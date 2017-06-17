from the because-Texas dept.
Texas has approved a "right-to-try" law that will allow patients access to experimental treatments as a last resort, but without FDA oversight:
Texas Governor Greg Abbott yesterday signed a bill allowing clinics and companies in the state to offer people unproven stem cell interventions without the testing and approval required under federal law. Like the "right to try" laws that have sprung up in more than 30 states, the measure is meant to give desperately ill patients access to experimental treatments without oversight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In a state where unproven stem cell therapies are already offered widely with little legal backlash, bioethicists and patient advocates wonder whether the state's official blessing will maintain the status quo, tighten certain protections for patients, or simply embolden clinics already profiting from potentially risky therapies.
"You could make the argument that—if [the new law] was vigorously enforced—it's going to put some constraints in place," says Leigh Turner, a bioethicist at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, who last year co-authored a study documenting U.S. stem cell clinics [DOI: 10.1016/j.stem.2016.06.007] [DX] marketing directly to consumers online, 71 of which were based in Texas. But "it would really be surprising if anybody in Texas is going to wander around the state making sure that businesses are complying with these standards," he adds. Either way, Turner says there's "powerful symbolic value" in "setting up this conflict between state law and federal law."
But are the rights of stem cells being protected?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @05:28AM
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday June 18, @05:47AM (2 children)
This kind of experimentation only makes sense if at least theoretical analysis is complete, cell culture testing is done and animal trials are complete. There seems to be some support for this in the Texas law [sciencemag.org]:
There are some really big risks however:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:15AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:53AM
Theoretical analysis complete in biomed? What does this consist of?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by n1 on Sunday June 18, @06:38AM
Been a while since i've seen 'sanctions' used in it's permissive context, rather than the usual fare in regard to Russia, Iran, North Korea and the like.
(Score: 4, Informative) by stormwyrm on Sunday June 18, @06:59AM
Looks like this is going to really put the steam into Stanislaw Burzynski [scienceblogs.com], despite repeated attempts by the FDA and the Texas Medical Board to shut his cancer quackery operation down over the years. Here's a rundown [csicop.org] of what this bozo has been doing up to around 2014. Seems that this new law might make stopping him from bilking the most desperate of their money even harder.
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
