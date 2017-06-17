from the vision-and-a-plan dept.
Elon Musk has published a plan to colonize Mars using as many as 1,000 Interplanetary Transport System spaceships to transport a million settlers at a cost of $200,000 per person:
Elon Musk has put his Mars-colonization vision to paper, and you can read it for free.
SpaceX's billionaire founder and CEO just published the plan, which he unveiled at a conference in Mexico in September 2016, in the journal New Space. Musk's commentary, titled "Making Humanity a Multi-Planetary Species," is available for free [DOI: 10.1089/space.2017.29009.emu] [DX] on New Space's website through July 5.
"In my view, publishing this paper provides not only an opportunity for the spacefaring community to read the SpaceX vision in print with all the charts in context, but also serves as a valuable archival reference for future studies and planning," New Space editor-in-chief (and former NASA "Mars czar") Scott Hubbard wrote in a statement.
[...] ITS rockets will launch the spaceships to Earth orbit, then come back down for a pinpoint landing about 20 minutes later. And "pinpoint" is not hyperbole: "With the addition of maneuvering thrusters, we think we can actually put the booster right back on the launch stand," Musk wrote in his New Space paper, citing SpaceX's increasingly precise Falcon 9 first-stage landings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @04:42PM (9 children)
Sure it'll cost $200,000. Musk is also going to construct the worlds largest vacuum chamber, by an order of magnitude, stretching from Los Angeles to San Francisco and carry passengers at comparable throughput and price to an ordinary rail system like the type that's been constructed all over the world for the last N decades.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @05:55PM (8 children)
It would be fast if he can actually build it. But, he won't be able to build it with the plans he's using. To do it correctly would require something like 4 concentric tubes with decreasing amounts of pressure just to keep the thing from imploding. On top of that, the interior tube would have to be larger than any vacuum chamber ever built and by several orders of magnitude.
The whole thing is expensive, dangerous and impossible with today's technology. It would make far, far more sense to put more money into space travel and just use space as the vacuum chamber. You could easily get half way around the world in an hour or two like that.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Saturday June 17, @06:29PM (4 children)
Yeah, but if you got an infinite money source courtesy of the taxpayers, you can afford to indulge in wild ideas that may just end up as expensive bondoogles.
And if something eventually takes off, profit!
A text book case of "socialise the losses, and privatise the profits" if I ever saw one.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @06:45PM (1 child)
In the case of space. There's the possibility of "socializing advantages of a space technology".
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Saturday June 17, @09:47PM
Very true, if it happens. Call me a pessimist, but i suspect space tech will be privatised, and only the elite few will have the ability to access space (as anything other than a joyride).
Excluding certain core scientific and military reasons that governments access it for, which while technically "socialised" in practice the taxpayer rarely gets a say or a go with the tech, at least for a few decades until declassified for public use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @09:58PM (1 child)
Musk spent some of his own money on a Hyperloop test track, baka.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @12:39AM
Is baka officially a loanword now?
(Score: 1) by YeaWhatevs on Saturday June 17, @07:11PM
Right, it's always been a pipe dream ;)
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday June 17, @07:32PM (1 child)
I think the vacuum is extremely rough. You dont need 10^-6 bar or anything, more like 0.1 bar. Its not so hard to pull that sort of vacuum, even on a large volume. More like a bunch of vacuum cleaners sucking on a train tunnel than turbo pumps etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:45AM
Interesting that it is 0.1 bar since that is also approximate tropopause pressure throughout the solar system. Why there in this case?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 17, @05:00PM (4 children)
By the time Musk has transported a million settlers, there will be a million and a quarter of them.
As for the expected lifetime of the rockets and spaceships - we'll have to wait and see how that pans out. The space ship is going to make 12 to 15 round trips? Possibly. But, stuff happens, too. Build one, make the round trip, then analyze the hell out of it, to see how you can improve the next generation. Fly that next generation a few times, take one out of service, and analyze it to hell and back. It's time for the NEXT GEN!!
Surely, not even Musk expects that he's going to get everything "right" with the first plans, and the first builds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @05:57PM (1 child)
The first settlers are probably going to be retirees. People who just retired, but aren't yet old and infirm. It's likely to be a one way suicide mission, so sending people young enough to reproduce before everything is set up and stable wouldn't make any sense. On top of that, there's ethical problems about raising children in that environment that hasn't got any analog on the Earth.
They can use robots and send supplies ahead of time, but it's still going to be incredibly dangerous and I doubt that they'll send young people at first.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @06:26PM
Young people can get shit done. That is likely to defined the selection.
The problem with children is that pregnancy and development until teens may be incompatible with the wrong amount of gravity. Tests on mice has not been encouraging.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @07:10PM
It may be easier when they redefine the kilogram:
http://www.bipm.org/en/measurement-units/rev-si/ [bipm.org]
If the second or speed of light (or meter) were also redefined he could get there even quicker.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @10:07PM
To me that doesn't seem that hard, because its no worse than the shuttle orbiting around for decades. Yes there is a thrust phase at both ends, but that need not be all that stressful or abrupt. Most freighter ships would not even need to be manned. The passenger ships need never land.
As for his heavy lift rockets:
How is this even a worth while goal?
Click the Falcon 9 link in TFS, and click through the pictures. Compare the nice white rocket at launch to that crispy cinder that came down and landed safely. Do you REALLY think you want that hulk coming down and occupying your launch pad for the 6 months it takes to refurb it?
There simply aren't enough people who want to spend their short remaining life in a pressure suit where you can't even scratch your nose, or take a crap, only to freeze solid three weeks later. Once the "first person on mars" award is handed out, and the miserable death documented, everybody who thought they wanted to go to mars will pretty much wake up to the fact that the planet is uninhabitable by humans in its present state.
