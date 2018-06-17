Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

T-Mobile’s New 600 MHz Network Rollout Begins This Summer

posted by n1 on Sunday June 18, @09:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the beyond-the-urban-core dept.
Mobile

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Yesterday, the FCC officially granted the 600 MHz spectrum licenses that T-Mobile successfully secured in the recent broadcast incentive auction. The Un-carrier now officially possesses a staggering average of 31 MHz of 600 MHz spectrum licenses across the nation, more than quadrupling its low-band holdings (click for spectrum auction reactions from Verizon and AT&T).

With the spectrum transfer complete, the real fun begins. Despite the cries from skeptics, T-Mobile has already kicked off deployment activities and will see the first sites ready for testing this summer! This timeline - well ahead of expectations – sets the stage for commercial operations later this year.

The source is a bit of a soyvertisement but still interesting if read in that light.

Source: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/t-mobiles-new-600-mhz-network-rollout-begins-this-summer.htm

Original Submission


«  SAS Troops Posing as Homeless on UK Streets Amid Terror Fears
T-Mobile’s New 600 MHz Network Rollout Begins This Summer | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @09:51PM (#527610)

    I'm ready!

  • (Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Sunday June 18, @10:10PM

    by opinionated_science (4031) on Sunday June 18, @10:10PM (#527617)

    I wonder if this will help google fi, which piggybacks off T-mobile?

    Dunno if the frequency was included already in devices...

(1)