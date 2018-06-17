Armed SAS troops have reportedly been deployed to key positions in busy streets across the UK, with hopes that the tactic will have soldiers poised for any unfolding terror attacks.

One source told The Mirror: "The view is there are so many homeless people out there undercover operators will remain safe and anonymous.

[...] Another source claimed to the paper that the operation had been ongoing for "some time", with soldiers stationed around transport hubs and shopping centres.

Soldiers from the Counter Revolutionary Warfare Wing have reportedly been drafted for the operation.