A civilization that can't stop global warming isn't going to be teraforming another planet even with the help of asteroid mining and all the other nonsense the dreamers hand wave into existence.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @05:25PM (4 children)
Two things. First is to send robots to build the necessary infrastructure (which will include a shopping mall with a 20 screen cineplex and food court, and local Facebook servers). Then build the base camp on the moon using a string of space stations orbiting between there and earth to ship laborers and materials.
And then, to make ethanol-fueled happy, exile all the chinks, niggers and spics (and maybe the Irish, definitely the French) up there (to Mars). Then we'll have peace on this planet. Right, buddy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @06:06PM (3 children)
Before sending all the B-ark crap, I suggest sending NASA's big magnetic field generator to Mars first,
https://www.sciencealert.com/nasa-wants-to-launch-a-giant-magnetic-shield-to-make-mars-habitable [sciencealert.com]
Then you can send the phone sanitizers (etc) to make sure the planet is ready for the rest of us.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @06:38PM (2 children)
They don't mention [usra.edu] how much power it will need, how to get that power and how to stay still in that heliocentric orbit.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @10:12PM
But hey, we can hand waive that into existence simply by mining the asteroids to build it in place.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 18, @01:35AM
how to stay still in that heliocentric orbit.
That part is easy [wikipedia.org], but deflecting the wind from there at the same time will be a neat trick.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @06:42PM
Space tip, watch the launch of the space capsule Red Dragon [wikipedia.org] to Mars in 2020. SpaceX also says it will send something to Mars every time the planet is close to Earth. But there seems to be nothing planned for 2018. But from 2020, it's on!
Btw, this magnetic deflector [stfc.ac.uk] technique seems interesting for crew protection in the future.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday June 17, @07:14PM (14 children)
Do the math people. 200K per head transport cost for a million people gets $200B I seriously doubt he is going to find a million paying passengers so where does the money come from? His only source of revenue is skimming excess market cap and green government subsidies from Tesla. Yea that is funding the early stages of a space program but does anyone think he can launder $200B from Tesla to SpaceX?
And those numbers are just to dump warm bodies on the ground on Mars. For the first few decades they will need deliveries of pretty much any manufactured good. That is a LOT of tonnage of computers, industrial tools, flatscreen TVs, smartphones, etc. A side effect of the high transport cost will be a need to design a whole line of consumer products with 10-20+ year expected service life. If that happens I hope we Earthers are allowed to buy it.
Then add in the fact few think we are going to get away with direct from Earth to Mars with no extensive infrastructure in LEO, the Moon, Lunar orbit, etc. Mars is an Apollo style attempt to get ahead of the tech for a splashy demo, it isn't ready for a regular passenger service mission profile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @07:28PM (2 children)
A modest proposal -- why not colonize Mars like England colonized Australia? Divert the cost of long term incarceration and send the miscreants to Mars.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @10:22PM (1 child)
Australia wasn't a death sentence. Neither was North America (Not even Roanoke).
Mars is. There's no hope of achieving self sufficiency.
"Transportation" as it was called wasn't always something the prisoners objected to. Free land in a warm continent had a lot of appeal to someone in a stone cold british prison or living on the streets.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @11:49PM
Not necessarily, but to not be a death trap they'll need to set up a big nuclear reactor with a lot of fuel, and a massive amount of equipment. They also must have successful artificial hydroponics working flawlessly.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday June 17, @07:29PM (1 child)
$200k can buy (i) a tiny house in Western Europe (ii) accommodation on Mars. Folks are presumably planning to give up their worldly possessions anyway, so it isnt out of the question to spend the money on the ticket.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @10:24PM
Seriously, I don't believe you've thought this through.
What "tiny house" do they live in on mars? Where to they plant their garden? What do they breath?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 17, @08:04PM (1 child)
$200K is pretty cheap to get rid of recidivist prisoners, the US should consider sponsoring their trips, and we have well over a million in jail - in Texas alone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @10:53PM
Mars... The black planet
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 17, @08:07PM (2 children)
>That is a LOT of tonnage of computers, industrial tools, flatscreen TVs, smartphones, etc.
Sorry, computers, flatscreens, smartphones - these are not my first concern when I go on a camping trip. Food, shelter, oh and breathable air and potable water - those are up near the top of the list.
>a need to design a whole line of consumer products with 10-20+ year expected service life. If that happens I hope we Earthers are allowed to buy it.
I wouldn't call it a "need" - but it would make more sense for Mars and Earth. My 70 year old mother and I were lamenting how you used to be able to buy towels that last 20+ years (as evidenced by the old towels we have still in service) while anything new from the stores is in shreds within 2 years or less.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday June 17, @08:16PM (1 child)
What is she doing to her towels??
(Score: 2) by leftover on Sunday June 18, @12:56AM
Ordinary laundering will do it. Today's towels, like today's nearly everything, are complete shit compared to the products 50 and more years ago. This from personal observation, not hearsay.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday June 17, @08:50PM (2 children)
It currently takes $1.25 millions to execute a prisoner in the US. Why can't we send them all to Mars? After all, the Australian experiment turned out rather well.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @12:53AM (1 child)
Because authoritarian assclowns will demand that degenerate criminal scum produce profit for Earth and it will turn into a Heinlein novel
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @12:55AM
Also the ACLU will sue the shit out of them
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 17, @10:05PM
Considering this:
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/04/140422-mars-mission-manned-cost-science-space/ [nationalgeographic.com]
$80-100 billion for a few people vs. $200 billion for a million.
$20 billion per head is affordable for governments. $200,000 is accessible to dentists and defense contractors.
