The European Court of Justice handed down a ruling against The Pirate Bay yesterday, one which could have implications far beyond the torrent site. Platforms such as Google and YouTube, which play an active role in the way content is presented, could be seriously affected, experts warn.
After years of legal wrangling, yesterday the European Court of Justice handed down a decision in the case between Dutch anti-piracy outfit BREIN and ISPs Ziggo and XS4ALL.
BREIN had demanded that the ISPs block The Pirate Bay, but both providers dug in their heels, forcing the case through the Supreme Court and eventually the ECJ.
For BREIN, yesterday's decision will have been worth the wait. Although The Pirate Bay does not provide the content that's ultimately downloaded and shared by its users, the ECJ said that it plays an important role in how that content is presented.
"Whilst it accepts that the works in question are placed online by the users, the Court highlights the fact that the operators of the platform play an essential role in making those works available," the Court said.
With that established the all-important matter is whether by providing such a platform, the operators of The Pirate Bay are effectively engaging in a "communication to the public" of copyrighted works. According to the ECJ, that's indeed the case.
"The Court holds that the making available and management of an online sharing platform must be considered to be an act of communication for the purposes of the directive," the ECJ said.
Add into the mix that The Pirate Bay generates profit from its activities and there's a potent case for copyright liability.
Wait, you mean the EU is even more in the pocket of corporations than the US? Huh...
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/pirate-bay-ruling-is-bad-news-for-google-youtube-experts-says-170615/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 17, @09:44PM (1 child)
"Wait, you mean the EU is even more in the pocket of corporations than the US? Huh..."
Yes, I recognize sarcasm, but I'll bite.
Corporations created the EU, after all. Corporations have made and broken mere nations and countries for quite a long while now. The East India Company, I think it was, that effectively ruled India. And, the Hudson Bay company controlled a huge chunk of north America.
Incidentally, England, or the UK, or Great Britain, gave up it's empire due to economics. It costs a helluva lot to maintain empire after all, and the returns on that investment were diminishing.
So yeah, the EU is in the corporation's pockets.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday June 17, @10:05PM
Heh heh, A wimpy little island can create an empire around the globe, but the bulldog with the bowl-cut can't even hold mainland Europe together.
It's what happens when you allow childless female Bolshevik scientists to be rulers of your federation.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday June 17, @10:36PM (1 child)
Linking is covered under the 1st Amendment, right?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday June 17, @11:01PM
First amendment doesn't apply in Europe, obviously.
But how much extraterriorality can Europe and the US muster?
-- hendrik
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday June 17, @11:06PM
Whos is this experts whos says this?
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zt0tVwP6MA4/maxresdefault.jpg [ytimg.com]
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by weeds on Saturday June 17, @11:07PM (4 children)
I'll bite...
This sarcastic smart ass comment is predicated an the "common and obvious" understanding that what the Pirate Bay and its users do is perfectly legal.
Clearly, copying material that has a copyright and giving it to other people is stealing. It is not in any way, sharing.
I make a digital work, copyright it, and sell it to you. You make a copy and give it to someone else, you have stolen it. You leave it in a location specifically so that someone can copy it, you have stolen it.
The Pirate Bay, pay close attention to the clever name, exists for the purpose of aiding those who have stolen digital work. Do they have some content that is not protected by copyright? I am sure they do. Anyone who claims that this is their purpose is being disingenuous.
Corporations, and individuals, have every right to protect their property in any country.
Get money out of politics! [mayday.us]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @12:06AM
Ah yeah, stealing imaginary profits from you.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 18, @12:42AM
First off, copyright is a privilege granted by the government. Be grateful they don't charge a property tax on it.
Now, copying material that has a copyright and selling it to other people as your own can be seen as stealing. Giving it away is sharing a copy that belongs to the person possessing it.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:14AM
This should have been mod as insightful not flamebait. Too many dunderheads in the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:29AM
