peoe round these parts don't much appreciate your little code of conduct.
I say what I want! You can't stop me! You're not my dad!
Doo dee doo daaaa, dee doo da dayyyy
COMMUNITY SHITPOST EVERRBAHDY!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @01:33PM (2 children)
Debain will stretch system'd poettering'd to nine times!! ?
Got to be flexible ;)
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday June 17, @03:51PM (1 child)
Actually, I can't think of any real regressions since Jessie. While upgrading from systemd to a sane init is still an unpleasant task, it's no worse than before.
I think it might be worthwhile to make an alternate installer, though -- many many people distrust derivatives, so something that installs Debian without that silly two-reboots-plus-tons-of-cruft desystemdization required would be nice.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @04:00PM
It needs rebooting during install? piece of crap. It's not something you wish for when you succeeded to mount a install volume by command line wizardly.
But that separate installer thing sounds like an interesting approach. Keeping the benefits and racing past the crud.
(Score: 2) by Refugee from beyond on Saturday June 17, @01:41PM (8 children)
Finally, KDE4 is dead.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @02:13PM (4 children)
And it's replace with?
It's better?
Needs terrabytes of DRAM?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Refugee from beyond on Saturday June 17, @02:18PM
KDE5 works for me. Although b/w tray kinda sucks.
I want to see a PC that works on earthbytes, though.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday June 17, @03:31PM (2 children)
Plasma 5 has actually been both stable and very usable since 5.9. There are still some gripes I have, such as why the HELL can't we change clock font size, but overall it's almost as good as 3.5.10 was back in the day
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @03:57PM
Stretch has KDE 5.8, I believe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @06:12PM
Found the communist!
"Beeeern heeerrrr!" *rabble rabble rabble*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:53PM (1 child)
Sure the hell aint dead HERE.. I use it (and will continue to use it) as I hate KDE5..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @03:39PM
Now now, open source projects as complicated as a desktop environment sometimes takes time between the release of a new major version before the new version reaches the same stability, features and acceptance by the community as the old. Early versions of KDE4 where bad too. Give it time. By all means use whichever allows you to compute efficiently, but don't throw KDE 5 under the bus just yet and five it another try in a few minor versions.
(Score: 2) by gottabeme on Saturday June 17, @03:30PM
Guess I'll stick with Jessie then. KDE 4 just works, and isn't full of yet another round of useless-regressions-because-KADT-rewrite-again. Not to mention the horribly ugly flat UI.
Of course, TDE also works great on Jessie, and I'm sure it'll be great on Stretch, too, so maybe I don't care so much about KDE 4 after all. KDE 3.5 is dead; long live TDE.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday June 17, @02:34PM
https://webchat.oftc.net/ [oftc.net] if you want to follow #debian-release
https://wiki.debian.org/IRC/ [debian.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @04:25PM (1 child)
Has Debian stooped so low as to have to announce releases on twitter and reddit? That's kinda scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Reply to This
I'm not a big fan of those services, but come on! Why would they not use a massive marketing platform that has zero cost? Git commit -m "removing ivory tower elitism from the net" && git push
