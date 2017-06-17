from the never-met-a-problem-we-couldn't-solve-by-outsourcing dept.
Results in epidemiology often are equivocal, and money can cloud science (see: tobacco companies vs. cancer researchers). Clear-cut cases are rare. Yet just such a case showed up one day in 1984 in the office of Harris Pastides, a recently appointed associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
A graduate student named James Stewart, who was working his way through school as a health and safety officer at Digital Equipment Corp., told Pastides there had been a number of miscarriages at the company's semiconductor plant in nearby Hudson, Mass. Women, especially of childbearing age, filled an estimated 68 percent of the U.S. tech industry's production jobs, and Stewart knew something few outsiders did: Making computer chips involved hundreds of chemicals. The women on the production line worked in so-called cleanrooms and wore protective suits, but that was for the chips' protection, not theirs. The women were exposed to, and in some cases directly touched, chemicals that included reproductive toxins, mutagens, and carcinogens. Reproductive dangers are among the most serious concerns in occupational health, because workers' unborn children can suffer birth defects or childhood diseases, and also because reproductive issues can be sentinels for disorders, especially cancer, that don't show up in the workers themselves until long after exposure.
Digital Equipment agreed to pay for a study, and Pastides, an expert in disease clusters, designed and conducted it. Data collection was finished in late 1986, and the results were shocking: Women at the plant had miscarriages at twice the expected rate. In November, the company disclosed the findings to employees and the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group, and then went public. Pastides and his colleagues were heralded as heroes by some and vilified by others, especially in the industry.
As the effects of the chemicals used in chip manufacturing became known, production was shifted to South Korea where the problems continued.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @02:33AM
Intel has fabs in the USA. Do they use different chemicals? Do their workers have similar health problems?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @02:40AM (7 children)
yes, greed trumps all, we know, its the american way. the business of america is business. all else is irrelevant. you have been assimilated.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @03:20AM (4 children)
Paradoxically, you wouldn't be able to take care of people humanely were it not for the innovations of the shamelessly greedy.
What does this mean? It means you should quit trying to ignore greed, and instead direct it towards your purposes; it means you should construct your world view of society in a way that embraces greed: Adopt a culture that places an almost religious sanctity around contract negotiation and enforcement, and in this way, at least there will develop a game of mostly-open, well-defined rules in which the greedy must operate (NO! Laws passed by legislatures do not provide the same; legislation is based on coercion, and coercion is the favorite tool of the greedy.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @05:24AM (1 child)
What makes you think sociopaths won't subvert a system of contracts?
What makes you think they'll bother with following a contract the second it's inconvenient to them?
Contracts become nothing but another form of coercion against a party who cannot bring as much violence force (blood spilled, death) to bear as the party offering the contract.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @07:25AM
Rather, I embrace those possibilities, and seek to design a system informed by it; that means I sure as hell do not support granting one particular organization a monopoly on "law" or contract enforcement or "regulation", etc.
Clearly, that would be insane... yet it's exactly what you and your ilk have decided is good and proper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:27AM (1 child)
The innovations were not done by the shamelessly greedy. Engineers and scientists come up with this stuff, they'd be doing it anyway. Economics is a solution to the problem of human exchange. We have forgotten that it is a tool and started worshipping it like an idol. Fucktarded.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @07:36AM
You'll note that modern civilization really started taking off when Capitalism became one of the widespread philosophies; this is because "scientists and engineers doing their thing" requires flows of RESOURCES, which is a matter of human exchange.
In truth, there is nothing to society but human exchange—if you don't get that right, guess what? Nothing happens! This is why the Soviet Union failed despite the fact that it was founded on an appreciation for what was supposed to be well-planned flows of resources.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @04:41AM
Considering every other country out there is willing to sell the lives of their poor in order to make these products for us, it seems obvious that greed is a worldwide problem. Unless you're just some hack with a personal ax to grind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @07:29AM
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday June 18, @02:49AM (1 child)
I once worked for a semiconductor manufacturer.
People remarked that one department that had been sited in the same building as one or more fabs had a a high rate of unusual cancers. These were not fab workers: they probably stepped into the clean rooms only a handful of times. Perhaps it was just a coincidence, perhaps not: I don't think it was ever investigated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:30AM
One of the darker sides to globalism, not just finding cheaper labor but also dupes who don't know better when they're being poisoned. No need to spend money fixing the system, just hurt some people who can't fight back!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 18, @03:10AM
They wanted to shift the problem, I mean, production to North Korea, but we hate North Korea
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 18, @03:16AM (5 children)
The problem with us, humans, is we're a sack of chemicals [xkcd.com]
Some substances will undo as horribly [wikipedia.org], in quantities as low as 0.1mL [wikipedia.org] or 1.8mg [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @03:26AM
And some substances will do pretty gud in as little as 100 µg [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @03:37AM (3 children)
Karen Wetterhahn died of dimethylmercury poisoning while happening to be female so obviously, "Dartmouth College has since established an award in Wetterhahn's name to encourage other women to pursue careers in science."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @03:48AM
What other better use for women in science than for decontamination purposes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @05:32AM
Ah, important safety tip: transition to living as a man before handling dimethylmercury. Once a procedure requiring dimethylmercury has concluded, it's safe to transition back to living as a woman.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:35AM
Oh I see the problem, there wasn't a rich white dude to pay for the award so it is obviously just another propaganda piece in the feminist war of persecution. Woe is the lowly male, left to impotently release his anger unto the abyss that we call "the internet" booweeoooweeoo
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Sunday June 18, @03:22AM (1 child)
When I was younger, and moss not even evolved, we heard this as being presented as valid science and policy:
"The solution to pollution is dilution."
Which, I suppose, is valid science but probably not very good policy. When I read a thread about this same link, there were a few comments that seemed to be still based on this. Their reasoning was that those developing nations weren't actually polluted enough.
I could see a reasoned, if probably unethical, argument to support that claim. When I finished the thread, none of them had. Their reasoning was pretty much, "Fuck those dirty foreigners. I want cheap stuff." I do award them bonus points for their honesty. I'm also pretty sure society should have a serious discussion about maybe, just maybe, actually holding people accountable.
Also, chip manufacturing requires some pretty nasty stuff. There is no known way around using said nasty stuff. Some increased automation might actually help. It isn't as if robots don't exist. Somewhere between full automation and full manual labor, there is probably a point where it's reasonably safe. I imagine that would take empathy and investment, which makes it rather unlikely.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @05:30AM
I think dilution is still used to make sure some of the less harmful compounds are within limits of the city's sewer system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @03:24AM (2 children)
Shit, ain't that chip makin bullshit like, fully automacated yet? Do I gotta get the smartest man alive to solve all you dumb motherfuckers for me? Robots! Fucking use them, bitch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @03:27AM (1 child)
Release your conflict semiconductors
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 18, @05:28AM
They simply can't, they'll stay conflicted forever.
They are doped from their birth and some of them come already biased.
(Score: 2) by dbe on Sunday June 18, @05:24AM
We are very much still affected by this pollution, one recent example is this story on Sunnyvale in silicon valley, where schools and habitations have been built on top of former chip factory, exposing everyone to TCE:
https://ww2.kqed.org/futureofyou/2017/06/15/silicon-valleys-toxic-past-haunts-sunnyvale-neighborhood/ [kqed.org]
-dbe
