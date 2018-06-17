from the disappointing dept.
OpenIndiana is a free and open source Unix operating system derived from OpenSolaris and based on illumos.
Curmudgeonly software reviewer Dedoimedo AKA Igor Ljubuncic reports:
Conclusion
I find the test today somewhat sad. Sure, I did accomplish what I needed, but it gave me no joy, and no hope that this operating system can even even remotely compare against any Linux. Even CentOS is lightyears ahead. In the server environment, it may have its uses, but it completely misses the mark on the desktop.
Package management, applications, it all just feels raw, alien, unfriendly. What do you do if there are problems with drivers, or hardware? Where do you find the latest apps, and this isn't just an act of mercy by a volunteer? What about compatibility on actual hardware. The fact I was not willing to commit my test laptop also tells something.
You can master and tame OpenIndiana, to a level. But it is mostly a futile exercise in obstinacy. All of the stuff we've done above are more or less a given in Linux, and have been so since about 2007. It's like driving an old car and trying to match its abilities to new, modern technology. Unless you're into antiques, it's not really worth it.
The worst part, I guess, isn't the specifics. That can be sorted. It's the absolute lack of progress since 2011, in the desktop space. Underneath it may be wonders, but if you cannot use the system, then it's worthless. Lots of the stuff from the previous version have been removed [or] made less accessible, but we get nothing new in return. So it is nerdier and harder than before, and that's a grim sign of a future that has no place on the desktop. This seems to be true with other operating systems in this family, too. Just not worth the effort. Stick with Linux. Grade wise, 4/10.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @08:28AM
So this is an operating system for hipsters? Or maybe only for hipsters from Indiana?
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday June 19, @08:37AM (5 children)
His descriptions make the OS sound somewhat like how Slackware felt to me after nearly 2 decades of debian - it was as if in 2016 being user-unfriendly was considered a feature.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by Shimitar on Monday June 19, @09:27AM
Outside the bushes, how may BSD users still alive?
I am a hardcore unix lover myself, and i have given up on anything else since the last 10 years for Linux, and i am not regretting it.
To be honest, anything non-linux like is quite dead today.
(Unfortnately, this does not hold true for Windows, but it should)
Coding is an art. No, java is not coding. Yes, i am biased, i know, sorry if this bothers you.
(Score: 2) by NCommander on Monday June 19, @09:30AM (1 child)
There's more to that. I've actually run OI for awhile on an older laptop; it's very similar to running a non-x86 version of Linux as your desktop.
A lot of the problem was that beside hardware compatibility issues, you had to deal with things like poor GL support, weak at best wifi support, no Bluetooth, and a somewhat swiss cheese package library. Now granted. I don't like the direction Linux has gone from either a kernel or userland perspective for years. I personally jumped from Ubuntu to Gentoo, but I was seriously tempted to completely get off the Linux boat if viable.
Still always moving
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Shimitar on Monday June 19, @09:47AM
Old time Gentoo user here.
To be honest, all this fuss about SystemD, PulseAudio, Network Manager and so on does not touch "us" Gentooers too much. Gentoo proves it can be done "the linux way", which means with freedom. You can use one or all of them, or just avoid all of them with no problems on Gentoo.
The direction where Linux is going is "nowhere". Or better, it is NOT where Ubuntu and Redhat are driving toward. Linux is not "going" somewhere... Somebody is driving to oblivion, somebody else is missing the point. Desktop is going to die... Soon(er) than anybody expects, there will only be "power users" who will either use Windows/MacOSX or Linux, which will not care or know how to avoid the mess you are talking about. The rest 95% of people will be happy with tablets and phablets.
The "future" of linux is Android(*), which is much worse than SystemD.
(*) until Google will remove the Linux kernel, which is in the works.
Coding is an art. No, java is not coding. Yes, i am biased, i know, sorry if this bothers you.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Monday June 19, @09:48AM (1 child)
Actually, *Solaris* wasn't a Unixalike, it *was* Unix. And Solaris was never BSD-based. SunOS (okay Solaris 1.x was, but no one ever called it that except Sun, it was always SunOS) up through 4.x was BSD. Solaris 2+ (SunOS 5+) was completely different code based on SVr3 and later migrated to SVr4.
I went and actually read TFA (thanks _gewg, I can never get that time back). The "reviewer" appears to be pretty much a lightweight when it comes to Unix and Linux. His complaints about OpenIndiana mostly stem from his lack of knowledge and experience with *both* platforms. From TFA:
X/xdm/ configuration seems beyond this guy.
Doesn't want to use the command line? I've been running OpenIndiana for a while and WRT functionality and dependency management, the package manager works just as well as debian (apt) or fedora (yum/dnf). What's more, significant updates autmagically create a snapshot that can be rolled back in case of problems. Thank you ZFS.
Lovely. Not only is this guy clueless about OpenSolaris, he's clueless about ZFS on Linux [zfsonlinux.org] and snapshot support in same, including Ubuntu [ubuntu.com] (crap that Ubuntu is).
Just about the only valid gripe this guy has is hardware compatibility. But then, that's always been an issue with Solaris, Open or otherwise.
I'd tend to agree that OpenIndiana is better as a server platform, but it's a serviceable desktop as well, with some limitations.
Yes, few developers host OpenSolaris binaries. However, given that GNU and Clang dev environments run just fine on OpenIndiana, anyone with half a clue should be able to get most software packages running if they aren't already available in the package repository [openindiana.org].
Reviewer [dedoimedo.com] rating: 1/5, dumb as a box of rocks.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday June 19, @10:01AM
OpenSolaris had some patches to GNOME that integrated ZFS snapshots into the file browser to give a clean TimeMachine-inspired GUI. Were those patches upstreamed and made to work on other ZFS systems? (Honestly curious - I've never tried using this stuff on FreeBSD, but it would be nice if it worked there).
sudo mod me up
