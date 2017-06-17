from the say-something-often-enough? dept.
The guy who claims he invented E-Mail is slowly rewriting history one lawsuit at a time. The wannabe politician, whom many would call a charlatan, using the money from the Gawker case has turned his sights on Techdirt in an effort to squelch historical facts about the origins of e-mail. While this SLAPP suit may look for now on the surface like it is aimed at a single site, Techdirt, regarding a single topic, e-mail, the long term goal might be to take all journalism down a notch or two.
The five-page story on Ars Technica is a deep dive into the history — RFCs, major programs, interviews, etc. They even had an interview with Shiva Ayyadurai. Here's an extract from the intro:
Ayyadurai did write a program called "EMAIL" for use by the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now a part of Rutgers). He copyrighted the code in 1982. But Ayyadurai today makes the far more significant claim that he invented "the electronic mail system as we know it today," even though his code had little impact beyond the university. Mainstream tech history books don't even mention Ayyadurai—unless you count the several books Ayyadurai has written about himself.
On the ARPAnet, the predecessor to the Internet, electronic mail conventions were well-established by the mid-1970s. Dave Crocker, one of a group of ARPAnet pioneers despised by Ayyadurai, told Ars that he wasn't just using e-mail by 1974—he was positively addicted to it, a full three decades before the smartphone.
And another snippet, from their interview with Ayyadurai:
As we persisted in asking what was somehow un-e-mail-like about older 1970s technologies, like the Xerox Alto—Ayyadurai grew more agitated.
"Let's stop right there," he said. "Let's stop. They didn't call it 'e-mail.' You see, you guys want to separate the term. That's wrong, okay? That's wrong. This is what's been going on, Joe, for four fucking years.
"According to Wikipedia, e-mail is the exchange of digital messages," he continued. "Right? Is that a right definition? It is a fucking wrong definition! E-mail is not the exchange of digital messages. That would make Facebook e-mail, it would make every fucking thing e-mail! If you want to talk to the expert—which is me—there are three types of messaging. There's short messaging, which goes back all the way to the smoke signal. Okay? There's community messaging, and there's formal messaging."
So if someone was sending a text document electronically, we asked, from one person to another, on a networked computer—why didn't that count as e-mail?
"Did they call it 'e-mail'?" he said. "No. I defined e-mail! And you guys have got to give me that credit."
Vint Cerf, who is a co-inventor of the TCP/IP protocol that underpins the Internet itself, told us there's "no evidence that Ayyadurai's work had any impact on the development of electronic messages that stem from early ARPAnet work." We asked Ayyadurai about this quote.
"What does Vint Cerf know?" demanded Ayyadurai. "I know Vint Cerf. They created their Internet Hall of Fame seven days after I went in the Smithsonian. Are you aware of that? These guys want to re-write their history."
Seriously, as much as it goes against tradition here, the entire article is well-worth reading. Are there any graybeards and/or former mail admins or even long ago users who wish to chime in with their experiences with e-mail in the pre/post August 1982 time frame?
(Score: 5, Informative) by Arik on Saturday June 17, @03:31PM (6 children)
What a truly disgusting specimen.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @03:45PM (4 children)
V'ger says this instance of carbon based life form must quickly be recycled. :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @04:04PM (3 children)
Considering the arstechnica article claims V.A. Shiva is now running for US Senate, perhaps he felt this level of weasel-wording and trickery was necessary to fit in. "I invented EMAIL, the exact term along with a very narrowly-defined electronic mail system of which parts and specifications for the same all predated my own work."
Good on him for working on electronic mail integration systems in the 1970s. Shame on him for succumbing to the sleaze that is the fraud-tainted cesspool of USian politics, even though that is the path to success in this mess of a society.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @04:09PM (1 child)
Let's hope he never reaches the US Senate..
Maybe he will email America again.
(Score: 2) by boxfetish on Saturday June 17, @11:13PM
Isn't he running against Elizabeth Warren? I'd say he's got about a .0001 % chance of winning. He likely won't even get the "R" nomination, considering some of the possible candidates.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @05:24PM
Sméagol Ayyadurai was sleaze long before he involved politics. A smart kid who succumbed to the lure of "Mine! All mine! Our Precious!"
It's a pity, because he could have been a real contributor.
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Saturday June 17, @08:29PM
You know it takes a particular kind of person - one who has surely had the shame center of their brain removed - to claim revisionist history. Promptly try to poison the archives, then when it's all failing:
Considering that and his GMO crap. Seems like guy was just lucky enough to get exposure again from being a total freak show on twitter. Maybe he'll make money on it. Twitter is good at rewarding freak shows.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @03:37PM (3 children)
Shiva Ayyadurai is a con-artist who did not invent e-mail.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @06:22PM (2 children)
What else did you expect from an Indian? Hell, their entire country's tech sector is built on fraudulent degrees and certifications. Go on stack exchange or any tech blog and you will find an Indian asking the fucking dumbest questions imaginable. If you have a mildly interesting tech bog post about some electronic gizmo or a programming trick, I guarantee you you will find one or more Indian posts in the comments along the lines of "Please informing me how to build nuclear reactor control software." They don't even try to mask their incompetence or ignorance. They just walk in claiming they know how to do X and then google like mad on how to implement X and wing it.
