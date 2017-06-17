Stories
Review of Devuan 1.0.0

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Jesse Smith reports via DistroWatch

Conclusions

On the whole, the Devuan project appears to have achieved its goals. The distribution offers users an operating system virtually identical to Debian 8, but with systemd replaced with SysV init. The project provides existing Debian users a clean and easy migration path to Devuan that has only a minimal amount of side effects. Taken on its own, Devuan is a lightweight operating system with a fairly minimal (and responsive) desktop environment.

While Devuan has reached its goals, I had two significant concerns about the distribution. The first concern was the system installer. While it worked, I'm curious as to why Devuan appears to have discarded the reliable Debian installer in favour of a less feature rich and less polished installation process. Other Debian-friendly installers, such as the one which ships with Linux Mint Debian Edition, are available if a more streamlined approach is wanted.

My other concern is that Devuan 1.0.0 is about two years behind Debian. A fork of Debian without systemd seemed promising and interesting in 2015 when Debian 8 was released. But now, two years later, with Debian 9 on the horizon, Devuan 1 feels outdated. The software, such as the office suite and kernel, are about three years old at this point and unlikely to appeal to any except the most conservative users. The distribution may hold more appeal on servers where change often happens more slowly, but even there some of the Devuan packages are starting to show their age.

At this point I suspect Devuan 1 will only appeal to the more enthusiastic members of the anti-systemd crowd. If Devuan 2 can be launched shortly after Debian 9 comes out later this year then I could see the project gaining a stronger user base, but at the moment Devuan feels like an interesting idea that took too long to get off the ground.

Previous: Devuan Stable Release -- at Last!

[Editors Note: Debian 9 has been released. We ran a story on it a few hours ago.]

Devuan Stable Release -- at Last! 45 comments

hendrikboom writes:

Devuan just released their LTS stable Jessie system:

Devuan GNU+Linux is a fork of Debian without systemd. The latest 1.0.0 Jessie release (LTS) marks an important milestone towards the sustainability and the continuation of Devuan as a universal base distribution. Since the Exodus declaration in 2014, infrastructure has been put in place to support Devuan's mission to offer users control over their system. Devuan Jessie provides continuity as a safe upgrade path from Debian 7 (Wheezy) and a flawless switch from Debian 8 (Jessie) that ensures the right to Init Freedom and avoids entanglement.

And if getting it has to be a secret, check out http://devuanzuwu3xoqwp.onion

-- hendrik

[See also the Devuan 1.0.0 stable release (LTS) announcement for more information on how to install/upgrade, the support services that are available (bug tracking/reporting, user forums, etc.) --martyb]

Debian 9 Stretch To Be Released Today! 21 comments
  (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @07:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @07:56PM (#527122)

    Bring back systemd.

    (Score: 2) by KGIII on Sunday June 18, @12:53AM

      by KGIII (5261) on Sunday June 18, @12:53AM (#527231) Journal

      I am the odd man out. I have but a small network. I like systemd. I learned to use it. It doesn't bug me. I kinda like the blame feature,

  (Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday June 17, @08:23PM

    by KiloByte (375) on Saturday June 17, @08:23PM (#527132)

    [Editors Note: Debian 9 has been released. We ran a story on it a few hours ago.

    Nope, it's not yet there. A few hours from now, at the soonest. Come help test the images before the release.

    (Score: 3, Touché) by kaszz on Saturday June 17, @09:35PM

      by kaszz (4211) on Saturday June 17, @09:35PM (#527151) Journal

      Why do that when there's systemd free version?

      (Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday June 17, @09:40PM

        by KiloByte (375) on Saturday June 17, @09:40PM (#527154)

        Devuan is jessie, which is ancient. Debian will release stretch tonight.

      (Score: 2, Disagree) by r1348 on Saturday June 17, @10:33PM

        by r1348 (5988) on Saturday June 17, @10:33PM (#527173)

        Because that appeals only to a tiny fraction of userbase, while up to date software is much more appealing?

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @08:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @08:30PM (#527137)

    1.0 is Jessie Stable. Which some people will want as a migration path away from Debian (Which is what Devuan 1.0 was always intended to be: An in-place replacement for Debian that would eliminate systemd as a prerequisite.) Having been running Ceres for almost a year now, I can tell you that all the packages available in it are up to date (give or take a kernel version.) My only problem so far is that not all packages have dpkg-reconfigure available, and last time I had an issue, there were still systemd configuration files getting installed with some packages even though I didn't use them (not every linux package available still has sysvinit scripts either! So that is another factor that has slowed down devuan development.)

