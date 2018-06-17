17/06/18/1937246 story
posted by takyon on Sunday June 18, @07:57PM
Armed SAS troops have reportedly been deployed to key positions in busy streets across the UK, with hopes that the tactic will have soldiers poised for any unfolding terror attacks.
One source told The Mirror: "The view is there are so many homeless people out there undercover operators will remain safe and anonymous.
[...] Another source claimed to the paper that the operation had been ongoing for "some time", with soldiers stationed around transport hubs and shopping centres.
Soldiers from the Counter Revolutionary Warfare Wing have reportedly been drafted for the operation.
Source: The Sun
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @08:05PM
In 2014, I think I encountered one between a supermarket and a transport hub. Always wore very clean natural cotton sportswear like an undercover police officer trying to look ghetto. Outright prick and suspiciously good at fighting. Gave me tips to not lose my next fight.
(Score: 3, Funny) by maxwell demon on Sunday June 18, @08:22PM
So we conclude that we must maintain a certain level of homelessness to provide for a cover for undercover agents. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Sunday June 18, @09:10PM
I thought the implication was that the homeless have secretly been undercover government agents all this time.
Respect my Authoritah!!!
(Score: 3, Funny) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday June 18, @09:31PM
Quick Ginger, we haven't a moment to lose! [youtube.com]
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @10:06PM
der der-ler duh der-ler duh duh duh duh duh duh duh duh duh DDDUUUUUHHHH
(Score: 3, Funny) by frojack on Sunday June 18, @09:26PM
No, you've misunderstood.
This is the plan for getting rid of the homeless, by painting targets on their back and getting terrorists to take them out first giving the actual tax payers time to scurry away.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:32PM
Sure treat the symptom not the economic disease causing it.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Sunday June 18, @09:52PM
I tag this "Evil Genius idea of the day".
Diabolical!
My one came across the idea that it was a very easy way to explain any future sudden increase in homeless people you see day to day round here. "Oh, they are not really homeless left to rot on the street, let down by society and our collapsing economy. They are in fact crack undercover troops protecting us and our blossoming economy from evil!!"
"No, don't give them any charity, you might blow their cover"
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday June 18, @08:27PM
Sort of made sense that some governments would actually encourage a Micro#erft mon0culture, as it would make covert surveillance much easier. But now I see that the large population of homeless people in post-industrial nations is not due to conservatives cutting social services or speculative markets in real estate, but was created just to have cover for the Counter Revolutionary Warfare troops. So, once the War on Terror is over, we will see a reduction in homelessness?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @08:36PM
No, you'll see an increase in Counter Revolutionary Welfare troops.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday June 18, @09:18PM
Hell will have some very nice powder to ski on.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday June 18, @08:33PM
This is a very odd story, if true. One wonders in either case why the media would even write about it.
The SAS is quite small, best Internet guess around 1200-2000 people and they won't all be doing this, so it probably ain't large enough to field any kind of beggar-army to cover all metropolitan hotspots in Britain even if they wanted to for some extended period of time. It would have to be some very specific intelligence behind that. There will be a lot more potential targets then that if you count train stations, shopping centers, tourist attractions etc. There just won't be enough troopers if they are also going to perform all their normal duties and be active in every other military hotspot around the globe hunting for terrorists with their "kill lists" [1]. So this either have to be a very limited operation or they are hoping for some kind of panopticon effect -- you never know when you are being watched. This could be some weird ass psyops.
One does wonder what the potential negative aspects of it will be. Will people now assume that there are hidden SAS operatives hiding behind every beggar? A false sense of security for the public. Is the next ISIS target going to be killing beggars in metropolitan areas of Britain in hope of them finding an SAS operative to kill? Just waiting for some idiots to start kidnapping homeless people to make homegrown beheading videos. As a scare-tactic this probably won't work on terrorists -- if the last couple of attacks are any indicator of how things goes then no terrorists are coming out alive. So the threat of being interrupted by some special forces operatives probably isn't real enough to have any kind of deterrence effect.
I guess the sad part is that there are a lot of x-military personal on the streets as beggars already, they just are not there as part of some operation. They are there cause they are actual beggars, with physical and mental issues.
[1] http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/sas-special-forces-hit-list-iraq-syria-isis-terrorist-attacks-drones-a7400756.html [independent.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Sunday June 18, @09:14PM
It's a secret plan to get ISIS to expose themselves by attacking the homeless while at the same time reducing the number of homeless...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @08:40PM
Where is aristarchus to remind us of the gay old days when beggars were the gods in disguise and you were obliged to be nice to them or they would smite you with thunderbolts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @08:51PM
He's up there.
Personally, I just saw this movie the other weekend! Laurence Fishburne was the guy in charge of the homeless assassins.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:05PM
Where did he mention Zeus or Xenios or why you should give to Diogenes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @10:01PM
Oh sorry, didn't realize you were only looking for that.
Today I learned that Laurence Fishburne was Cowboy Curtis [memegenerator.net]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:06PM
What, you thought the Op was over? LoL!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jade_Helm_15_conspiracy_theories [wikipedia.org]
The battle has just begun!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 18, @09:34PM

JSOC get SASsy.
JSOC get SASsy.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @10:03PM
But the UK doesn't have FEMA concentration camps ready to go. :(
Or do they....?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:12PM
As soon as they learn to code, every homeless person will become rich and famous, just like Michael David Crawford.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:45PM
or you could end up like this guy:
http://www.newworldwar.org [newworldwar.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:51PM
Sure because "blogging" === "coding" somehow.
