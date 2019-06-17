from the brighter-future dept.
I think we can use some positive emotions in our lives and this 3:50-minute SF movie created by Erik Wernquist certainly delivers a positive view of our future in this solar system that seems to rather lack in stories coming out of Hollywood recently. Made my day again, same as movie shot by Juno probe at Jupiter. This really is a masterpiece and it must have taken tremendous amount of CGI work. Narration is by Carl Sagan reading the first chapter ("The Wanderers") from his 1994 book "The Pale Blue Dot." I wanted to describe the locations displayed in the movie, but it was too spoilery and you can easily guess most of them anyway.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH3c1QZzRK4
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/108650530
Erik has a website with more films at http://www.erikwernquist.com/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:07PM
... for me, it doesn't really capture the awesomeness of spreading out into the final frontier.
Base jumping from some rocky crag on a low-gravity moon isn't what I find fascinating; rather, what tickles me is the thought of the Big Engineering, and the well-ordered processes, necessary to make the voyage smooth; what tickles me is the setting up of a billion ducks in a row.
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Monday June 19, @04:08PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crazy_Frog [wikipedia.org]
"Crazy Frog, originally known as The Annoying Thing, is a computer-animated character created in 2003 by Swedish actor and playwright Erik Wernquist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:15PM
Only the Solar System?
Right after Vir Cotto died?
When locations depicted in Babylon 5 were recreations of actual places in our Galaxy, according to deep space imagery of the day?
So. Lame.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday June 19, @04:15PM (3 children)
I appreciate this guy's optimism, but it's sadly very naive. Humanity is not going to expand into or past this solar system; we're simply going to go extinct one way or another without really leaving this planet. Not that colonizing the solar system or traveling to Alpha Centauri is impossible; it's certainly not, but just not by us. We're too short-sighted and self-destructive. I say we have about 100 years max left. If there's any of us still alive then, life for them will look something like a Mad Max movie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:22PM (1 child)
Indeed. We've been to the moon and there weren't any moonwomen to rape. Space exploration is done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:29PM
Eventually, a colony will be set up on the Moon, and so eventually there will be "Moon Women" to rape.
The survivors of the onslaught will escape to Mars, especially as they'll have a pretty good idea about how to set up a colony on a foreign planetary body; that means there will be "Mars Women" to rape.
The survivors will escape to various asteroids (making for "Asteroid Women"), and then on to the Jovian moons (making for "Jupiter Women"), etc.
"My God! It's full of rape and pillaging!"
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday June 19, @04:26PM
Life like mad max is totally impossible. They'd fucking run out of water so fast, no one would live.
There will either be fresh water sources, and small civilizations will survive and grow around it, or there won't and everyone will be dead.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday June 19, @04:22PM
It's just all vision-less super-hero or action/adventure tripe that can be narratively engineered by committee into a "movie experience" than anything that asks a real question. Can you imagine if pop-culture crap dared to challenge something about society in addition to being fun jaunts.
Don't get me wrong, I've enjoyed the latest Star Wars, and Guardians of the Galaxy, but sci-fi has been failing at it's greatest strength as a genre, the power to ask "What if something was different?"