Ever work with an Indian? Awful. They have this strange hubris which makes them very defensive at any notion they might be wrong. When confronted with glaring mistakes they made, they sit there confidently smiling at you while stating that you are wrong, not them. Infuriating. And don't get me started on their extreme lack of hygiene. No Mr Apu, perfume isn't a socially acceptable replacement for a proper shower and use of deodorant. Nothing more nasty then walking into their office which reeks of BO, ass and curry. Then they use oil instead of hair styling products which leaves big greasy oily stains everywhere. Though, god help you if you bring these complaints to management. Those slimy fucks cry RACISM and then you have to live with a black spot or worse, terminated. Fuck them. Fucking white man wanna be phony's.
On the plus side, the only tolerable Indians are the ones who are born here. They turn out okay with better hygiene.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @07:02PM (1 child)
So whenever there's an Indian showing up at your job. It's time to search for a new job? or maybe ask the boss to make sure you will have no interaction with any Indian as condition for you not accepting job elsewhere?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @08:34PM
9/10 times, it is a sign to brush up on your resume and start looking for other opportunities. Because in most places it means you are soon to be outsourced. If you can't make yourself 'invaluable' to the company within a year or two (or sometimes less!), don't be surprised when all your fellow employees start looking a bit browner.
(Score: 5, Informative) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @03:43PM (1 child)
SNDMSG on machines with the operating system TENEX were extended with the @ symbol by Ray Tomlinson so that it could send email to users on other machines in 1971. Unix "mail" command were released in 1971.
RFC 561 from 1973 and "transmitted over the FTP telnet connection":
Seem familiar?
RFC 733 from 1977 specifies the standard for the format of ARPA network text messages. UUCP was originally written at AT&T Bell Laboratories by Mike Lesk and in use by 1978. A free version were written from scratch in 1991. In 1979 "delivermail" were released.
Oh and, when the ARPANET switched to TCP/IP in 1982, MTAs no longer needed to rely on FTP for delivery. As for anyone wondering on the use of weird network protocols (IMP, NCP etc). DNS came around 1983.
Conclusion: DEBUNKED *plonk*
Now the important matter is to curtail any attempt to lash out SLAPP suits around him. I heard doctors in white coats with special garments can be helpful in that matter..
Speaking of lawyers and lawsuits, make sure that the karma for forcing Berkeley to cut off public access to tens of thousands of free video lectures and podcasts [insidehighered.com] because two employees at Gallaudet University filed a lawsuit for not being accessible to deaf persons.
block quick proto any from 184.154.0.0/16 to any # gallaudet.edu
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Sunday June 18, @12:37AM
We had an electronic mail protocol at MIT, in the late 70s. Alas, I am not a CS guru and I have no idea how it worked under the hood. I kinda hated computers then. They were pretty horrible.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday June 17, @05:10PM (2 children)
"No. I defined e-mail!"
No! You're out of order! You're out of order! The whole trial is out of order!
So then, does he have a case for trademark? Obviously he didn't invent email, but was he was the first to coin the term?
(Score: 2) by number11 on Saturday June 17, @05:32PM
Coining a term doesn't entitle you to a trademark. Was he the first to use the term in interstate commerce? Has the term been so widely used since then that (like "aspirin", "linoleum", or "dry ice", which were legit trademarks) it has lost all claim to trademark status?
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday June 17, @09:55PM
Nope, it was a well-known word in mainstream media by 1979 -- or possibly much earlier, although most of early use applied to faxes rather than RFCey mails, thus the very conservative date of 1979.
This bozo came only in August 1982.
(Score: 2) by BK on Saturday June 17, @05:34PM (1 child)
During my service in the United States Congress, I took the initiative in creating the Internet. --Al Gore [youtube.com] (0:50)
Ayyadurai was just building on Al's great work. Have they said anything about collaborating?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @07:05PM
Al Gore should sue for derivative work infringement ;-)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday June 17, @06:07PM (4 children)
How did this guy get money from the Gawker case?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Saturday June 17, @06:14PM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Saturday June 17, @06:39PM (2 children)
It was essentially a $750,000 handout [nymag.com] based on timing. When Gawker shutdown due to bankruptcy from the loss to Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea's laywer, it settled for that sum with Ayyadurai. He was apparently represented by Bollea's lawyer, Charles Harder.
The well-documented facts are against him, but not many decisions these days are fact-based, even court decisions. It sure looks an attack on reporting in general.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @08:33PM
Hopefully Gawker we re-appear as a onion site. Sue that.. ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @08:41PM
Funded by the venture capitalist/Trumpf advisor who must not be named?
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Saturday June 17, @09:25PM
The Plato "notes" system that incorporated personal notes (emails) was released August 7th 1973. Not the first, but yet another example of how many previous art implementations there were.
http://just.thinkofit.com/notes-40-years-plato/ [thinkofit.com]
