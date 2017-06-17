from the interesting,-but... dept.
Jesse Smith reports via DistroWatch
Conclusions
On the whole, the Devuan project appears to have achieved its goals. The distribution offers users an operating system virtually identical to Debian 8, but with systemd replaced with SysV init. The project provides existing Debian users a clean and easy migration path to Devuan that has only a minimal amount of side effects. Taken on its own, Devuan is a lightweight operating system with a fairly minimal (and responsive) desktop environment.
While Devuan has reached its goals, I had two significant concerns about the distribution. The first concern was the system installer. While it worked, I'm curious as to why Devuan appears to have discarded the reliable Debian installer in favour of a less feature rich and less polished installation process. Other Debian-friendly installers, such as the one which ships with Linux Mint Debian Edition, are available if a more streamlined approach is wanted.
My other concern is that Devuan 1.0.0 is about two years behind Debian. A fork of Debian without systemd seemed promising and interesting in 2015 when Debian 8 was released. But now, two years later, with Debian 9 on the horizon, Devuan 1 feels outdated. The software, such as the office suite and kernel, are about three years old at this point and unlikely to appeal to any except the most conservative users. The distribution may hold more appeal on servers where change often happens more slowly, but even there some of the Devuan packages are starting to show their age.
At this point I suspect Devuan 1 will only appeal to the more enthusiastic members of the anti-systemd crowd. If Devuan 2 can be launched shortly after Debian 9 comes out later this year then I could see the project gaining a stronger user base, but at the moment Devuan feels like an interesting idea that took too long to get off the ground.
[Editors Note: Debian 9 has been released. We ran a story on it a few hours ago.]
Devuan just released their LTS stable Jessie system:
Devuan GNU+Linux is a fork of Debian without systemd. The latest 1.0.0 Jessie release (LTS) marks an important milestone towards the sustainability and the continuation of Devuan as a universal base distribution. Since the Exodus declaration in 2014, infrastructure has been put in place to support Devuan's mission to offer users control over their system. Devuan Jessie provides continuity as a safe upgrade path from Debian 7 (Wheezy) and a flawless switch from Debian 8 (Jessie) that ensures the right to Init Freedom and avoids entanglement.
And if getting it has to be a secret, check out http://devuanzuwu3xoqwp.onion
-- hendrik
[See also the Devuan 1.0.0 stable release (LTS) announcement for more information on how to install/upgrade, the support services that are available (bug tracking/reporting, user forums, etc.) --martyb]
Announcement: https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2017/05/msg00002.html
Yeah! https://bits.debian.org/2017/06/upcoming-stretch.html
Follow the progress @ Debian micronews: https://micronews.debian.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/debian
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/debian/
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @07:56PM (1 child)
Bring back systemd.
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Sunday June 18, @12:53AM
I am the odd man out. I have but a small network. I like systemd. I learned to use it. It doesn't bug me. I kinda like the blame feature,
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday June 17, @08:23PM (3 children)
Nope, it's not yet there. A few hours from now, at the soonest. Come help test the images before the release.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 3, Touché) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @09:35PM (2 children)
Why do that when there's systemd free version?
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday June 17, @09:40PM
Devuan is jessie, which is ancient. Debian will release stretch tonight.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by r1348 on Saturday June 17, @10:33PM
Because that appeals only to a tiny fraction of userbase, while up to date software is much more appealing?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @08:30PM (2 children)
1.0 is Jessie Stable. Which some people will want as a migration path away from Debian (Which is what Devuan 1.0 was always intended to be: An in-place replacement for Debian that would eliminate systemd as a prerequisite.) Having been running Ceres for almost a year now, I can tell you that all the packages available in it are up to date (give or take a kernel version.) My only problem so far is that not all packages have dpkg-reconfigure available, and last time I had an issue, there were still systemd configuration files getting installed with some packages even though I didn't use them (not every linux package available still has sysvinit scripts either! So that is another factor that has slowed down devuan development.)
That said, I haven't had any problems in a good 6 months, and as far as stability has gone, the only issues I *HAVE* had were all directly related to ext4 and a shoddy seagate drive that fails under thermal load and corrupts either the disk journal, or master inode tables, leading to hundreds of thousands of lost files after an fsck as a result of the directory tables getting corrupted. (Same problem happened with Ubuntu and debian previously on that particular drive. Keeping it cool ensures no problems, but summer months tend to be less favorable to it.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by linuxrocks123 on Saturday June 17, @10:34PM (1 child)
Have you considered getting a new hard drive?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 18, @12:21AM
"What's a hard drive?"
- Post-Millennial
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @09:09PM (8 children)
If i had to reinstall (or had the time and inclination), Devuan would have to have a quicker release of a more up to date system: if i had to reinstall i'd keep Manjaro/Arch because it has been the best system i've tried, or i'd go with Gentoo (or Calculate, as someone pointed out to me as an easier install).
Yes, Manjaro has systemd, but i'm betting that isn't why the system runs sooooo nicely (a Manjaro arch system WITHOUT SYSTEMD would be EEEEXCELLLLANT!) (guitar riff).
So, yes, either Manjaro again, or Gentoo.
I found Ubuntu just tooooo slooow, and Debian wasn't much better and was time consuming to set up the way i wanted it.
Love to give some love to the non-systemd devuan, but have to pass.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @09:38PM (1 child)
Aha, You mean you would install FreeBSD? :p
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @10:35PM
Sure: easy install and all my programs and devices worked perfectly!?!?
Didn't think so, soooo.....
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @09:41PM (3 children)
You do have a choice of init systems with Manjaro. systemd, sysvinit openrc.
Personally I can't be bothered to get worked up about systemd. It works, and it works well, and the documentation and ease of use is better than what it replaced.
You should try the Manjaro LXDE Community Edition. Its way lighter than the XFCE edition, which just about as memory intensive as the KDE.
Devuan would have done well to package LXDE. That would give them a legitimate reason to exist as a great lightweight distro,
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @10:55PM
I do use xfce normally: when I want real speed, I log into i3wm... If my memory was better for remembering commands and man page -r -R -c, etc, I'd probably live in i3.
i3 plus guake is nice.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @11:02PM
Plus, there are known issues with replacement, which I don't have time to deal with, especially if with every update/upgrade.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday June 17, @11:08PM
lxde is available in Devuan. Its package is called lxde.
-- hendrik
(Score: 1) by purple_cobra on Saturday June 17, @09:57PM (1 child)
Something like Manjaro-OpenRC [sourceforge.net], perhaps? I'm running it on a Celeron NUC and have had very few issues. There was a bit of weirdness that rendered Pacman unusable during the beta phase but that might just have been incompetence on my part whilst trying to fix it.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @10:58PM
That's my worry: manjaro is going so perfectly ,(really, pretty much the best distribution I've tried, since Corel Linux waaaaaay back), that I'm worried about fecking with it, lol.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday June 17, @10:44PM (3 children)
Just switch to Slackware. There's even a most bodacious live version [slackbook.org] to put on a USB stick. In fact, I'm using it right now. Works flawlessly.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @10:53PM
Patty boy, get this going. Perhaps work together with them Devuan boys.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @11:06PM (1 child)
Don't. Have. The. Time!
:(
Tried slack a couple times, and just too much work and time, unfortunately.
Tried Linux from scratch, too. Was fun working with and in it, but that was the days of timey-wimey. No timey-wimey for me!, now.
Maybe when I retire.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 18, @01:03AM
Tried slack a couple times, and just too much work and time, unfortunately.
:-) You don't have to install it from source, you know.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