    That said, I haven't had any problems in a good 6 months, and as far as stability has gone, the only issues I *HAVE* had were all directly related to ext4 and a shoddy seagate drive that fails under thermal load and corrupts either the disk journal, or master inode tables, leading to hundreds of thousands of lost files after an fsck as a result of the directory tables getting corrupted. (Same problem happened with Ubuntu and debian previously on that particular drive. Keeping it cool ensures no problems, but summer months tend to be less favorable to it.)

  (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @09:09PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 17, @09:09PM (#527145) Homepage Journal

    If i had to reinstall (or had the time and inclination), Devuan would have to have a quicker release of a more up to date system: if i had to reinstall i'd keep Manjaro/Arch because it has been the best system i've tried, or i'd go with Gentoo (or Calculate, as someone pointed out to me as an easier install).

    Yes, Manjaro has systemd, but i'm betting that isn't why the system runs sooooo nicely (a Manjaro arch system WITHOUT SYSTEMD would be EEEEXCELLLLANT!) (guitar riff).
    So, yes, either Manjaro again, or Gentoo.

    I found Ubuntu just tooooo slooow, and Debian wasn't much better and was time consuming to set up the way i wanted it.

    Love to give some love to the non-systemd devuan, but have to pass.

    (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @09:38PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @09:38PM (#527153)

      Aha, You mean you would install FreeBSD? :p

      (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @10:35PM

        by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 17, @10:35PM (#527175) Homepage Journal

        Sure: easy install and all my programs and devices worked perfectly!?!?

        Didn't think so, soooo.....

    (Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 17, @09:41PM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 17, @09:41PM (#527155) Journal

      (a Manjaro arch system WITHOUT SYSTEMD would be EEEEXCELLLLANT!)

      You do have a choice of init systems with Manjaro. systemd, sysvinit openrc.

      Personally I can't be bothered to get worked up about systemd. It works, and it works well, and the documentation and ease of use is better than what it replaced.

      You should try the Manjaro LXDE Community Edition. Its way lighter than the XFCE edition, which just about as memory intensive as the KDE.

      Devuan would have done well to package LXDE. That would give them a legitimate reason to exist as a great lightweight distro,

      (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @10:55PM

        by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 17, @10:55PM (#527184) Homepage Journal

        I do use xfce normally: when I want real speed, I log into i3wm... If my memory was better for remembering commands and man page -r -R -c, etc, I'd probably live in i3.

        i3 plus guake is nice.

      (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @11:02PM

        by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 17, @11:02PM (#527189) Homepage Journal

        Plus, there are known issues with replacement, which I don't have time to deal with, especially if with every update/upgrade.

      (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday June 17, @11:08PM

        by hendrikboom (1125) on Saturday June 17, @11:08PM (#527194) Homepage

        lxde is available in Devuan. Its package is called lxde.

        -- hendrik

    (Score: 1) by purple_cobra on Saturday June 17, @09:57PM

      by purple_cobra (1435) on Saturday June 17, @09:57PM (#527159)

      Something like Manjaro-OpenRC [sourceforge.net], perhaps? I'm running it on a Celeron NUC and have had very few issues. There was a bit of weirdness that rendered Pacman unusable during the beta phase but that might just have been incompetence on my part whilst trying to fix it.

      (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @10:58PM

        by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 17, @10:58PM (#527185) Homepage Journal

        That's my worry: manjaro is going so perfectly ,(really, pretty much the best distribution I've tried, since Corel Linux waaaaaay back), that I'm worried about fecking with it, lol.

  (Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday June 17, @10:44PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday June 17, @10:44PM (#527179) Journal

    Just switch to Slackware. There's even a most bodacious live version [slackbook.org] to put on a USB stick. In fact, I'm using it right now. Works flawlessly.

    (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @10:53PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @10:53PM (#527183)

      Patty boy, get this going. Perhaps work together with them Devuan boys.

    (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 17, @11:06PM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 17, @11:06PM (#527192) Homepage Journal

      Don't. Have. The. Time!
      :(

      Tried slack a couple times, and just too much work and time, unfortunately.

      Tried Linux from scratch, too. Was fun working with and in it, but that was the days of timey-wimey. No timey-wimey for me!, now.
      Maybe when I retire.

