Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Texas Sanctions FDA-Unapproved Stem Cell Therapies

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 18, @05:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the because-Texas dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Texas has approved a "right-to-try" law that will allow patients access to experimental treatments as a last resort, but without FDA oversight:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott yesterday signed a bill allowing clinics and companies in the state to offer people unproven stem cell interventions without the testing and approval required under federal law. Like the "right to try" laws that have sprung up in more than 30 states, the measure is meant to give desperately ill patients access to experimental treatments without oversight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a state where unproven stem cell therapies are already offered widely with little legal backlash, bioethicists and patient advocates wonder whether the state's official blessing will maintain the status quo, tighten certain protections for patients, or simply embolden clinics already profiting from potentially risky therapies.

"You could make the argument that—if [the new law] was vigorously enforced—it's going to put some constraints in place," says Leigh Turner, a bioethicist at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, who last year co-authored a study documenting U.S. stem cell clinics [DOI: 10.1016/j.stem.2016.06.007] [DX] marketing directly to consumers online, 71 of which were based in Texas. But "it would really be surprising if anybody in Texas is going to wander around the state making sure that businesses are complying with these standards," he adds. Either way, Turner says there's "powerful symbolic value" in "setting up this conflict between state law and federal law."

But are the rights of stem cells being protected?

Original Submission


«  Batteries That "Drink" Seawater Could Power Long-Range Underwater Vehicles | Keys, Tokens and Too Much Trust Found in Container Images  »
Texas Sanctions FDA-Unapproved Stem Cell Therapies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @05:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @05:28AM (#527355)

    Trumpland for Coal Miners

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday June 18, @05:47AM (2 children)

    by kaszz (4211) on Sunday June 18, @05:47AM (#527363) Journal

    This kind of experimentation only makes sense if at least theoretical analysis is complete, cell culture testing is done and animal trials are complete. There seems to be some support for this in the Texas law [sciencemag.org]:

    if their doctor recommends it after considering all other options, and if it’s administered by a physician at a hospital or medical school with oversight from an institutional review board (IRB). It also requires that the same intervention already be tested on humans in a clinical trial.

    There are some really big risks however:

    The bill doesn’t specify that a trial be conducted in the United States or that the therapy get clearance from FDA for human testing. “You could gain access to something [as long as it’s] being studied in a human … somewhere on the planet,” she says, “which in the stem cell area makes it really very scary.”

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:15AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:15AM (#527369)

      Get behind me satan! Rape me up the anus until my prostate explodes with love of evil!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:53AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @06:53AM (#527383)

      theoretical analysis is complete

      Theoretical analysis complete in biomed? What does this consist of?

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by n1 on Sunday June 18, @06:38AM

    by n1 (993) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 18, @06:38AM (#527381) Journal

    Been a while since i've seen 'sanctions' used in it's permissive context, rather than the usual fare in regard to Russia, Iran, North Korea and the like.

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by stormwyrm on Sunday June 18, @06:59AM

    by stormwyrm (717) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 18, @06:59AM (#527385) Journal

    Looks like this is going to really put the steam into Stanislaw Burzynski [scienceblogs.com], despite repeated attempts by the FDA and the Texas Medical Board to shut his cancer quackery operation down over the years. Here's a rundown [csicop.org] of what this bozo has been doing up to around 2014. Seems that this new law might make stopping him from bilking the most desperate of their money even harder.

    --
    The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(1)