The annual Stack Overflow developer surveys often include lots of bad news. "People still use PHP," for example, is a recurring and distressing theme. "Perl exists" is another.
But never before has the survey revealed something as devastatingly terrible as the 2017 survey. Using PHP and Perl are matters of taste. Extremely masochistic taste, certainly, but nobody is wrong for using those languages; it's just the programming equivalent of enjoying Adam Sandler movies. But the 2017 survey goes beyond taste; it goes into deep philosophical questions of right and wrong, and it turns out that being wrong pays more than being right.
Developers who use tabs to indent their code, developers who fight for truth and justice and all that is good in the world, those developers have a median salary of $43,750.
But developers who use spaces to indent their code, developers who side with evil and probably spend all day kicking kittens and punching puppies? Their median salary is $59,140.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @12:29AM
I use sublime to convert all tabs to spaces because when I paste it into other places the tabs sometimes mess up formatting.
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Sunday June 18, @12:32AM
I press tab, and spaces come out.. Where's my 15k?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 18, @12:34AM (3 children)
Does anybody hit the spacebar four times to get their carpalio? What about single space indentations?
As the first AC noted, converting tabs to spaces can be necessary.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 18, @12:46AM (1 child)
Only until you've slit the throats of all the space-using bastards. Then sanity can return.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Sunday June 18, @01:25AM
╭ರ_•
I say, calling the space users bastards when it's between the tab using swine and the hipster combo method.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday June 18, @01:32AM
We wrote our own code reformatter decades ago to do that work. We can slap in paragraphs of code, reformat it with one click and its clean. The Tab expansion and compression is turned off in all of our editors. When customers send us code samples, we don't even look at it till we reformat it. The reformat often makes rookie mistakes stand out.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 18, @12:47AM (10 children)
Up until '04 or so I used tabs and didn't see why anyone would care. Then I got put on a Python project. Holy bejeebus did tabs vs spaces fuck everything up. 4 developers, some used tabs, some spaces, and the tabstops were 2 or 4 spaces. Fucking nightmare.
That's when I found vim's expand tabs feature, at least other's could look at my code and know the indenting. At least, until they changed my code.
I love Python. I fucking hate the use of whitespace to delineate code blocks. Especially when weak management can't get developers to agree on 2, 3, 4, 8 spaces per tab.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday June 18, @12:55AM (8 children)
And if everyone used tabs, all of those problems would go away.
People could set the way tabs are displayed: equivalent to 2, 3 or 4 spaces.
Is there actually a good reason to use spaces, other than "other people do it" and the non-reason "my editor does this automatically".
The last "reason" is merely a claim that they have a method to work around a bad approach.
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Sunday June 18, @01:11AM (3 children)
Consistent display when sharing code on large projects.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 18, @01:24AM (2 children)
Consistent display? Oh, you mean whitespace fascism. Might as well store your source in .pdf format.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:39AM
I store my source in a docx file, you insensitive clod...
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Sunday June 18, @01:59AM
Well, now we see why you're paid less. Sheesh.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 18, @01:14AM
No, if everyone used expand tabs things would be groovy. Then it doesn't matter if your tabstops are 2, 3, 4, 8, 92, whatever. Tabs turn into spaces which lets your co-workers can easily figure out your program flow.
Tabs are evil if management doesn't specify tabstops. If management does specify tabstops then tabs are bad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:17AM (2 children)
You mean if everyone used spaces the problems go away.
SPACES ALWAYS WORK. Don't be a dick. USE WHAT ALWAYS WORKS.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 18, @01:26AM (1 child)
Tabs always work. It doesn't make a fuck if your editor displays them as 2/3/4/8/1337 spaces, as long as it does so consistently.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Sunday June 18, @01:58AM
If a document has a mix of tabs and spaces, for any reason. It can look fine on one system, and get completely screwed up on another system with a different tab size, which will expand the lines with tabs differently than the lines with spaces, or heaven forbid... lines with some tabs and some spaces.
Now of course, "this should never happen", but it absolutely will, especially with multiple developers using multiple editors ... and since it is whitespace it all looks the same; so unless you go out of your way to specifically look, you won't see any issue until it pukes all over itself somewhere on someones system.
Only, as long as you *only* use tabs, which is a big assumption.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday June 18, @01:44AM
It really is a mess. And another flamewar waiting to happen.
http://wiki.c2.com/?SyntacticallySignificantWhitespaceConsideredHarmful [c2.com]
vs
https://unspecified.wordpress.com/2011/10/18/why-pythons-whitespace-rule-is-right/ [wordpress.com]
There's no winning that argument. Just walk away.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday June 18, @12:57AM (1 child)
How many bytes are wasted by storing 4 spaces instead of one tab across all the source code worldwide?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:31AM
1. Storage is cheap
2. Compression algorithms can strip that shit out. Wait, what...? We don't do gzipped tarballs anymore?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:09AM (2 children)
as a 2-space indenter (inherited from borland indoctrination) and a php scripter, my situation tends to support the conclusion in tfs
there are common traps in php scripting that are easily avoided with experience
imho, php offers a nice balance of simplicity and flexibility, though like all languages there are things i don't personally like about it
/me puts on his fireproof suit
(Score: 1, Troll) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 18, @01:27AM
crutchy, is that you? Go fix exec.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:28AM
For the bad guy who is trying to break into your system, sure... but what about those poor souls that are forced to script in it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @01:25AM (1 child)
Here's an alternative interpretation: Larger organizations (that pay people more) seem to have standardized on spaces instead of tabs
This set of stats only shows a correlation; it does not show a causation in any direction.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday June 18, @01:52AM
What is this standardization thing you speak of. ???
I've worked in some pretty big shops, 50 to 100 programmers and have seen total different "standards" from one desk to the next.
Thing is, you really have to take extra step to see if there are tabs or spaces, and if tabs where are the stops. Once you print it out
or display it in your editor, it usually looks all the same. Your only clue is if open someone elses code you might notice the tabs
messing up, and you probably know the two key sequence to fix that.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
